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Quick Hits | Bryan Cook Steals Last Drill; Ja'Marr Thrills Reds' Stewart

Aug 04, 2026 at 04:06 PM
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Geoff Hobson

Senior Writer

The stars were out Tuesday during the fifth practice of Bengals training camp at the Kettering Health Practice Fields.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Anthony Munoz. Podcaster Adam Jones, one of two cornerbacks to play 100 games for the Bengals this century. A contingent of Cincinnati Reds. Among them Sal Stewart, in the middle of the greatest Reds rookie season in decades.

Stewart, the guy wearing the Ja’Marr Chase No. 1 Bengals jersey.

"I wear it every Sunday," said Stewart of the Christmas gift his girlfriend gave him two years ago. "I love Ja'Marr. Like he says. '7-11, I'm always open.'

"I love football. This is a dream come true for me to be at this practice … If the Bengals aren't on and I'm watching another game, I'm wearing a normal shirt."

Stewart says he loves football because he wasn't good enough as a kid in the football factory of Miami, but he plans to coach it when he retires. He and Bengals head coach Zac Taylor hit it off before practice began.

Stewart couldn't quite pull the trigger when asked if crossing the street to watch Chase, Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins and Co. was a bigger thrill than going to last month's All-Star game in Philadelphia.

"I'm not going to lie. This is sick," Stewart said. "I had my clothes folded early this morning. I was ready."

Stewart got his chance to meet and chat with Chase during a break when special teams took the field. Suddenly, a summit of rookies of the year with Chase bringing home the NFL's award five years ago.

Chase admitted to the Reds he didn't keep up with baseball and wasn't sure if their season was over. Not only do they have two months left, they told him, they've got a game Tuesday night against the Athletics.

"Yellow uniforms," said Chase as he went on to pump Stewart about travel in MLB, and then began trading the names of Cincinnati restaurants they may each like.

They also talked a little Miami, Stewart's hometown,  and where Chase has a condo, before Chase had to go back to work.

What do you get a guy who just broke Del Bissonette's 98-year-old  National League rookie record for RBIs before August?  Taylor couldn't have done any better than when he invited the Reds into the end-of-practice huddle, where Chase gave Stewart a signed No. 1 Bengals jersey and Stewart gave him a signed No. 27 Reds jersey, plus a No. 1 Reds jersey.

Chase later proudly held them up at his locker for the TV cameras after Stewart broke down the huddle with "Champs."

Reds 1B Sal Stewart meets Mike Brown and Bengals legend Adam Jones during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.
RYAN MEYER/Bengals

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Another orange-and-black letter day for the defense, led by veteran safety Bryan Cook’s middle of the field pick-six off Burrow on the last play of team drills for the ones.

That came a play after Chase couldn't get a hand on Burrow's well-thrown deep ball hounded by cornerback DJ Turner II, and Cook urging Turner as he jogged back to the huddle to keep grinding through the 82-degree weather that marked the hottest day of camp.

Exactly why the Bengals signed Cook and his two Super Bowl rings in the offseason. Production and intangibles.

"Being a post player, I'm probably the closet person that understands getting heart rate up as a corner," Cook said. "I was talking to myself (too). I'm tired. That came right before the pick. That's kind of help adds to a great foundation." …

On second-and-long, Cook bolted on the ball at the top of quarters coverage as Burrow tried to fit in what Cook called "a seam ball." Defensive coordinator Al Golden credited the pass rush with moving Burrow off his spot, which they've done consistently all camp and did again Tuesday. This time, Boye Mafe (again) came off the edge hurrying Burrow's left.

Golden outlined the differences from last year at Day 5 to Tuesday:

"A lot of veterans. We're significantly older, and we have a lot of guys going into year two of the system," Golden said. "The guys that came in were able to learn quickly and are pros. I said this to the team yesterday.

"Their preparation, their work ethic, their attention to the details is allowing us to go forward every day as planned so there is no setback. There are some things to clean up today, but it won't be assignments and coverages, so we can move to tomorrow's install …

Dax Hill had team reps off, and DJ Ivey took his spot at cornerback. Higgins ruled the day, including with a short touchdown catch from Burrow in the red zone that Higgins extended over the goal line (right corner this time) that brought back memories of his 2024 walk-off touchdown against Denver …

But Ivey had the last word when he disrupted Higgins from catching Burrow's beautiful deep ball down the middle …

Another nice red zone touchdown catch by rookie wide receiver Colbie Young dancing on the end zone's back line …

2026 Bengals Training Camp: August 4 | TRAINING CAMP PHOTOS

View some of the top shots from Day 6 of Bengals Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, August 4, 2026.

RB Chase Brown during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.
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RB Chase Brown during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
S Bryan Cook intercepts a pass during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.
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S Bryan Cook intercepts a pass during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
S Bryan Cook intercepts a pass during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.
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S Bryan Cook intercepts a pass during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
P Ryan Rehkow during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.
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P Ryan Rehkow during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
RB Samaje Perine during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.
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RB Samaje Perine during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
DE Myles Murphy during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.
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DE Myles Murphy during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
RB Chase Brown during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.
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RB Chase Brown during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.

Chad Powers/Bengals
LB Joe Giles-Harris during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.
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LB Joe Giles-Harris during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
QB Joe Flacco hands the ball to RB Kendall Milton during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.
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QB Joe Flacco hands the ball to RB Kendall Milton during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
Fans during during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.
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Fans during during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.

Chad Powers/Bengals
WR Ja'Marr Chase during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
Reds 1B Sal Stewart meets Mike Brown and Bengals legend Adam Jones during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.
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Reds 1B Sal Stewart meets Mike Brown and Bengals legend Adam Jones during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
WR Tee Higgins during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.
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WR Tee Higgins during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
CB Tacario Davis covers WR Charlie Jones during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.
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CB Tacario Davis covers WR Charlie Jones during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.

Chad Powers/Bengals
Bengals legend Anthony Muñoz during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.
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Bengals legend Anthony Muñoz during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.

Chad Powers/Bengals
CB DJ Turner II covers WR Ja'Marr Chase during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.
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CB DJ Turner II covers WR Ja'Marr Chase during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.

Chad Powers/Bengals
S Bryan Cook during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.
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S Bryan Cook during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
WR Charlie Jones during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.
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WR Charlie Jones during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
Fans during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.
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Fans during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.

Chad Powers/Bengals
QB Joe Burrow during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
DT Dexter Lawrence II during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.
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DT Dexter Lawrence II during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.

Chad Powers/Bengals
K Evan McPherson during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.
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K Evan McPherson during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.

Chad Powers/Bengals
DE Cashius Howell during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.
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DE Cashius Howell during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.

Chad Powers/Bengals
C Ted Karras gets ready to snap the ball during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.
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C Ted Karras gets ready to snap the ball during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.

Chad Powers/Bengals
QB Joe Burrow during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow during Day Six of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.

Chad Powers/Bengals
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