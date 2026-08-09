Five Observations from Day 9 of Bengals Training Camp

1. Burrow on Brown
Chad Johnson famously said that "slow feet don't eat." Not an issue for fleet-footed Chase Brown who averaged 104.7 combined rushing/receiving yards over the final 11 games last year.
"He's taken a leap every single year and that's been exciting to watch," QB Joe Burrow said. "I can't say enough good things about him."
2. Offense Shows Off
This was the most game-like practice of camp with numerous unscripted periods. The offensive scored on its opening drive on a Burrow to Andrei Iosivas TD pass.
The ball came out near the goal line, but the field judge was standing at the pylon and ruled it a touchdown. In a game, Andrei likely would have lowered his shoulder and barreled in.
"We should do that every single time," LG Dylan Fairchild said. "We have a high-powered offense, and we want to be able to march down the field like we did. We expect to score."
3. Flacco Fever
Joe Flacco threw TD passes to Tanner Hudson and Charlie Jones. On the second touchdown, Flacco had to throw off of his back foot and delivered an absolute dime.
"I was down at practice the other day and I really hadn't watched him up close to see just how well he throws," Bengals legend Ken Anderson said. "To come in here and play as well as he did for that stretch when Joe was hurt was really something special."
4. Joe and Tee
Burrow's final pass of the day was a touchdown to Tee Higgins who boxed out DJ Ivey in the end zone.
"Basketball player," WR coach Troy Walters said. "That's Joe and Tee being on the same page. Even when he's covered, he's not."
5. "Behemoth of a Man"
The defensive had plenty of wins as well including Dexter Lawrence II smothering Chase Brown in the running game.
"As big and as strong as he is, he knows exactly how to play the D-tackle position," DE Myles Murphy said. "Not just because he's a behemoth of a man, but because he's actually smart and knows how to rush edges and knows where to go."
View some of the top shots from Day 9 of Bengals Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, August 9, 2026.