 Skip to main content
Advertising

White Bengal Takes National Stage on Sunday Night Football Against Steelers on Nov. 15 

Jul 17, 2026 at 09:59 AM

NBC's Sunday Night Football returns to Paycor Stadium on Nov. 15 at 8:20 p.m. for the Bengals' highly anticipated matchup against the division rival Pittsburgh Steelers. For this primetime AFC North showdown, Cincinnati will showcase one of the franchise's most iconic looks and traditions: "White Bengal."

The White Bengal game has become a defining symbol of the Bengals' identity, blending bold visuals with the unmatched energy of Who Dey Nation. Since launching the NFL's first-ever White Out, The Jungle continues to set the standard for one of the most visually impactful traditions in the league. Tickets are on sale now at bengals.com/tickets. With demand expected to be high for this marquee divisional game, fans are encouraged to secure their seats early.

GXvsPITT_WebTix_ParkingCard_1920x1080

Pittsburgh Steelers

FIND SEATS FIND PARKING

The Bengals – home of the NFL's first White Out – have worn the White Bengal helmet and uniform combination six times. The fan-favorite white helmet was most recently worn during a Thursday Night Football victory over the Steelers last season. Fans are encouraged to match the team and be part of the coordinated White Out on game night by wearing white.

Visit bengals.com/whitebengal and follow @Bengals on social media for gameday information.

Best of White Bengal | PHOTOS

Check out the best White Bengal moments from the past few years.

WR Tee Higgins and WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrate during the Bengals-Jaguars game in Week 13 of the 2023 season.
1 / 20

WR Tee Higgins and WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrate during the Bengals-Jaguars game in Week 13 of the 2023 season.

Ryan Meyer
View the top fan photos from around the Jungle in 2025.
2 / 20

View the top fan photos from around the Jungle in 2025.

Austin Chandler
Who Dey Nation cheers on Cincinnati as the Bengals beat the Lost Angeles Rams 19-16, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.
3 / 20

Who Dey Nation cheers on Cincinnati as the Bengals beat the Lost Angeles Rams 19-16, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.

Ryan Meyer
TE Mike Gesicki makes a one-handed catch against the Philadelphia Eagles at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, October 27, 2024.
4 / 20

TE Mike Gesicki makes a one-handed catch against the Philadelphia Eagles at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, October 27, 2024.

Ryan Meyer
View the top fan photos from around the Jungle in 2025.
5 / 20

View the top fan photos from around the Jungle in 2025.

Chad Powers
WR Ja'Marr Chase breaks a tackle on Thursday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.
6 / 20

WR Ja'Marr Chase breaks a tackle on Thursday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
Bengals safety Jordan Battle celebrates during Cincinnati's 19-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.
7 / 20

Bengals safety Jordan Battle celebrates during Cincinnati's 19-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.

Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Myles Murphy (99) kneels to pray before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 19-16.
8 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Myles Murphy (99) kneels to pray before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 19-16.

Joe Robbins via AP
WR Ja'Marr Chase catches the ball during the Bengals-Jaguars game in Week 13 of the 2023 season.
9 / 20

WR Ja'Marr Chase catches the ball during the Bengals-Jaguars game in Week 13 of the 2023 season.

Ryan Meyer
WR Tee Higgins runs after the catch on Thursday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.
10 / 20

WR Tee Higgins runs after the catch on Thursday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
Fans celebrate as the Bengals play the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.
11 / 20

Fans celebrate as the Bengals play the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Eric Wagner
View the best fan photos from 2025 White Bengal against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.
12 / 20

View the best fan photos from 2025 White Bengal against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.

Austin Chandler
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks on during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, September 25, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
13 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks on during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, September 25, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Aaron Doster/NFL
WR Ja'Marr Chase runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, October 27, 2024.
14 / 20

WR Ja'Marr Chase runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, October 27, 2024.

Erik Schelkun
View the best fan photos from 2025 White Bengal against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.
15 / 20

View the best fan photos from 2025 White Bengal against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.

Austin Chandler
Fans celebrate as the Bengals beat the Lost Angeles Rams 19-16, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.
16 / 20

Fans celebrate as the Bengals beat the Lost Angeles Rams 19-16, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.

Bengals Archive
Cincinnati Bengals fans celebrate an interception during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, September 25, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
17 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals fans celebrate an interception during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, September 25, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Aaron Doster/NFL
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) kneels to pray before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 19-16.
18 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) kneels to pray before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 19-16.

Joe Robbins via AP
Fans celebrate as the Bengals play the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.
19 / 20

Fans celebrate as the Bengals play the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Eric Wagner
View the best fan photos from 2025 White Bengal against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.
20 / 20

View the best fan photos from 2025 White Bengal against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.

Austin Chandler
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Stripe the Jungle Returns in 2026 Against Kansas City Chiefs

Stripe The Jungle returns for its fourth straight year in 2026 when the Bengals host the Chiefs on Sunday, Dec. 13.

news

Bengals Open in Orange with Orange out on Sept. 13 Against Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Open In Orange presented by Kroger continues the Cincinnati ritual around the Bengals' home opener, this year against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m.

news

Mercedes Brown Hair Boutique Wins 2026 Earn Your Stripes Contest Presented by Paycor and the Bengals

As the winner of this year's contest aimed at promoting minority-owned businesses in the Tri-State area, Mercedes Brown Hair Boutique will receive a sponsorship package for the season.

news

Girls Flag Football is Now OHSAA's 29th Recognized Sport

OHSAA Board of Directors voted to add girls flag football as a fully sanctioned sport

news

Bengals Announce 2026 Training Camp Schedule

Bengals Training Camp presented by Kettering Health will kick off on Wednesday, July 29 with the first of six practices open to the public, including a special Friday night practice in Paycor Stadium on Aug. 7.

news

Bengals Sign DE Cashius Howell | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE

The Bengals today signed second-round pick DE Cashius Howell.

news

Bengals Build Playground at Hometown Huddle Event

Bengals players, coaches, staff and other community members partnered with United Way of Greater Cincinnati and the Cincinnati Recreation Commission to help build a playground at Ryan Sports Complex in Westwood as part of the Bengals Hometown Huddle.

news

Bengals Add Five Nominees to Ring of Honor Ballot

The Bengals today announced that DT Geno Atkins, DE Carlos Dunlap, WR A.J. Green, CB Leon Hall and LT Andrew Whitworth will join the team's Ring of Honor ballot ahead of the annual voting period.

news

Bengals 2026 Season Schedule Announced

The Bengals' 2026 schedule was released tonight, including preseason and the full 17-game regular season slate.

news

Bengals Sign Draft Pick Tacario Davis | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE

The Bengals today signed draft pick CB Tacario Davis.

news

Bengals Selected to Play Falcons in Madrid in Week 9

The Bengals have been selected to play the Atlanta Falcons in Madrid, Spain as part of the NFL's 2026 International Games.

Advertising