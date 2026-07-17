White Bengal Takes National Stage on Sunday Night Football Against Steelers on Nov. 15 

NBC's Sunday Night Football returns to Paycor Stadium on Nov. 15 at 8:20 p.m. for the Bengals' highly anticipated matchup against the division rival Pittsburgh Steelers. For this primetime AFC North showdown, Cincinnati will showcase one of the franchise's most iconic looks and traditions: "White Bengal."
The White Bengal game has become a defining symbol of the Bengals' identity, blending bold visuals with the unmatched energy of Who Dey Nation. Since launching the NFL's first-ever White Out, The Jungle continues to set the standard for one of the most visually impactful traditions in the league. Tickets are on sale now at bengals.com/tickets. With demand expected to be high for this marquee divisional game, fans are encouraged to secure their seats early.
The Bengals – home of the NFL's first White Out – have worn the White Bengal helmet and uniform combination six times. The fan-favorite white helmet was most recently worn during a Thursday Night Football victory over the Steelers last season. Fans are encouraged to match the team and be part of the coordinated White Out on game night by wearing white.
Visit bengals.com/whitebengal and follow @Bengals on social media for gameday information.
Check out the best White Bengal moments from the past few years.