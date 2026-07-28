With Apologies To Dan Hoard, 5 Observations Heading Into Bengals Training Camp

Defensive Leadership

There's a shot that when the defense votes for their captains on Sept. 7, two of them will be newcomers: Lawrence and safety Bryan Cook.

Ever since the trade with the Giants was finalized, Lawrence, unlike Elvis, never left the building. He appeared to be at every voluntary practice and meeting, and then went beyond when he made sure to spend time off the field with guys on offense, like Burrow.

"He's worked his tail off this summer. He's in great condition, and he's ready to go," defensive coordinator Al Golden said this week. "And he leads by example. He brings energy. He's a positive person. Can't say enough good things about him."

Cook, a no-nonsense sort who never takes his eye off the field when he's on the sidelines during practice, plays a position that oozes with leadership. Just talk to his old Chiefs teammate, Bengals running back Samaje Perine. He thinks Cook is wired just the right way.

Plus, Cook has combat ribbons from two winning Super Bowls, and the gravitas of a guy who helped Kansas City defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo implement his acclaimed Xs and Os.

When he met the media a few days after last season, director of player personnel Duke Tobin was adamant about finding leaders on that side of the ball. After watching guys like Lawrence and Cook this spring, Tobin sounded satisfied this week at the training camp media luncheon.

"I think the guys we've brought in have come in and earned respect from the people that we've had here, and they've shown the leadership characteristics, and they're willing to help others," Tobin said. "They're willing to bring others along. Obviously, they're highly respected based on their body of work elsewhere. When they walk in, it's not a forced thing. This offseason, the camaraderie that we've had, the roles that people have gravitated towards, it's all been really good.

"There's mutual respect from all of our players towards each other, and the bigger piece is that there's mutual belief in the ability levels that they have, and it's hard to respect somebody if you don't believe in their ability levels to help you win a championship. We have guys who are good to be around, guys that can provide leadership and mentorship."