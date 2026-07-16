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Stripe the Jungle Returns in 2026 Against Kansas City Chiefs

Jul 16, 2026 at 09:59 AM

The Bengals are bringing one of the NFL's most electric traditions back to Paycor Stadium with "Stripe The Jungle" when the Bengals play the Kansas City Chiefs at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 13 at 4:25 p.m.

The nationally anticipated matchup will turn The Jungle into a bold display of the team's iconic Bengals stripe pattern throughout the stadium, as fans create a coordinated, section-by-section orange and black pattern and living, breathing extension of the team's identity on the field.

First introduced as a way to unify the fanbase and amplify the homefield advantage, Stripe The Jungle has become a point of pride among Bengals fans. The Bengals view the continuation of the tradition as a long-term statement about identity, energy and authenticity.

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Kansas City Chiefs

FIND SEATS FIND PARKING

"Traditions aren't defined by perfect moments — they're defined by commitment," said Bengals Vice President Elizabeth Blackburn. "Stripe The Jungle represents who we are: resilient, united and unapologetically ourselves. We believe in it, our players believe in it, and most importantly, our fans have made it their own. Every great tradition in sports is built over time. You invest in it. You strengthen it. You let it grow."

Fans can check out the Stripe The Jungle map to see which color their section will be wearing to the game. Tickets are available at bengals.com/tickets. With high demand expected for this marquee game, fans are encouraged to secure their seats early. Visit bengals.com/stripethejungle and follow @Bengals on social media for gameday information.

Best of Stripe The Jungle | FAN PHOTOS

Take a look at the best fan photos from Stripe The Jungle of years past.

Fans stripe the jungle during Week 9 against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football, Sunday, November 5, 2023.
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Fans stripe the jungle during Week 9 against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football, Sunday, November 5, 2023.

Ryan Meyer
Fans stripe the jungle during Week 9 against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football, Sunday, November 5, 2023.
2 / 20

Fans stripe the jungle during Week 9 against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football, Sunday, November 5, 2023.

Ryan Meyer
Who Dey stops to do pushups during the Bengals vs. Bills game on November 5, 2023.
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Who Dey stops to do pushups during the Bengals vs. Bills game on November 5, 2023.

Bengals Photo
Fans stripe the jungle during Week 9 against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football, Sunday, November 5, 2023.
4 / 20

Fans stripe the jungle during Week 9 against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football, Sunday, November 5, 2023.

Ryan Meyer
Fans stripe the jungle during Week 9 against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football, Sunday, November 5, 2023.
5 / 20

Fans stripe the jungle during Week 9 against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football, Sunday, November 5, 2023.

Bengals Photo
A spectator looks on prior to an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
6 / 20

A spectator looks on prior to an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Darron Cummings
Fans stripe the jungle during Week 9 against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football, Sunday, November 5, 2023.
7 / 20

Fans stripe the jungle during Week 9 against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football, Sunday, November 5, 2023.

Bengals Photo
Fans stripe the jungle during Week 16 against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, December 22, 2024.
8 / 20

Fans stripe the jungle during Week 16 against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, December 22, 2024.

Erik Schelkun
Fans stripe the jungle during Week 9 against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football, Sunday, November 5, 2023.
9 / 20

Fans stripe the jungle during Week 9 against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football, Sunday, November 5, 2023.

Bengals Photo
Fans stripe the jungle during Week 16 against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, December 22, 2024.
10 / 20

Fans stripe the jungle during Week 16 against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, December 22, 2024.

Erik Schelkun
Fans stripe the jungle during Week 9 against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football, Sunday, November 5, 2023.
11 / 20

Fans stripe the jungle during Week 9 against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football, Sunday, November 5, 2023.

Bengals Photo
Fans stripe the jungle during Week 9 against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football, Sunday, November 5, 2023.
12 / 20

Fans stripe the jungle during Week 9 against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football, Sunday, November 5, 2023.

Bengals Photo
Fans stripe the jungle during Week 16 against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, December 22, 2024.
13 / 20

Fans stripe the jungle during Week 16 against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, December 22, 2024.

Erik Schelkun
Former Cincinnati Bengals player Corey Dillon, center, stands with supporters on the stands prior to an NFL football game between the Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
14 / 20

Former Cincinnati Bengals player Corey Dillon, center, stands with supporters on the stands prior to an NFL football game between the Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Carolyn Kaster
Fans stripe the jungle during Week 16 against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, December 22, 2024.
15 / 20

Fans stripe the jungle during Week 16 against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, December 22, 2024.

Ryan Meyer
Fans stripe the jungle during Week 9 against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football, Sunday, November 5, 2023.
16 / 20

Fans stripe the jungle during Week 9 against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football, Sunday, November 5, 2023.

Bengals Photo
A spectator holds a sign during the first half of an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
17 / 20

A spectator holds a sign during the first half of an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Carolyn Kaster.
Fans stripe the jungle during Week 16 against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, December 22, 2024.
18 / 20

Fans stripe the jungle during Week 16 against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, December 22, 2024.

Ryan Meyer
View the best fan photos from 2025 Stripe The Jungle against the Detroit Lions at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025.
19 / 20

View the best fan photos from 2025 Stripe The Jungle against the Detroit Lions at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025.

Bengals Photo
View the best fan photos from 2025 Stripe The Jungle against the Detroit Lions at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025.
20 / 20

View the best fan photos from 2025 Stripe The Jungle against the Detroit Lions at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025.

Chad Powers
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