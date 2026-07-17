White Bengal Takes National Stage on Sunday Night Football Against Steelers on Nov. 15 

NBC's Sunday Night Football returns to Paycor Stadium on Nov. 15 at 8:20 p.m. for the Bengals' highly anticipated matchup against the division rival Pittsburgh Steelers. For this primetime AFC North showdown, Cincinnati will showcase one of the franchise's most iconic looks and traditions: "White Bengal."

The White Bengal game has become a defining symbol of the Bengals' identity, blending bold visuals with the unmatched energy of Who Dey Nation. Since launching the NFL's first-ever White Out, The Jungle continues to set the standard for one of the most visually impactful traditions in the league. Tickets are on sale now at bengals.com/tickets. With demand expected to be high for this marquee divisional game, fans are encouraged to secure their seats early.