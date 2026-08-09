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Five Observations from Day 9 of Bengals Training Camp

Aug 09, 2026 at 05:00 PM
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Dan Hoard

Bengals Radio Broadcaster

1. Burrow on Brown

Chad Johnson famously said that "slow feet don't eat." Not an issue for fleet-footed Chase Brown who averaged 104.7 combined rushing/receiving yards over the final 11 games last year.

"He's taken a leap every single year and that's been exciting to watch," QB Joe Burrow said. "I can't say enough good things about him."

2. Offense Shows Off

This was the most game-like practice of camp with numerous unscripted periods. The offensive scored on its opening drive on a Burrow to Andrei Iosivas TD pass.

The ball came out near the goal line, but the field judge was standing at the pylon and ruled it a touchdown. In a game, Andrei likely would have lowered his shoulder and barreled in.

"We should do that every single time," LG Dylan Fairchild said. "We have a high-powered offense, and we want to be able to march down the field like we did. We expect to score."

3. Flacco Fever

Joe Flacco threw TD passes to Tanner Hudson and Charlie Jones. On the second touchdown, Flacco had to throw off of his back foot and delivered an absolute dime.

"I was down at practice the other day and I really hadn't watched him up close to see just how well he throws," Bengals legend Ken Anderson said. "To come in here and play as well as he did for that stretch when Joe was hurt was really something special."

4. Joe and Tee

Burrow's final pass of the day was a touchdown to Tee Higgins who boxed out DJ Ivey in the end zone.

"Basketball player," WR coach Troy Walters said. "That's Joe and Tee being on the same page. Even when he's covered, he's not."

5. "Behemoth of a Man"

The defensive had plenty of wins as well including Dexter Lawrence II smothering Chase Brown in the running game.

"As big and as strong as he is, he knows exactly how to play the D-tackle position," DE Myles Murphy said. "Not just because he's a behemoth of a man, but because he's actually smart and knows how to rush edges and knows where to go."

2026 Bengals Training Camp: August 9 | TRAINING CAMP PHOTOS

View some of the top shots from Day 9 of Bengals Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, August 9, 2026.

TE Tanner Hudson during Day 9 of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026.
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TE Tanner Hudson during Day 9 of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026.

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QB Joe Burrow during Day 9 of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow during Day 9 of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026.

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LB Demetrius Knight Jr. during Day 9 of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026.
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LB Demetrius Knight Jr. during Day 9 of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026.

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P Ryan Rehkow during Day 9 of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026.
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P Ryan Rehkow during Day 9 of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026.

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CB DJ Turner II covers WR Ja'Marr Chase during Day 9 of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026.
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CB DJ Turner II covers WR Ja'Marr Chase during Day 9 of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026.

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RB Chase Brown during Day 9 of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026.
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RB Chase Brown during Day 9 of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026.

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WR Ja'Marr Chase during Day 9 of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase during Day 9 of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026.

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DE Cashius Howell during Day 9 of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026.
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DE Cashius Howell during Day 9 of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026.

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TE Tanner Hudson catches a pass during Day 9 of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026.
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TE Tanner Hudson catches a pass during Day 9 of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026.

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RB Tahj Brooks during Day 9 of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026.
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RB Tahj Brooks during Day 9 of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026.

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OT Orlando Brown Jr. during Day 9 of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026.
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OT Orlando Brown Jr. during Day 9 of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026.

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CB Ja'Sir Taylor during Day 9 of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026.
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CB Ja'Sir Taylor during Day 9 of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026.

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WR Tee Higgins runs after the catch during Day 9 of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026.
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WR Tee Higgins runs after the catch during Day 9 of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026.

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QB Josh Johnson during Day 9 of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026.
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QB Josh Johnson during Day 9 of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026.

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WR Charlie Jones during Day 9 of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026.
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WR Charlie Jones during Day 9 of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026.

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WR Ja'Marr Chase during Day 9 of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase during Day 9 of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026.

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G Dylan Fairchild during Day 9 of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026.
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G Dylan Fairchild during Day 9 of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026.

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OT Amarius Mims blocks DE Myles Murphy during Day 9 of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026.
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OT Amarius Mims blocks DE Myles Murphy during Day 9 of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026.

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S Kyle Dugger during Day 9 of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026.
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S Kyle Dugger during Day 9 of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026.

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TE Jack Endries during Day 9 of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026.
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TE Jack Endries during Day 9 of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026.

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TE Cam Grandy during Day 9 of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026.
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TE Cam Grandy during Day 9 of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026.

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RB Samaje Perine during Day 9 of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026.
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RB Samaje Perine during Day 9 of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026.

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C Ted Karras during Day 9 of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026.
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C Ted Karras during Day 9 of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026.

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WR Colbie Younng during Day 9 of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026.
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WR Colbie Younng during Day 9 of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026.

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RB Chase Brown during Day 9 of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026.
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RB Chase Brown during Day 9 of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
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