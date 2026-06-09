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Bengals Sign DE Cashius Howell | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE

Jun 09, 2026 at 03:19 PM
DE Cashius Howell signs his rookie contract, Tuesday, June 9, 2026.
Ryan Meyer
DE Cashius Howell signs his rookie contract, Tuesday, June 9, 2026.

The Bengals today signed DE Cashius Howell, the team's second-round draft pick out of Texas A&M University.

Howell (6-3, 255) spent his final two collegiate seasons (2024-25) with the Aggies, after beginning his career at Bowling Green State University ('21-23). In 56 career games (25 starts), he totaled 127 tackles, 35.5 TFLs, 27 sacks, 15 pass breakups, one INT, three FFs and one FR. In 2025, he posted a career-high 11.5 sacks, was named the Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Year and earned first-team All-America honors from the Associated Press.

The Bengals now have signed each of their seven selections in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Best of Second Round Draft Pick Cashius Howell  | 2026 DRAFT PHOTOS

View the top photos of Cincinnati Bengals second-round pick DE Cashius Howell during his time at Texas A&M.

Texas A&M defensive end Cashius Howell (9) lines up against UTSA during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
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Texas A&M defensive end Cashius Howell (9) lines up against UTSA during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - Texas A&M defensive end Cashius Howell (9) rushes Samford quarterback Quincy Crittendon (2) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft, File)
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FILE - Texas A&M defensive end Cashius Howell (9) rushes Samford quarterback Quincy Crittendon (2) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft, File)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) is sacked by Texas A&M defensive end Cashius Howell (9) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025 in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
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LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) is sacked by Texas A&M defensive end Cashius Howell (9) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025 in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M defensive end Cashius Howell (9) prays in the end zone before the start of an NCAA college football game against Samford on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
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Texas A&M defensive end Cashius Howell (9) prays in the end zone before the start of an NCAA college football game against Samford on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M defensive lineman Cashius Howell (18) celebrates during an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
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Texas A&M defensive lineman Cashius Howell (18) celebrates during an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Texas A&M Florida Football/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) is hit by Texas A&M defensive lineman Cashius Howell (18) the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
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Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) is hit by Texas A&M defensive lineman Cashius Howell (18) the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) has the ball knocked away from him for a turnover near the goldmine by Texas A&M defensive lineman Cashius Howell (18) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
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Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) has the ball knocked away from him for a turnover near the goldmine by Texas A&M defensive lineman Cashius Howell (18) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M defensive lineman Cashius Howell waits for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Texas A&M and Arkansas, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. Texas A&M won 21-17. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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Texas A&M defensive lineman Cashius Howell waits for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Texas A&M and Arkansas, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. Texas A&M won 21-17. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas A&M defensive end Cashius Howell (9) sacks Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold (11) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
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Texas A&M defensive end Cashius Howell (9) sacks Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold (11) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M defensive lineman Cashius Howell (41) participates in a drill during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 26, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Cooper Neill via AP)
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Texas A&M defensive lineman Cashius Howell (41) participates in a drill during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 26, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Cooper Neill via AP)

Cooper Neill/2026 Cooper Neill
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