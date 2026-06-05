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Bengals Build Playground at Hometown Huddle Event

Jun 05, 2026 at 01:05 PM
Bengals players, coaches, staff and other community members helped build a playground, challenge course, mindfulness area and assisted with other beautification projects at Ryan Sports Complex in Westwood as part of the Bengals Hometown Huddle, in partnership with United Way of Greater Cincinnati and the Cincinnati Recreation Commission.
Bengals Photo
Bengals players, coaches, staff and other community members helped build a playground, challenge course, mindfulness area and assisted with other beautification projects at Ryan Sports Complex in Westwood as part of the Bengals Hometown Huddle, in partnership with United Way of Greater Cincinnati and the Cincinnati Recreation Commission.

Bengals players, coaches, staff and other community members helped build a playground, challenge course, mindfulness area and assisted with other beautification projects at Ryan Sports Complex in Westwood as part of the Bengals Hometown Huddle, in partnership with United Way of Greater Cincinnati and the Cincinnati Recreation Commission.

"Bengals Hometown Huddle reflects our commitment to making a positive impact in our community," said Bengals Executive Vice President Katie Blackburn. "This is a special opportunity for players, coaches, staff and other community members to come together to help create a playground area that children and families will enjoy for years to come. This is an important project, and we are grateful to the United Way of Greater Cincinnati and the Cincinnati Recreation Commission for their support in making this year's Hometown Huddle possible."

The Bengals' long-standing partnership with United Way of Greater Cincinnati has delivered great support to the Cincinnati community throughout the years.

"This project is a powerful example of what can happen when partners unite around a common goal," said Moira Weir, President and CEO of United Way of Greater Cincinnati. "Together, we're helping create an environment that supports connection, wellness and opportunity for local families. Spaces like this can have a lasting impact on the well-being and pride of an entire neighborhood."

Bengals players helped build the original playground at Ryan Sports Complex in 2016. This year's Hometown Huddle focused on upgrading the playground equipment and additional projects to refresh the park. Beautification projects included painting, mulching, planting, sign installation and additional improvements throughout Ryan Sports Complex.

"The Hometown Huddle at Ryan Sports Complex represents what is possible when strong partners align to make a positive impact in their community," said Cincinnati Recreation Commission Director Daniel Betts. "We are not only refreshing the interactive play structures, increasing ADA accessibility, and adding a new mindfulness area, but creating a place where every resident, regardless of age or ability, can feel welcomed and connected. This project reflects our mission to provide high-quality, inclusive recreational spaces that strengthen communities and improve quality of life across Cincinnati. We are proud to partner with the Cincinnati Bengals and United Way to deliver lasting improvements that will serve for years to come."

The Bengals funded the Hometown Huddle project at Ryan Sports Complex. Paycor served as the lead volunteer partner, in addition to the Bengals, mobilizing employees in support of the effort. Special thanks to Cincinnati Toolbank, Donatos, Dorothy Lane Market, Pepsi, Skyline and Whit's Frozen Custard for their in-kind contributions that helped make the project possible.

Bengals Build Playground at Hometown Huddle Event | COMMUNITY PHOTOS

Bengals players, coaches, staff and other community members helped build a playground, challenge course, mindfulness area and assisted with other beautification projects at Ryan Sports Complex in Westwood as part of the Bengals Hometown Huddle, in partnership with United Way of Greater Cincinnati and the Cincinnati Recreation Commission.

Bengals players, coaches, staff and other community members helped build a playground, challenge course, mindfulness area and assisted with other beautification projects at Ryan Sports Complex in Westwood as part of the Bengals Hometown Huddle, in partnership with United Way of Greater Cincinnati and the Cincinnati Recreation Commission.
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Bengals players, coaches, staff and other community members helped build a playground, challenge course, mindfulness area and assisted with other beautification projects at Ryan Sports Complex in Westwood as part of the Bengals Hometown Huddle, in partnership with United Way of Greater Cincinnati and the Cincinnati Recreation Commission.

