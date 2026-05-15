Bengals 2026 Rookie Class Visits Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

Did you know the Wright brothers, despite first flying in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, actually perfected flight in Ohio?

Huffman Prairie served as the primary test point for Orville and Wilbur as the two conducted hundreds of flights on their way to mastering the art of aviation. Huffman Prairie is located on what is now Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, just north of Dayton, Ohio.

Bengals rookies visited Wright-Patterson Friday to interact with Airmen and learn about the base and Air Force operations.

The day began with the players eating lunch with the Airmen and other military personnel, learning about their stories and telling some of their own. Airmen, many of whom either recently returned from deployment or are preparing to deploy, took photos with players, Who Dey and Ben-Gals cheerleaders and received autographs from players.

Seventh-round pick DT Landon Robinson played collegiately at the Naval Academy, while his grandfather served in the Air Force.

"It was so cool to be able to speak with them," Robinson said. "Hear their stories."

After lunch, players met Lux, a German Shepard and highly-trained Military Working Dog who lives on the base. After learning about the Military Working Dogs and the training required, players watched and participated in a demonstration with Lux and his handlers.

At the end of the day, the rookies visited with the 88th Security Forces Squadron to learn more about Air Force operations, ask questions and see military equipment and gear.

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is the largest single site employer in the state of Ohio, with over 30,000 employees, including military, civilian and contractors.