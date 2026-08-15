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Quick Hits | Zac Taylor Recaps First Preseason Game and Looks to Bears Joint Practice

Aug 15, 2026 at 02:48 PM
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Geoff Hobson

Bengals.com Senior Writer

Before heading out to the Kettering Health Practice Fields for  Saturday afternoon's work, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said the plan for incumbent captain defensive tackle B.J. Hill is to return to individual drills Saturday and Sunday if he bounces back as they expect.

Hill was taken off the physically unable to perform list (PUP) Saturday after dealing with offseason foot surgery. Taylor is taking him through the next four days before coming up with a plan for him in Thursday's joint practice here against the Bears.

After practicing both days this weekend, they're off Monday before another practice Tuesday.

"He's in the right spot. His rehab has gone well," Taylor said.

Taylor also said Saturday:

-Defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson is the only player restricted with injury Saturday coming out of Thursday's 16-14 victory over the Lions in the preseason opener.

"Preseason one, there's always going to be some things to clean up operationally. I think on offense, that's part of the main takeaway is operationally, we weren't great. I'm not going to lower our standards because it's a preseason game. Sometimes when you're changing up personnel, those things happen. But I'd like us to be cleaner this week. And I expect us to be after the practice and the game.

-Taylor on the joint practice: "It feels like a game for them … There's a lot of that energy, tempo that will come with that. We'll get a chance to check the box on about ever different situation that can come up in practice. Third down, red zone, two-minute, four-minute, end of game. We'll treat it like a game, but im a controlled environment. Good change of pace for practice."

Taylor said that will impact playing for the Saturday game against the Bears at Paycor (7 p.m.-Cincinnati's FOX 19), which may mean the starters play very little, if at all, in the second preseason game.

-The practice should be a logistical gem given Taylor's younger brother Press is coaching on the Bears offense. Unlike their regular-season meetings, this one is much more relaxed with regular talks through the week and the entire family coming in.

-Taylor on undrafted rookie cornerback Ceyair Wright, a fellow Nebraska product, leaving the team to pursue another opportunity, most likely connected to his acting career: "He called us last night … Great kid. Comes from a great university. Wish him the best. He was fun to be around. I thought he was an ascending player."

Victory Friday: Bengals Open Preseason With Win Over Lions | TOP SHOTS

View the top photos from the Bengals preseason victory over the Detroit Lions, Thursday, August 13, 2026.

S Jordan Battle intercepts a pass during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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S Jordan Battle intercepts a pass during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

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CB DJ Turner II ahead of Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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CB DJ Turner II ahead of Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

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RB Tahj Brooks celebrates a run during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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RB Tahj Brooks celebrates a run during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

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K Evan McPherson celebrates a field goal during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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K Evan McPherson celebrates a field goal during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

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DT Kris Jenkins Jr. celebrates a sack during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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DT Kris Jenkins Jr. celebrates a sack during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

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S Jordan Battle, CB Ja'Sir Taylor and LB Barrett Carter celebrate Battle's interception during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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S Jordan Battle, CB Ja'Sir Taylor and LB Barrett Carter celebrate Battle's interception during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

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LB Swayze Bozeman during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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LB Swayze Bozeman during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

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WR Dohnte Meyers runs after the catch during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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WR Dohnte Meyers runs after the catch during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

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WRs Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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WRs Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

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DT Landon Robinson celebrates a play during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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DT Landon Robinson celebrates a play during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

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DT Kris Jenkins Jr. ahead of Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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DT Kris Jenkins Jr. ahead of Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

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The Bengals run out of the tunnel ahead of Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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The Bengals run out of the tunnel ahead of Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

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S PJ Jules jumps during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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S PJ Jules jumps during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

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QB Joe Burrow ahead of Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow ahead of Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

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DE Cashius Howell during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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DE Cashius Howell during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

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CB Ceyair Wright during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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CB Ceyair Wright during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

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RB Chase Brown ahead of Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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RB Chase Brown ahead of Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

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QB Joe Burrow during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

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DT Dexter Lawrence II and C Ted Karras served as captains during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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DT Dexter Lawrence II and C Ted Karras served as captains during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

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TE Jack Endries scores a touchdown during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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TE Jack Endries scores a touchdown during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

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WR Ja'Marr Chase ahead of Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase ahead of Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

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QB Joe Flacco looks to throw during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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QB Joe Flacco looks to throw during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

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CB DJ Turner II ahead of Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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CB DJ Turner II ahead of Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

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QB Joe Burrow throws the ball during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow throws the ball during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

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OT Orlando Brown Jr. ahead of Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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OT Orlando Brown Jr. ahead of Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
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