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Ja'Marr Chase Returns to Madden "99 Club" for Second Straight Year

Jul 27, 2026 at 01:30 PM
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Michael Hull

Digital Coordinator

WR Ja’Marr Chase was announced as a 99 overall in "Madden 27" Monday for the second straight year.

Chase became the first Bengal to join the "99 Club," an exclusive group reserved for the game's highest-rated players, last year after becoming the sixth receiver of the modern era to win the triple crown in 2024.

The LSU product recorded 125 receptions for 1,412 yards and eight touchdowns last season. Despite playing with three different quarterbacks, Chase had his fifth straight season with over 1,000 yards and his third straight season with at least 100 catches. Chase was voted First-Time Associated Press All Pro for the second straight year.

Chase joins Bills QB Josh Allen, Cardinals TE Trey McBride, Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Rams DE Myles Garrett and QB Matthew Stafford in the "99 Club." Madden 27 releases Thursday, Aug. 13.

Top Photos of Ja'Marr Chase in 2025 | PLAYER PHOTOS

View some of the top shots of WR Ja'Marr Chase from the 2025 season.

WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrates a touchdown during Week 17 against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrates a touchdown during Week 17 against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase makes a catch during Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase makes a catch during Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase during Week 6 against the Packers in Green Bay, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase during Week 6 against the Packers in Green Bay, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrates a first down during Week 8 against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025
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WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrates a first down during Week 8 against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase attempts to break a tackle during Thursday Night Football during Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase attempts to break a tackle during Thursday Night Football during Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
WRs Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase celebrate a touchdown during Week 9 against the Chicago Bears at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025.
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WRs Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase celebrate a touchdown during Week 9 against the Chicago Bears at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrates a touchdown during Week 6 against the Packers in Green Bay, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrates a touchdown during Week 6 against the Packers in Green Bay, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase runs onto the field at U.S. Bank Stadium before the Bengals Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase runs onto the field at U.S. Bank Stadium before the Bengals Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrates a catch during Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrates a catch during Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase after Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase after Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase signs autographs for fans during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, July 23, 2025.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase signs autographs for fans during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, July 23, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase runs after the catch during Week 15 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase runs after the catch during Week 15 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase scores a touchdown during Week 6 against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase scores a touchdown during Week 6 against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrates a first down during Week 14 against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrates a first down during Week 14 against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase makes a catch during Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase makes a catch during Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase scores a touchdown during Week 17 against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase scores a touchdown during Week 17 against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase makes a catch against the Browns during Week 18 at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase makes a catch against the Browns during Week 18 at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase makes a catch against the Steelers in Week 7 at Paycor Stadium on Thursday Night Football, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase makes a catch against the Steelers in Week 7 at Paycor Stadium on Thursday Night Football, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase jukes a defender against the Buffalo Bills during Week 14, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase jukes a defender against the Buffalo Bills during Week 14, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase during Week 17 against the Arizona Cardinals at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase during Week 17 against the Arizona Cardinals at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
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