Training Camp Report | Ja'Marr Chase, Josh Newton Star in Final Tuneup Before Bears Joint Practice

Slants and Screens

Actually, if Chase was the reason for Gesicki's big catch, Gesicki was the reason Chase scored his touchdown. The tight end kept the drive alive with a vintage Burrow-to-Gesicki off-script play on third down with edge Myles Murphy in hot pursuit of Burrow …

If you can believe it, during his best season last year, McPherson had negative thoughts as he waited for the snap. Even before then, when he could hear the sighs of a crowd at a missed field goal, or the cheering of the defense. Now, he simply tells himself: "I can do this," and recalls what his mother says before every game: 'Just do what you do."

McPherson has rarely missed this camp in the second year of holder Ryan Rehkow with long snapper William Wagner: "I'm really comfortable where the operation is...

Ohio Gov., Mike DeWine, who has been visiting the Bengals since the Spinney Field days, visited with Bengals president Mike Brown and family during practice ...

The Bengals made Robinson their first service academy draft pick ever in the seventh round as much for his intangibles as for his tremendous collegiate production. They saw a glimpse of that in Thursday's win over Detroit with some penetration and half a sack.

"It was cool being able to get my feet under me. Get that confidence in an NFL game," Robinson said. "I think it was a pretty solid performance, but there's always room for improvement."

It helps, Robinson says, "to have the memory of a goldfish." That's what happened Tuesday. He was scolded for hesitating on the goal line on defense, and then came back moments later to help the offense win a goal-line stand.

Linebacker Barrett Carter's take on Robinson as he lined up: "He's going to be a nightmare whether he's on offense or defense. I'm glad he's on our team… that's a strong man right there. He's not the biggest, but he uses it to his advantage. He's a true force on the D-Line or even at fullback." …

Left tackle Jalen Rivers appeared to have a good day Tuesday, too, in his third day over there on the backup offensive line after playing guard most of last season. Irony of ironies, Rivers believed it was after last year's preseason opener he moved from left tackle to guard.

Now he's back in the quest to find a swing tackle. And between Thursday's practice and Saturday night's preseason game at Paycor (7-Cincinnati's FOX 19), he'll get plenty of chances.

The starters, expected to get around 40 snaps Thursday, don't expect to play Saturday.

"That sounds about right," said left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. …

Brown is a big fan of Rivers' versatility and says all he needs are reps. He points to a Hall of Fame left tackle (Jonathan Ogden), a multiple Pro Bowl left tackle (Laremy Tunsil), and a Bengals great (Andrew Whitworth) who began their careers as guards …