Bengals Open in Orange with Orange out on Sept. 13 Against Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

Open In Orange presented by Kroger continues the Cincinnati ritual around the Bengals' home opener, this year against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. The fan-favorite tradition marks the official start of the NFL regular season in the Queen City and calls on Who Dey Nation to wear orange, bring positive energy and set the tone for the season with their unrivaled passion. Tickets for the 2026 home opener are on sale now at bengals.com/tickets.
Open In Orange is an exciting tradition that features a weeklong celebration with different events leading up to the home opener designed to bring fans together and give back to the community. Buildings across the downtown area will transform the skyline that weekend as they Light Up Cincinnati Orange. The limited-edition 2026 Season Shirt will be available at the Bengals Pro Shop beginning Friday, Aug. 7 with proceeds benefiting Freestore Foodbank and helping to support Hunger Action Month.
Visit bengals.com/openinorange and follow @Bengals on social media for updates on Open In Orange events and gameday details.
Re-live the best moments from the past Open in Orange games as we prepare for 2026 Open in Orange against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 13!