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Finalists for 2026 Bengals Girls Flag Football Athlete of the Year Award Revealed

Jul 14, 2026 at 04:07 PM
2026 Top 5 Finalist Graphic

The Bengals revealed the finalists for the 2026 Bengals Girls Flag Football Athlete of the Year Tuesday:

QB Penelope Bolinger, Saint Ursula Academy

Bolinger, a senior, led the Bulldogs to the program's first-ever state championship appearance while serving as a team captain. She finished the season ranked No. 1 in Ohio by MaxPreps with 3,394 passing yards, 61 passing touchdowns, and 312 completions, earning Cincinnati All-Star honors. Off the field, Bolinger has volunteered more than 25 hours at youth flag football camps, mentoring 5th-8th grade athletes and helping grow the sport in her community. A dedicated multi-sport student-athlete with a 3.8 GPA, she leads by example through her commitment to her teammates, school, and the next generation of players.

QB/DB Bella Heile, Badin High School

Heile, a junior, led the Rams to a regional championship after transitioning from wide receiver to quarterback while serving as a team captain. The reigning Ohio Flag Football Player of the Year and this season's Co-Player of the Year, Heile threw for 2,282 passing yards and 44 touchdowns while adding 15 interceptions on defense. Off the field, she serves her community through the Service Leadership Board, Night for the Fight, Pause for Parents, Play for Kids, youth sports camps, and service trips to Alabama and Ecuador. A multi-sport student-athlete with a 4.0 unweighted GPA, Heile exemplifies excellence in athletics, academics, leadership, and community service.

QB Charlotte Holm, Seton High School

Holm, a sophomore, has helped lead the Saints to a 23-5 record over her first two varsity seasons. This season, she threw for 3,042 passing yards and 59 touchdowns, leading Ohio during the regular season in passing yards, passing touchdowns, completion percentage, yards per game, QBR, and touchdown-to-interception ratio while earning Cincinnati Enquirer First Team All-City, All-GGCL, and Team MVP honors. Off the field, Holm is a three-sport athlete who contributed to Seton's Division I state championship volleyball team and regional finalist basketball team while representing her school as a member of Future Business Leaders of America. A student-athlete with a 3.0 GPA, Holm continues to distinguish herself through her leadership, athletic excellence, and commitment to her school.

QB/S Cheyenne Holmes, Spencer Center

Holmes, a senior, helped elevate the program into a competitive and respected team through her leadership, versatility, and commitment. She delivered an outstanding two-way performance, recording 609 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns, adding 460 passing yards and 14 passing touchdowns, while contributing 22 flag pulls, two interceptions, two sacks, and 10 pass deflections on defense to earn First Team honors. Off the field, Holmes mentors elementary students through the Littles program, supports the Walnut Hills community garden through PACK Outreach, and volunteers at numerous school events. A student-athlete with a 3.71 GPA, she is recognized as a leader in the classroom, on the field, and throughout her community.

RB/Rusher Morgan Mitchell, Clark Montessori High School

Mitchell, a senior, served as a team captain and leader throughout her high school career. She recorded 44 flag pulls and 11 sacks, earned Team MVP honors, and delivered a standout performance against Woodward with 11 flag pulls and five sacks. Off the field, Mitchell completed 141 hours of community service, volunteering to feed those in need, assist at animal shelters, and advocate for youth in her community. A student-athlete with a 3.92 GPA, she has demonstrated outstanding leadership, academic achievement, and a lasting commitment to serving others.

2026 High School Girls Flag Football Championship | COMMUNITY PHOTOS

View the best photos from the 2026 High School Girls Flag Football Regional Championship at Paycor Stadium, Monday, May 11, 2026.

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