Training Camp Report | X And O Day With Two Bengals Pros; Barrett Carter Yells It All

"We play chess and checkers, but chess is better. It's the kings' game."

-Center Ted Karras on the offensive line's new roundtable in the locker room.

Karras ordered the table online, and it looks like something out of an Old West saloon where Wild Bill Hickok was sitting when he was dealt the "Dead Man's Hand," of aces and eights.

"It's the O-Line table where everyone hangs out a little," Karras said. "I'm so far away from everyone the way our locker room is shaped. I'm trying to talk to guys, and I'm kind of shouting. We have a congregating point now."

Slants and Screens

You've got to love 41-year-old backup quarterback Joe Flacco in his 19th training camp shooting the breeze with rookie tight end Jack Endries while warming up Friday. Endries, 22, was eight when Flacco was the MVP of the Super Bowl.

"That's really cool. I kind of watched him growing up. I was a fan of the 49ers, and he beat the 49ers in the Super Bowl," said Endries, the Texas product from Danville, Calif. "He's relatively new to the city, too, so we talked about that. What apartments are good, what food he likes out here. It's good to talk to a vet about that stuff. And he's the No. 2 quarterback, and I'm trying to be the rookie the vet can rely on.

"He's very mellow. I don't think he has a lot of worries on his mind. I think he's out there because he has fun."

Endries is a year removed from having Flacco on his fantasy team and watching him light up the Steelers as he watched with his Texas teammates.

"That's a vivid memory," Endries said.

But then, when he was in high school, Joe Burrow was also on his fantasy team.

"I was catching the ball for Joe (Burrow), giving the ball to Joe Flacco, and he's throwing it (back) down," Endries said. "Surrounded by two legends already right there."

Flacco, of course, shrugged. He's been Burrow's age or older for 12 years, so he's used to it.

"I always tell people that I've been in a locker room with guys that are the same age as all the guys in this locker room my whole life," Flacco said. "So, if anything, it's them adjusting to a 41-year-old as a teammate. To me, it's normal to be in this environment." …

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is revered in his locker room for many things, and one of them happened Friday when he took the foot off the gas after the first two practices. Taylor is known league-wide for taking care of his players.

Boye Mafe, their new pass rusher, says when he signed in free agency the subject came up.

"That's one of the things we talked about," Mafe said. "That's one of the things he does a great job of. Making sure his team is fresh and later in the season be the best players we can be," Mafe said.

"I think the thing in Cincinnati is they do a great job of taking care of our bodies so we can be fresh. In a day like today, you make sure you lock in and use this day to recover. Then when we get back to it tomorrow, we'll be full speed."

Mafe won a Super Bowl in Seattle and Cook won two in Kansas City. They had never been pulled back after two days in camp, but they were fine with it.

"Very different," said Cook of his camps with Chiefs coach Andy Reid. "I appreciate it, though. Get my body back together."

In his 19th camp at age 41, backup quarterback Joe Flacco had to laugh when asked if it was anything like his rookie camp under the demanding John Harbaugh. Still two-a-days in 2008.

"Oh my goodness, please don't transport me back to that," said Flacco, who along with quarterback Josh Johnson are the only Bengals who ever experienced two-a-days. (More lighter practices) are more commonplace now. I think Zac has a bunch of guys on this team that he trusts can get the job done , so it makes it easier."