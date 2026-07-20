New "White Bengal Stripe" Will Light up Paycor Stadium on New Year's Eve 

This New Year's Eve, the Bengals are set to deliver a first-of-its-kind gameday experience with the exclusive debut of "White Bengal Stripe" on Thursday Night Football as the team hosts the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium at 8:15 p.m.

Driven by overwhelming fan demand, White Bengal Stripe reimagines two of the franchise's most iconic traditions into one unforgettable night, setting the stage for what aims to be the best New Year's Eve party Cincinnati has ever seen.

White Bengal Stripe calls on Who Dey Nation to take an active role in bringing this moment to life, creating a coordinated stadium-wide white and black tiger stripe effect that blends the intensity of the White Bengal with the visual impact of Stripe The Jungle. This one-night only experience represents a unique chapter in Bengals tradition, giving fans the opportunity to be part of something truly special in Bengals history on one of the biggest nights of the year.