Bengals Photo
Bengals players, coaches, staff and other community members helped build a playground, challenge course, mindfulness area and assisted with other beautification projects at Ryan Sports Complex in Westwood as part of the Bengals Hometown Huddle, in partnership with United Way of Greater Cincinnati and the Cincinnati Recreation Commission.
2 / 15

Bengals players, coaches, staff and other community members helped build a playground, challenge course, mindfulness area and assisted with other beautification projects at Ryan Sports Complex in Westwood as part of the Bengals Hometown Huddle, in partnership with United Way of Greater Cincinnati and the Cincinnati Recreation Commission.

Bengals Photo
Bengals players, coaches, staff and other community members helped build a playground, challenge course, mindfulness area and assisted with other beautification projects at Ryan Sports Complex in Westwood as part of the Bengals Hometown Huddle, in partnership with United Way of Greater Cincinnati and the Cincinnati Recreation Commission.
3 / 15

Bengals players, coaches, staff and other community members helped build a playground, challenge course, mindfulness area and assisted with other beautification projects at Ryan Sports Complex in Westwood as part of the Bengals Hometown Huddle, in partnership with United Way of Greater Cincinnati and the Cincinnati Recreation Commission.

Bengals Photo
Bengals players, coaches, staff and other community members helped build a playground, challenge course, mindfulness area and assisted with other beautification projects at Ryan Sports Complex in Westwood as part of the Bengals Hometown Huddle, in partnership with United Way of Greater Cincinnati and the Cincinnati Recreation Commission.
4 / 15

Bengals players, coaches, staff and other community members helped build a playground, challenge course, mindfulness area and assisted with other beautification projects at Ryan Sports Complex in Westwood as part of the Bengals Hometown Huddle, in partnership with United Way of Greater Cincinnati and the Cincinnati Recreation Commission.

Bengals Photo
Bengals players, coaches, staff and other community members helped build a playground, challenge course, mindfulness area and assisted with other beautification projects at Ryan Sports Complex in Westwood as part of the Bengals Hometown Huddle, in partnership with United Way of Greater Cincinnati and the Cincinnati Recreation Commission.
5 / 15

Bengals players, coaches, staff and other community members helped build a playground, challenge course, mindfulness area and assisted with other beautification projects at Ryan Sports Complex in Westwood as part of the Bengals Hometown Huddle, in partnership with United Way of Greater Cincinnati and the Cincinnati Recreation Commission.

Bengals Photo
Bengals players, coaches, staff and other community members helped build a playground, challenge course, mindfulness area and assisted with other beautification projects at Ryan Sports Complex in Westwood as part of the Bengals Hometown Huddle, in partnership with United Way of Greater Cincinnati and the Cincinnati Recreation Commission.
6 / 15

Bengals players, coaches, staff and other community members helped build a playground, challenge course, mindfulness area and assisted with other beautification projects at Ryan Sports Complex in Westwood as part of the Bengals Hometown Huddle, in partnership with United Way of Greater Cincinnati and the Cincinnati Recreation Commission.

Bengals Photo
Bengals players, coaches, staff and other community members helped build a playground, challenge course, mindfulness area and assisted with other beautification projects at Ryan Sports Complex in Westwood as part of the Bengals Hometown Huddle, in partnership with United Way of Greater Cincinnati and the Cincinnati Recreation Commission.
7 / 15

Bengals players, coaches, staff and other community members helped build a playground, challenge course, mindfulness area and assisted with other beautification projects at Ryan Sports Complex in Westwood as part of the Bengals Hometown Huddle, in partnership with United Way of Greater Cincinnati and the Cincinnati Recreation Commission.

Bengals Photo
Bengals players, coaches, staff and other community members helped build a playground, challenge course, mindfulness area and assisted with other beautification projects at Ryan Sports Complex in Westwood as part of the Bengals Hometown Huddle, in partnership with United Way of Greater Cincinnati and the Cincinnati Recreation Commission.
8 / 15

Bengals players, coaches, staff and other community members helped build a playground, challenge course, mindfulness area and assisted with other beautification projects at Ryan Sports Complex in Westwood as part of the Bengals Hometown Huddle, in partnership with United Way of Greater Cincinnati and the Cincinnati Recreation Commission.

