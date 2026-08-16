Training Camp Report | Kyle Dugger No Longer Flying Under Radar, Just Around Ball

Kyle Dugger has been flying under the radar since he signed back in April, and now in August he's flying around the field with all the knowledge of a former Patriot captain who has been at the center of defenses for Bill Belichick and Mike Tomlin.

At age 30 with 90 games under his belt, as well as three pick-sixes and 27 tackles for loss, Dugger heads into his seventh NFL season well known to the Bengals coaches. They will remind you that at one point early in his career in New England he was considered one of the top safeties in the NFL and that when he signed a few weeks after Bryan Cook, they felt two of the game's most physical safeties and surest tacklers had transformed them.

With Cook nursing an injury, Dugger moved next to safety Jordan Battle with the ones late last week, and on the first play of the preseason Thursday night against the Lions, he did what he does at the line of scrimmage on a swing pass and swallowed up the tight end for no gain.

He kept going in Saturday's practice, knocking the ball out of the hands of running back Chase Brown at the end of a run in team, had a pass breakup in 7-on-7, and back in team knifed through an alley to blow up a jet sweep.

"He's been in the game for a while," Battle said after practice Saturday. "Obviously, he makes a lot of plays on the ball as y'all see a couple few days now. He just plays fast. He plays like how many years he's been in the league. It's fun to see."

When Cook is back healthy and the season gets going, don't be surprised to see defensive coordinator Al Golden get Cook, Battle and Dugger on the field together in specialty situations. If you're looking for a vet linebacker, this might be the guy in certain packages. The offensive coaches will also tell you he was a pain in the neck in the run game when the Patriots beat the Bengals in the 2024 opener at Paycor.

"I'm just looking to get better," Dugger said. "The scheme is great. I just have to continue to tighten up the details so I can play fast and definitely being in the right place for my teammates. That's really what it's all about. You know the general idea, but the small detail is what's going to make it really go."

Playing fast. That's what Dugger was doing on the jet sweep.

"I'm kind of a fit on the ball carrier," Dugger said. "I know there's a lead block out there, and he has to make a decision between me or one of the backers. So the best thing I can do is play it fast to help everybody else kind of know where to go."

Dugger hasn't really been right physically for two seasons. He injured his ankle while blocking a field goal early in 2024. After missing the next three games, Dugger played hurt the rest of the way and didn't realize until the end of the year that he needed extensive "tight rope surgery."

That pretty much limited him until the 2025 training camp. When he signed, he said he had been 100% during the offseason, and it's showing.

"You can see his knowledge for the game right away. It's been fun to see the past few days," Battle said. "Reading his keys, seeing the motion, and just reacting fast and blowing up things.