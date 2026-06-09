Bengals Sign DE Cashius Howell | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE

The Bengals today signed DE Cashius Howell, the team's second-round draft pick out of Texas A&M University.
Howell (6-3, 255) spent his final two collegiate seasons (2024-25) with the Aggies, after beginning his career at Bowling Green State University ('21-23). In 56 career games (25 starts), he totaled 127 tackles, 35.5 TFLs, 27 sacks, 15 pass breakups, one INT, three FFs and one FR. In 2025, he posted a career-high 11.5 sacks, was named the Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Year and earned first-team All-America honors from the Associated Press.
The Bengals now have signed each of their seven selections in the 2026 NFL Draft.
View the top photos of Cincinnati Bengals second-round pick DE Cashius Howell during his time at Texas A&M.