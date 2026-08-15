Quick Hits | Zac Taylor Recaps First Preseason Game and Looks to Bears Joint Practice

Before heading out to the Kettering Health Practice Fields for Saturday afternoon's work, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said the plan for incumbent captain defensive tackle B.J. Hill is to return to individual drills Saturday and Sunday if he bounces back as they expect.

Hill was taken off the physically unable to perform list (PUP) Saturday after dealing with offseason foot surgery. Taylor is taking him through the next four days before coming up with a plan for him in Thursday's joint practice here against the Bears.

After practicing both days this weekend, they're off Monday before another practice Tuesday.

"He's in the right spot. His rehab has gone well," Taylor said.

Taylor also said Saturday:

-Defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson is the only player restricted with injury Saturday coming out of Thursday's 16-14 victory over the Lions in the preseason opener.

"Preseason one, there's always going to be some things to clean up operationally. I think on offense, that's part of the main takeaway is operationally, we weren't great. I'm not going to lower our standards because it's a preseason game. Sometimes when you're changing up personnel, those things happen. But I'd like us to be cleaner this week. And I expect us to be after the practice and the game.

-Taylor on the joint practice: "It feels like a game for them … There's a lot of that energy, tempo that will come with that. We'll get a chance to check the box on about ever different situation that can come up in practice. Third down, red zone, two-minute, four-minute, end of game. We'll treat it like a game, but im a controlled environment. Good change of pace for practice."

Taylor said that will impact playing for the Saturday game against the Bears at Paycor (7 p.m.-Cincinnati's FOX 19), which may mean the starters play very little, if at all, in the second preseason game.

-The practice should be a logistical gem given Taylor's younger brother Press is coaching on the Bears offense. Unlike their regular-season meetings, this one is much more relaxed with regular talks through the week and the entire family coming in.