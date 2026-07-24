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Bengals FLAG Teams Take On NFL FLAG Championships

Jul 24, 2026 at 10:00 AM
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Michael Hull

Digital Coordinator

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Austin Chandler/Bengals Photo

The Bengals are well represented at the 2026 NFL FLAG Championships presented by Toyota this weekend in Westfield, Indiana.

Bengals FLAG is sending 10 teams to the event from the 8U division through the High School Girls division:

DivisionTeam
8uPV Pirates
8uRecLBC Smoke
10uToledo Dirty Birdz
10uPFFL STEEL
12uPFFL STEEL
12uRecParkland Flag Destroyers
12uGGLFFL Stealth
14uFlag Football Elite
14uGKC Heat
HS GirlsAthena Warriors Select s

These teams earned their spot in the Championships by competing in the NFL FLAG Regional at the Kettering Health Practice Fields in October of 2025. Flag Football Elite comes out of a league in North Carolina operated by former Bengals RB Cedric Peerman, while the Toledo Dirty Birdz represent the state of Ohio.

Over 7,000 youth ages 4-17 participated in NFL FLAG leagues in the Bengals market in the last calendar year. There are over 2,000 NFL FLAG Leagues with over 830,000 youth competing in all 50 states.

The largest youth flag football tournament in the world, the championship brings in more than 350 boys and girls teams from around the world for four days of competition. Participating teams compete across 13 different age divisions, with semifinal and finals matchups occurring Saturday and Sunday. ESPN will broadcast 34 games across its multiple avenues, including a record 30 games on network television.

In addition, 2026 NFL FLAG Regional dates have been announced. The Bengals FLAG Regional will take place Nov. 14, 2026, in Mason, Ohio. Local NFL Flag Leagues and High School girl teams in the Cincinnati market will have access to early registration beginning July 27, while general registration opens Aug. 4. Registration is on a first come, first served basis.

Bengals Host NFL FLAG Regional | COMMUNITY PHOTOS

The Bengals host an NFL FLAG Regional at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025.

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