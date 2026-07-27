Ja'Marr Chase Returns to Madden "99 Club" for Second Straight Year

WR Ja’Marr Chase was announced as a 99 overall in "Madden 27" Monday for the second straight year.
Chase became the first Bengal to join the "99 Club," an exclusive group reserved for the game's highest-rated players, last year after becoming the sixth receiver of the modern era to win the triple crown in 2024.
The LSU product recorded 125 receptions for 1,412 yards and eight touchdowns last season. Despite playing with three different quarterbacks, Chase had his fifth straight season with over 1,000 yards and his third straight season with at least 100 catches. Chase was voted First-Time Associated Press All Pro for the second straight year.
Chase joins Bills QB Josh Allen, Cardinals TE Trey McBride, Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Rams DE Myles Garrett and QB Matthew Stafford in the "99 Club." Madden 27 releases Thursday, Aug. 13.
View some of the top shots of WR Ja'Marr Chase from the 2025 season.