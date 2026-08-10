Training Camp Report | Joe Burrow Oversees Offense-Defense Slugfest

PLAYER OF THE DAY

QB Joe Burrow

Or, it very easily could have been his backup, Joe Flacco. Each threw two touchdown passes in an unscripted scrimmage-like setting Sunday to restore some semblance of order on the Kettering Health Practice Fields, where the defense has dominated much of training camp.

Which you know can't sit well with No. 9.

But Burrow is a moment guy, and you could sense he's beginning to smell Thursday's preseason opener against the Lions at Paycor Stadium (7 p.m.-Cincinnati’s FOX 19) on Friday night. That's when he stalked into Paycor in front of the fans and connected with wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase on one of those explosive plays the Bengals are looking to resurrect.

And so it was after Saturday's off-day that he commanded Sunday's scrimmage conditions. On five drives totaling about 35 plays, Burrow directed two 80-yard touchdown drives that he capped with a pair of third-down red-zone strikes.

The three stops didn't have him thrilled, though. If you asked him, he'd have probably said they've got to get better, particularly after the last drive was a three-and-out because it began with a false start. Another drive ended on a drop and another on a jail-break sack made possible by the defensive line setting what amounted to picks.

But, remember, the Bengals offense has a lot going on. Especially after an offseason of tinkering with the playbook. Much ink has been spilled and reams of video unspooled, and rightfully so about how the Bengals' revamped defense has made life miserable for the offense during this week-and-a-half.

Yet the offense has unveiled stressors of its own with new motions, a steady diet of multiple tight end formations mixed with the three- and four-receiver sets. And, on Sunday, it looked like Burrow had a 50-50 brew under center and in the shotgun as the Zac Taylor offense heads into an eighth year of what is seemingly limitless possibilities.

"The DBs never see the scripts, and if we do see the scripts, all we know are the formations," said safety Jordan Battle. "But nobody knew anything today. That's another thing that made it competitive. You've got to be more aware of run or pass or shots downfield.

"They're using all three tight ends, and that opens up Ja'Marr and Tee (Higgins) downfield. You've got to understand situations, down and distance, personnel. Where their guys are. Where's One (Chase), Five (Higgins), sometimes 88 (tight end Mike Gesicki), where can 30 (running back Chase Brown) hurt you."

Taylor's offense has proven to be a scheme for all seasons. Not just the summer of Burrow. Flacco displayed that in his autumn last season at age 40 when he had been in this offense for only nine days and threw 16 passes to Chase in a win over the Steelers.

Bengals Ring of Honor member Ken Anderson, the prettiest passer of his day, has visited camp the past few days and told Bengals radio voice Dan Hoard Sunday how impressed he is watching Flacco spin it in person.

His two touchdown passes show you he's throwing it better than he did when he debuted against the Bengals on Paul Brown's 100th birthday in Baltimore in the way back machine of 2008.

On the first one, Flacco sliced the red zone between safeties PJ Jules and Daijahn Anthony for tight end Tanner Hudson’s touchdown.

"When I saw the coverage with (Jules) coming down to press and the corner off on the outside, I knew it was probably coming to me," said the always sure-handed Hudson.

Flacco: "It wasn't the best play against man, but I knew I had a corner route that could win with him on it. You know you can put it in a bunch of different places and he's going to get it to you."

Flacco really loved his run-and-catch touchdown pass to wide receiver Charlie Jones. He did a JoeyB-off-platform special when he scrambled, stepped up in the pocket and threw it off his back foot when he saw Jones at the last instant breaking to the left sideline.

"I don't know if I got sacked, but that was a cool throw," Flacco said.