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New "White Bengal Stripe" Will Light up Paycor Stadium on New Year's Eve 

Jul 20, 2026 at 09:59 AM

This New Year's Eve, the Bengals are set to deliver a first-of-its-kind gameday experience with the exclusive debut of "White Bengal Stripe" on Thursday Night Football as the team hosts the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium at 8:15 p.m.

Driven by overwhelming fan demand, White Bengal Stripe reimagines two of the franchise's most iconic traditions into one unforgettable night, setting the stage for what aims to be the best New Year's Eve party Cincinnati has ever seen.

White Bengal Stripe calls on Who Dey Nation to take an active role in bringing this moment to life, creating a coordinated stadium-wide white and black tiger stripe effect that blends the intensity of the White Bengal with the visual impact of Stripe The Jungle. This one-night only experience represents a unique chapter in Bengals tradition, giving fans the opportunity to be part of something truly special in Bengals history on one of the biggest nights of the year.

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Baltimore Ravens

FIND SEATS FIND PARKING

Fans can check out the White Bengal Stripe Map to see which color their section will be wearing to the game. To prepare for the game, the newly renovated Bengals Pro Shop will be carrying a full selection of white and black Bengals gear starting at Training Camp to help fans gear up early and plan their unique gameday look to help create the striped effect throughout the stadium.

Tickets are available at bengals.com/tickets. Visit bengals.com and follow @Bengals on social media for gameday information.

Best of White Bengal | PHOTOS

Check out the best White Bengal moments from the past few years.

WR Tee Higgins and WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrate during the Bengals-Jaguars game in Week 13 of the 2023 season.
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WR Tee Higgins and WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrate during the Bengals-Jaguars game in Week 13 of the 2023 season.

Ryan Meyer
View the top fan photos from around the Jungle in 2025.
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View the top fan photos from around the Jungle in 2025.

Austin Chandler
Who Dey Nation cheers on Cincinnati as the Bengals beat the Lost Angeles Rams 19-16, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.
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Who Dey Nation cheers on Cincinnati as the Bengals beat the Lost Angeles Rams 19-16, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.

Ryan Meyer
TE Mike Gesicki makes a one-handed catch against the Philadelphia Eagles at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, October 27, 2024.
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TE Mike Gesicki makes a one-handed catch against the Philadelphia Eagles at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, October 27, 2024.

Ryan Meyer
View the top fan photos from around the Jungle in 2025.
5 / 20

View the top fan photos from around the Jungle in 2025.

Chad Powers
WR Ja'Marr Chase breaks a tackle on Thursday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase breaks a tackle on Thursday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
Bengals safety Jordan Battle celebrates during Cincinnati's 19-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.
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Bengals safety Jordan Battle celebrates during Cincinnati's 19-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.

Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Myles Murphy (99) kneels to pray before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 19-16.
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Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Myles Murphy (99) kneels to pray before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 19-16.

Joe Robbins via AP
WR Ja'Marr Chase catches the ball during the Bengals-Jaguars game in Week 13 of the 2023 season.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase catches the ball during the Bengals-Jaguars game in Week 13 of the 2023 season.

Ryan Meyer
WR Tee Higgins runs after the catch on Thursday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.
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WR Tee Higgins runs after the catch on Thursday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
Fans celebrate as the Bengals play the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.
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Fans celebrate as the Bengals play the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Eric Wagner
View the best fan photos from 2025 White Bengal against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.
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View the best fan photos from 2025 White Bengal against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.

Austin Chandler
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks on during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, September 25, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
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Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks on during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, September 25, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Aaron Doster/NFL
WR Ja'Marr Chase runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, October 27, 2024.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, October 27, 2024.

Erik Schelkun
View the best fan photos from 2025 White Bengal against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.
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View the best fan photos from 2025 White Bengal against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.

Austin Chandler
Fans celebrate as the Bengals beat the Lost Angeles Rams 19-16, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.
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Fans celebrate as the Bengals beat the Lost Angeles Rams 19-16, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.

Bengals Archive
Cincinnati Bengals fans celebrate an interception during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, September 25, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
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Cincinnati Bengals fans celebrate an interception during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, September 25, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Aaron Doster/NFL
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) kneels to pray before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 19-16.
18 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) kneels to pray before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 19-16.

Joe Robbins via AP
Fans celebrate as the Bengals play the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.
19 / 20

Fans celebrate as the Bengals play the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Eric Wagner
View the best fan photos from 2025 White Bengal against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.
20 / 20

View the best fan photos from 2025 White Bengal against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.

Austin Chandler
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