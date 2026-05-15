 Skip to main content
Advertising

Canton to Host 2026 OHSAA Girls High School Flag Football State Championship Saturday

May 15, 2026 at 09:24 AM
Author Image
Michael Hull

Digital Coordinator

After Badin High School's victory Monday in the Bengals Regional Championship presented by Secret, they will travel up to Canton, Ohio, to take part in the inaugural OHSAA Girls High School Flag Football State Championship Saturday.

This is the first year of girls flag football being an OHSAA sanctioned championship event. Badin looks to defend its 2025 title in Canton after defeating Willoughby South 40-16 last spring in Massillon before the sport had an officially sanctioned championship.

The Bengals had 41 schools compete in Girls Flag this year, a 21-team increase from 2025. These teams competed in a bracket-style playoff throughout last week until the eight finalists met at Paycor Stadium Monday. From there, the field was narrowed to the final four teams: Badin, St. Ursula, Princeton and Mount Notre Dame.

Badin took down St. Ursula 46-13 in the final game of the regional championship. In partnership with Secret, the Bengals awarded both an Offensive MVP (Addilyn Marshall, Badin) and Defensive MVP (Blake Sakach, Badin) of the regional championship.

Now, eight high schools from across the state will descend upon the birthplace of football and compete at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in a one-day tournament. The four Bengals finalists will battle for a shot at glory with the final four teams from the Cleveland Browns Regional Championship.

Games begin at noon with the championship game scheduled for 2:30. All games will be televised on Spectrum and be streamed on spectrumnewsapp.com and OHSAA.tv.

Visit www.bengals.com/community/girls-flag-football for more information on girls flag football and the work the Bengals are doing to help grow the game.

Bracket - 2026 OHSAA Girls Flag Football Championship 2

2026 High School Girls Flag Football Championship | COMMUNITY PHOTOS

View the best photos from the 2026 High School Girls Flag Football Regional Championship at Paycor Stadium, Monday, May 11, 2026.

Flag Football Championship 051126_4
1 / 10
Flag Football Championship 051126_1
2 / 10
Flag Football Championship 051126_1-6
3 / 10
Flag Football Championship 051126_6
4 / 10
Flag Football Championship 051126_1-4
5 / 10
Flag Football Championship 051126_8
6 / 10
Flag Football Championship 051126_2-2
7 / 10
Flag Football Championship 051126_1-7
8 / 10
Flag Football Championship 051126_1-2
9 / 10
Flag Football Championship 051126_7
10 / 10
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Bengals Girls Flag Football Doubles Participation Ahead of Third Season

Girls High School Flag in Southwest Ohio will have 41 participating schools for the 2026 Spring Season, increasing from 20 in 2025.

news

Cincinnati Local Evie Schoolfield Named Finalist for Girls National Flag Football Player of the Year Award

Evie Schoolfield from Mount Notre Dame was named a finalist for Maxwell Football Club's Girls National Flag Football Player of the Year Award Tuesday

news

OHSAA Sanctions Championship Event for Girls Flag Football

The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced today that it will sanction a state championship event in girls flag football beginning in the spring of 2026

news

Badin Wins Inaugural Ohio Girls High School Flag Football State Championship

The Inaugural Ohio Girls High School Flag Football State Championship featured a showdown between four teams representing the Bengals taking on four teams representing the Browns.

news

Bengals Host 2025 Girls Flag Football Championship Event

The Bengals hosted the Girls High School Flag Football Championship presented by Secret at Paycor Stadium on Saturday.

news

Bengals Girls Flag Football Sees Massive Growth Entering Second Season

Over 500 athletes and coaches are expected at the kickoff jamboree on Saturday, March 8, at Paycor Stadium.

news

Bengals Host First-Annual Girls Flag Football Jamboree at Paycor Stadium

More than 180 female high school athletes and coaches took the field at Paycor Stadium on Saturday for the Bengals' first-annual Girls Flag Football Jamboree.

Advertising