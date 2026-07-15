Bengals Open in Orange with Orange out on Sept. 13 Against Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

Open In Orange presented by Kroger continues the Cincinnati ritual around the Bengals' home opener, this year against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. The fan-favorite tradition marks the official start of the NFL regular season in the Queen City and calls on Who Dey Nation to wear orange, bring positive energy and set the tone for the season with their unrivaled passion. Tickets for the 2026 home opener are on sale now at bengals.com/tickets.