Stripe the Jungle Returns in 2026 Against Kansas City Chiefs

The Bengals are bringing one of the NFL's most electric traditions back to Paycor Stadium with "Stripe The Jungle" when the Bengals play the Kansas City Chiefs at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 13 at 4:25 p.m.
The nationally anticipated matchup will turn The Jungle into a bold display of the team's iconic Bengals stripe pattern throughout the stadium, as fans create a coordinated, section-by-section orange and black pattern and living, breathing extension of the team's identity on the field.
First introduced as a way to unify the fanbase and amplify the homefield advantage, Stripe The Jungle has become a point of pride among Bengals fans. The Bengals view the continuation of the tradition as a long-term statement about identity, energy and authenticity.
"Traditions aren't defined by perfect moments — they're defined by commitment," said Bengals Vice President Elizabeth Blackburn. "Stripe The Jungle represents who we are: resilient, united and unapologetically ourselves. We believe in it, our players believe in it, and most importantly, our fans have made it their own. Every great tradition in sports is built over time. You invest in it. You strengthen it. You let it grow."
Fans can check out the Stripe The Jungle map to see which color their section will be wearing to the game. Tickets are available at bengals.com/tickets. With high demand expected for this marquee game, fans are encouraged to secure their seats early. Visit bengals.com/stripethejungle and follow @Bengals on social media for gameday information.
Take a look at the best fan photos from Stripe The Jungle of years past.