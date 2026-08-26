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Final Five Observations From 2026 Bengals Training Camp

Aug 26, 2026 at 04:32 PM
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Dan Hoard

Bengals Radio Broadcaster

This was the last practice that the media could attend from start to finish. When it was over, Joe Burrow stayed on the field to throw deep balls to Dohnte Meyers, and Landon Robinson got in extra work as well. Now, here are my final observations (with video shot throughout camp):

1. My Play of Training Camp

Dexter Lawrence II shows his ridiculous strength by making a one-handed tackle of Chase Brown.

"He like, ripped my shoulder pad off," Brown said. "It's stitched with what I'm assuming is a really strong thread and he ripped the pad off. It's like I got grabbed by a monster."

2. My Surprise Player of Training Camp: Dohnte Meyers

In addition to making plays every day in practice, he's accounted for 191 all-purpose yards in 2 preseason games.

"He started to impress in the offseason program and caught the eye of the quarterbacks, which is something you want to do as a wideout," Duke Tobin said. "He's earned where he is. He's earned it all. (Bengals scout) Andrew Johnson did a great job of identifying him for us up in the CFL, and Dohnte's done the rest. It's been fun watching him progress."

3. My Newcomer of Training Camp: Cashius Howell

It's hard to believe that 40 players were selected before him in this year's draft. He's been a handful for anyone that's had to block him.

"Some people just got it," Cedric Johnson said. "I see him move on some rushes and it's so natural. Some things are just God-given and he's got it."

4. My Defensive Player of Training Camp: DJ Turner II

His play has been exceptional and he's been a vocal leader on that side of the ball. A Pro Bowler in the making.

"He's got good eyes and good hips and he's well coached by Chuck (Burks)," Tee Higgins said. "It's a no-brainer that he's the player that he is."

5. My Offensive Player of Training Camp: Ja'Marr Chase

DJ Turner has consistently challenged him, but day after day, practice after practice, Numero Uno makes plays.

"One of the things I appreciate so much about Ja'Marr — and you really see it this time of the year in training camp — is that he is just a worker," offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher said. "He is an A-plus worker. That stuff rubs off on his teammates, and it sets a standard for who we want to be."

2026 Bengals Training Camp: August 26 | TRAINING CAMP PHOTOS

View some of the top shots from Day 17 of Bengals Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, August 26, 2026.

CB Josh Newton and S Jordan Battle during Day 17 of Bengals Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026.
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CB Josh Newton and S Jordan Battle during Day 17 of Bengals Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Mitch Tinsley during Day 17 of Bengals Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026.
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WR Mitch Tinsley during Day 17 of Bengals Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026.

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S Daijahn Anthony during Day 17 of Bengals Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026.
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S Daijahn Anthony during Day 17 of Bengals Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026.

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G Dalton Risner during Day 17 of Bengals Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026.
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G Dalton Risner during Day 17 of Bengals Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026.

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CB Jalen Davis during Day 17 of Bengals Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026.
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CB Jalen Davis during Day 17 of Bengals Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026.

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WR Dohnte Meyers during Day 17 of Bengals Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026.
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WR Dohnte Meyers during Day 17 of Bengals Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026.

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S Kyle Dugger during Day 17 of Bengals Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026.
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S Kyle Dugger during Day 17 of Bengals Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026.

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QB Joe Burrow during Day 17 of Bengals Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow during Day 17 of Bengals Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026.

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S Bryan Cook during Day 17 of Bengals Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026.
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S Bryan Cook during Day 17 of Bengals Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026.

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WR Ke'Shawn Williams during Day 17 of Bengals Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026.
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WR Ke'Shawn Williams during Day 17 of Bengals Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026.

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DE Boye Mafe during Day 17 of Bengals Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026.
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DE Boye Mafe during Day 17 of Bengals Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026.

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TE Mike Gesicki during Day 17 of Bengals Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026.
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TE Mike Gesicki during Day 17 of Bengals Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026.

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RB Tahj Brooks during Day 17 of Bengals Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026.
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RB Tahj Brooks during Day 17 of Bengals Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026.

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LB Demetrius Knight Jr. during Day 17 of Bengals Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026.
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LB Demetrius Knight Jr. during Day 17 of Bengals Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
RB Chase Brown during Day 17 of Bengals Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026.
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RB Chase Brown during Day 17 of Bengals Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
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