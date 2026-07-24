Bengals FLAG Teams Take On NFL FLAG Championships

These teams earned their spot in the Championships by competing in the NFL FLAG Regional at the Kettering Health Practice Fields in October of 2025. Flag Football Elite comes out of a league in North Carolina operated by former Bengals RB Cedric Peerman, while the Toledo Dirty Birdz represent the state of Ohio.

Over 7,000 youth ages 4-17 participated in NFL FLAG leagues in the Bengals market in the last calendar year. There are over 2,000 NFL FLAG Leagues with over 830,000 youth competing in all 50 states.

The largest youth flag football tournament in the world, the championship brings in more than 350 boys and girls teams from around the world for four days of competition. Participating teams compete across 13 different age divisions, with semifinal and finals matchups occurring Saturday and Sunday. ESPN will broadcast 34 games across its multiple avenues, including a record 30 games on network television.