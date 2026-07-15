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Bengals Open in Orange with Orange out on Sept. 13 Against Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

Jul 15, 2026 at 10:00 AM

Open In Orange presented by Kroger continues the Cincinnati ritual around the Bengals' home opener, this year against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. The fan-favorite tradition marks the official start of the NFL regular season in the Queen City and calls on Who Dey Nation to wear orange, bring positive energy and set the tone for the season with their unrivaled passion. Tickets for the 2026 home opener are on sale now at bengals.com/tickets.

Open In Orange is an exciting tradition that features a weeklong celebration with different events leading up to the home opener designed to bring fans together and give back to the community. Buildings across the downtown area will transform the skyline that weekend as they Light Up Cincinnati Orange. The limited-edition 2026 Season Shirt will be available at the Bengals Pro Shop beginning Friday, Aug. 7 with proceeds benefiting Freestore Foodbank and helping to support Hunger Action Month.

Visit bengals.com/openinorange and follow @Bengals on social media for updates on Open In Orange events and gameday details.

Best of Open In Orange | PHOTOS

Re-live the best moments from the past Open in Orange games as we prepare for 2026 Open in Orange against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 13!

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Bengals Photo
QB Joe Burrow during Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025.
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QB Joe Burrow during Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
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Bengals Photo
View the top fan photos from around the Jungle in 2025.
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View the top fan photos from around the Jungle in 2025.

Chad Powers/Bengals Photo
Fans enter into Paycor Stadium before Week 1 against the New England Patriots
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Fans enter into Paycor Stadium before Week 1 against the New England Patriots

View the top fan photos from around the Jungle in 2025.
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View the top fan photos from around the Jungle in 2025.

Austin Chandler/Bengals Photo
Bengals fans pose in their Orange gear during Cincinnati's Week 1 game against the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, September 8, 2024.
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Bengals fans pose in their Orange gear during Cincinnati's Week 1 game against the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, September 8, 2024.

Bengals fans pose for a photo at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, September 8, 2024.
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Bengals fans pose for a photo at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, September 8, 2024.

Guitarist Jack Keys shreds before the fourth quarter during Cincinnati's Week 1 game against the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, September 8, 2024.
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Guitarist Jack Keys shreds before the fourth quarter during Cincinnati's Week 1 game against the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, September 8, 2024.

View the top fan photos from around the Jungle in 2025.
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View the top fan photos from around the Jungle in 2025.

Austin Chandler/Bengals Photo
View the best photos from 2024 Open in Orange.
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View the best photos from 2024 Open in Orange.

Bengals Photo
Bengals QB Joe Burrow scrambles during Cincinnati's Week 1 game against the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, September 8, 2024.
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Bengals QB Joe Burrow scrambles during Cincinnati's Week 1 game against the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, September 8, 2024.

Erik Schelkun
Tee Higgins Locker Room Open In Orange
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Bengals Photo
View the top fan photos from 2025 Open in Orange.
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View the top fan photos from 2025 Open in Orange.

Austin Chandler/Bengals Photo
Competitive eater Joey Chesnut competes at halftime against fans during Cincinnati's Week 1 game against the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, September 8, 2024.
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Competitive eater Joey Chesnut competes at halftime against fans during Cincinnati's Week 1 game against the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, September 8, 2024.

View the top fan photos from 2025 Open in Orange.
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View the top fan photos from 2025 Open in Orange.

Chad Powers/Bengals Photo
View the best photos from 2024 Open in Orange.
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View the best photos from 2024 Open in Orange.

Bengals Photo
View the top fan photos from around the Jungle in 2025.
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View the top fan photos from around the Jungle in 2025.

Austin Chandler/Bengals Photo
Bengals fans cheer on their squad at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, September 8, 2024.
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Bengals fans cheer on their squad at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, September 8, 2024.

Ryan Meyer
Bengals fans cheer on their team during Cincinnati's Week 1 game against the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, September 8, 2024.
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Bengals fans cheer on their team during Cincinnati's Week 1 game against the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, September 8, 2024.

Week 2, 2025 - Bengals Legend Sam Hubbard
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Week 2, 2025 - Bengals Legend Sam Hubbard

Bengals Photo
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Allen Ramsey \ DWCPhoto
S Jordan Battle celebrates a play during Week 2 against the Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025.
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S Jordan Battle celebrates a play during Week 2 against the Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase lines up before the snap during Cincinnati's Week 1 game against the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, September 8, 2024.
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Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase lines up before the snap during Cincinnati's Week 1 game against the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, September 8, 2024.

Ryan Meyer
View the top fan photos from 2025 Open in Orange.
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View the top fan photos from 2025 Open in Orange.

Austin Chandler/Bengals Photo
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