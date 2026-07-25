B.J. Hill Placed on Acive/Physically Unable to Perform List | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE

The Bengals today placed DT B.J. Hill on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list and placed TE Josh Kattus on the Active/Non-Football Injury list.
Bengals Sign DE Cashius Howell | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE
The Bengals today signed second-round pick DE Cashius Howell.
Bengals Sign Draft Pick Tacario Davis | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE
The Bengals today signed draft pick CB Tacario Davis.
Bengals Acquire LB on Waivers, Sign College Free Agent Safety | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE
The Bengals today acquired LB Swayze Bozeman on waivers from the New York Giants and signed college free agent S Isaiah Nwokobia.
Bengals Sign Five Draft Picks, 10 College Free Agents | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE
The Bengals today signed draft picks C Connor Lew, WR Colbie Young, OT Brian Parker II, TE Jack Endries and DT Landon Robinson as well as 10 college free agents.
Bengals Acquire Dexter Lawrence II From Giants | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE
The Bengals today acquired DT Dexter Lawrence II from the New York Giants and signed Lawrence II to a one-year contract extension.
Bengals Sign Free Agent S Kyle Dugger | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE
The Bengals today signed unrestricted free agent S Kyle Dugger to a one-year contract for the 2026 season.
Bengals Sign Free Agent CB Ja'Sir Taylor | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE
The Bengals today signed unrestricted free agent CB Ja'Sir Taylor to a one-year contract for the 2026 season.
Bengals Re-sign QB Joe Flacco | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE
The Bengals today re-signed QB Joe Flacco to a one-year contract for the 2026 season.
Bengals Sign QB Josh Johnson | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE
The Bengals today signed unrestricted free agent QB Josh Johnson to a one-year contract for the 2026 season.