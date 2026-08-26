Final Five Observations From 2026 Bengals Training Camp

This was the last practice that the media could attend from start to finish. When it was over, Joe Burrow stayed on the field to throw deep balls to Dohnte Meyers, and Landon Robinson got in extra work as well. Now, here are my final observations (with video shot throughout camp):
1. My Play of Training Camp
Dexter Lawrence II shows his ridiculous strength by making a one-handed tackle of Chase Brown.
"He like, ripped my shoulder pad off," Brown said. "It's stitched with what I'm assuming is a really strong thread and he ripped the pad off. It's like I got grabbed by a monster."
2. My Surprise Player of Training Camp: Dohnte Meyers
In addition to making plays every day in practice, he's accounted for 191 all-purpose yards in 2 preseason games.
"He started to impress in the offseason program and caught the eye of the quarterbacks, which is something you want to do as a wideout," Duke Tobin said. "He's earned where he is. He's earned it all. (Bengals scout) Andrew Johnson did a great job of identifying him for us up in the CFL, and Dohnte's done the rest. It's been fun watching him progress."
3. My Newcomer of Training Camp: Cashius Howell
It's hard to believe that 40 players were selected before him in this year's draft. He's been a handful for anyone that's had to block him.
"Some people just got it," Cedric Johnson said. "I see him move on some rushes and it's so natural. Some things are just God-given and he's got it."
4. My Defensive Player of Training Camp: DJ Turner II
His play has been exceptional and he's been a vocal leader on that side of the ball. A Pro Bowler in the making.
"He's got good eyes and good hips and he's well coached by Chuck (Burks)," Tee Higgins said. "It's a no-brainer that he's the player that he is."
5. My Offensive Player of Training Camp: Ja'Marr Chase
DJ Turner has consistently challenged him, but day after day, practice after practice, Numero Uno makes plays.
"One of the things I appreciate so much about Ja'Marr — and you really see it this time of the year in training camp — is that he is just a worker," offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher said. "He is an A-plus worker. That stuff rubs off on his teammates, and it sets a standard for who we want to be."
View some of the top shots from Day 17 of Bengals Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, August 26, 2026.