Quick Hits | Bryan Cook Steals Last Drill; Ja'Marr Thrills Reds' Stewart

The stars were out Tuesday during the fifth practice of Bengals training camp at the Kettering Health Practice Fields.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Anthony Munoz. Podcaster Adam Jones, one of two cornerbacks to play 100 games for the Bengals this century. A contingent of Cincinnati Reds. Among them Sal Stewart, in the middle of the greatest Reds rookie season in decades.

Stewart, the guy wearing the Ja’Marr Chase No. 1 Bengals jersey.

"I wear it every Sunday," said Stewart of the Christmas gift his girlfriend gave him two years ago. "I love Ja'Marr. Like he says. '7-11, I'm always open.'

"I love football. This is a dream come true for me to be at this practice … If the Bengals aren't on and I'm watching another game, I'm wearing a normal shirt."

Stewart says he loves football because he wasn't good enough as a kid in the football factory of Miami, but he plans to coach it when he retires. He and Bengals head coach Zac Taylor hit it off before practice began.

Stewart couldn't quite pull the trigger when asked if crossing the street to watch Chase, Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins and Co. was a bigger thrill than going to last month's All-Star game in Philadelphia.

"I'm not going to lie. This is sick," Stewart said. "I had my clothes folded early this morning. I was ready."

Stewart got his chance to meet and chat with Chase during a break when special teams took the field. Suddenly, a summit of rookies of the year with Chase bringing home the NFL's award five years ago.

Chase admitted to the Reds he didn't keep up with baseball and wasn't sure if their season was over. Not only do they have two months left, they told him, they've got a game Tuesday night against the Athletics.

"Yellow uniforms," said Chase as he went on to pump Stewart about travel in MLB, and then began trading the names of Cincinnati restaurants they may each like.

They also talked a little Miami, Stewart's hometown, and where Chase has a condo, before Chase had to go back to work.

What do you get a guy who just broke Del Bissonette's 98-year-old National League rookie record for RBIs before August? Taylor couldn't have done any better than when he invited the Reds into the end-of-practice huddle, where Chase gave Stewart a signed No. 1 Bengals jersey and Stewart gave him a signed No. 27 Reds jersey, plus a No. 1 Reds jersey.