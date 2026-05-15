Canton to Host 2026 OHSAA Girls High School Flag Football State Championship Saturday

After Badin High School's victory Monday in the Bengals Regional Championship presented by Secret, they will travel up to Canton, Ohio, to take part in the inaugural OHSAA Girls High School Flag Football State Championship Saturday.

This is the first year of girls flag football being an OHSAA sanctioned championship event. Badin looks to defend its 2025 title in Canton after defeating Willoughby South 40-16 last spring in Massillon before the sport had an officially sanctioned championship.

The Bengals had 41 schools compete in Girls Flag this year, a 21-team increase from 2025. These teams competed in a bracket-style playoff throughout last week until the eight finalists met at Paycor Stadium Monday. From there, the field was narrowed to the final four teams: Badin, St. Ursula, Princeton and Mount Notre Dame.

Badin took down St. Ursula 46-13 in the final game of the regional championship. In partnership with Secret, the Bengals awarded both an Offensive MVP (Addilyn Marshall, Badin) and Defensive MVP (Blake Sakach, Badin) of the regional championship.

Now, eight high schools from across the state will descend upon the birthplace of football and compete at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in a one-day tournament. The four Bengals finalists will battle for a shot at glory with the final four teams from the Cleveland Browns Regional Championship.

Games begin at noon with the championship game scheduled for 2:30. All games will be televised on Spectrum and be streamed on spectrumnewsapp.com and OHSAA.tv.