Finalists for 2026 Bengals Girls Flag Football Athlete of the Year Award Revealed

QB Charlotte Holm, Seton High School

Holm, a sophomore, has helped lead the Saints to a 23-5 record over her first two varsity seasons. This season, she threw for 3,042 passing yards and 59 touchdowns, leading Ohio during the regular season in passing yards, passing touchdowns, completion percentage, yards per game, QBR, and touchdown-to-interception ratio while earning Cincinnati Enquirer First Team All-City, All-GGCL, and Team MVP honors. Off the field, Holm is a three-sport athlete who contributed to Seton's Division I state championship volleyball team and regional finalist basketball team while representing her school as a member of Future Business Leaders of America. A student-athlete with a 3.0 GPA, Holm continues to distinguish herself through her leadership, athletic excellence, and commitment to her school.