Bengals Photo
Bengals players, coaches, staff and other community members helped build a playground, challenge course, mindfulness area and assisted with other beautification projects at Ryan Sports Complex in Westwood as part of the Bengals Hometown Huddle, in partnership with United Way of Greater Cincinnati and the Cincinnati Recreation Commission.
9 / 15

Bengals players, coaches, staff and other community members helped build a playground, challenge course, mindfulness area and assisted with other beautification projects at Ryan Sports Complex in Westwood as part of the Bengals Hometown Huddle, in partnership with United Way of Greater Cincinnati and the Cincinnati Recreation Commission.

Bengals Photo
Bengals players, coaches, staff and other community members helped build a playground, challenge course, mindfulness area and assisted with other beautification projects at Ryan Sports Complex in Westwood as part of the Bengals Hometown Huddle, in partnership with United Way of Greater Cincinnati and the Cincinnati Recreation Commission.
10 / 15

Bengals players, coaches, staff and other community members helped build a playground, challenge course, mindfulness area and assisted with other beautification projects at Ryan Sports Complex in Westwood as part of the Bengals Hometown Huddle, in partnership with United Way of Greater Cincinnati and the Cincinnati Recreation Commission.

Bengals Photo
Bengals players, coaches, staff and other community members helped build a playground, challenge course, mindfulness area and assisted with other beautification projects at Ryan Sports Complex in Westwood as part of the Bengals Hometown Huddle, in partnership with United Way of Greater Cincinnati and the Cincinnati Recreation Commission.
11 / 15

Bengals players, coaches, staff and other community members helped build a playground, challenge course, mindfulness area and assisted with other beautification projects at Ryan Sports Complex in Westwood as part of the Bengals Hometown Huddle, in partnership with United Way of Greater Cincinnati and the Cincinnati Recreation Commission.

Bengals players, coaches, staff and other community members helped build a playground, challenge course, mindfulness area and assisted with other beautification projects at Ryan Sports Complex in Westwood as part of the Bengals Hometown Huddle, in partnership with United Way of Greater Cincinnati and the Cincinnati Recreation Commission.
12 / 15

Bengals players, coaches, staff and other community members helped build a playground, challenge course, mindfulness area and assisted with other beautification projects at Ryan Sports Complex in Westwood as part of the Bengals Hometown Huddle, in partnership with United Way of Greater Cincinnati and the Cincinnati Recreation Commission.

Bengals players, coaches, staff and other community members helped build a playground, challenge course, mindfulness area and assisted with other beautification projects at Ryan Sports Complex in Westwood as part of the Bengals Hometown Huddle, in partnership with United Way of Greater Cincinnati and the Cincinnati Recreation Commission.
13 / 15

Bengals players, coaches, staff and other community members helped build a playground, challenge course, mindfulness area and assisted with other beautification projects at Ryan Sports Complex in Westwood as part of the Bengals Hometown Huddle, in partnership with United Way of Greater Cincinnati and the Cincinnati Recreation Commission.

Bengals Photo
Bengals players, coaches, staff and other community members helped build a playground, challenge course, mindfulness area and assisted with other beautification projects at Ryan Sports Complex in Westwood as part of the Bengals Hometown Huddle, in partnership with United Way of Greater Cincinnati and the Cincinnati Recreation Commission.
14 / 15

Bengals players, coaches, staff and other community members helped build a playground, challenge course, mindfulness area and assisted with other beautification projects at Ryan Sports Complex in Westwood as part of the Bengals Hometown Huddle, in partnership with United Way of Greater Cincinnati and the Cincinnati Recreation Commission.

Bengals Photo
Bengals players, coaches, staff and other community members helped build a playground, challenge course, mindfulness area and assisted with other beautification projects at Ryan Sports Complex in Westwood as part of the Bengals Hometown Huddle, in partnership with United Way of Greater Cincinnati and the Cincinnati Recreation Commission.
15 / 15

Bengals players, coaches, staff and other community members helped build a playground, challenge course, mindfulness area and assisted with other beautification projects at Ryan Sports Complex in Westwood as part of the Bengals Hometown Huddle, in partnership with United Way of Greater Cincinnati and the Cincinnati Recreation Commission.

Bengals Photo
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