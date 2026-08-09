Five Observations from Day 9 of Bengals Training Camp

3. Flacco Fever

Joe Flacco threw TD passes to Tanner Hudson and Charlie Jones . On the second touchdown, Flacco had to throw off of his back foot and delivered an absolute dime.

"I was down at practice the other day and I really hadn't watched him up close to see just how well he throws," Bengals legend Ken Anderson said. "To come in here and play as well as he did for that stretch when Joe was hurt was really something special."