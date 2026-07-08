Mercedes Brown Hair Boutique Wins 2026 Earn Your Stripes Contest Presented by Paycor and the Bengals

The Bengals and Mercedes Brown Hair Boutique announced a new partnership for the 2026 NFL season as part of the fourth annual Earn Your Stripes contest presented by Paycor and the Bengals. Mercedes Brown – the Hair Boutique with Purpose – is dedicated to merging luxury hair with meaningful community impact. As the winner of this year's contest aimed at promoting minority-owned businesses in the Tri-State area, Mercedes Brown Hair Boutique will receive a sponsorship package for the season.

"Winning means so much – I'm incredibly excited and honestly a bit speechless," said Brown. "This opportunity allows us to expand our impact and support even more women, which has always been the goal. Being named the winner of the fourth annual Earn Your Stripes competition presented by Paycor and the Bengals gives us a powerful platform to spread awareness about the resources we have available for our community and continue making a meaningful difference in the lives of women."

"The Earn Your Stripes contest provides opportunities to support small businesses and amplify community impact," said Taylor Conklin, Bengals Director of Community Engagement. "We are excited to partner with Paycor, its parent company Paychex, and Mercedes Brown Hair Boutique to raise awareness for her business and the difference she is making as she continues to find new ways to bring women together."

Mercedes Brown Hair Boutique is a luxury hair brand that uniquely blends beauty with empowerment, taking a holistic approach that goes beyond appearance to foster confidence and connection. In addition to offering premium hair, Brown creates supportive spaces through community events, in-store gatherings and partnerships that encourage meaningful conversations that build self-confidence. One impactful effort is the annual Free Wig Campaign. Brown provides complimentary wigs to women undergoing cancer treatment and creates a personalized, confidence-restoring experience along with collaborations that expand access to healing, empowerment and joy.