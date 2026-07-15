Bengals 2026 Opponent Preview: Cleveland Browns

Over the course of the next few weeks, we will be taking an in-depth look at the Bengals' 2026 opponents. The Bengals face off against the Browns in the Battle of Ohio in Weeks 13 and 18.

2025

The Browns finished fourth in the AFC North last season with a 5-12 record and fired head coach Kevin Stefanski at the end of the year.

Cleveland averaged 16.4 points per game on offense in 2025, the second-worst average in the league. The offense started three different quarterbacks last season: Joe Flacco logged four starts before being traded to the Bengals while rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders started six and seven games, respectively. Cleveland ranked 31st in passing yards per game (140.3).

Gabriel was selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft out of Oregon. He went 1-5 as a starter, completing 59.5% of his passes for 937 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions. Sanders, meanwhile, was a fifth-round selection and went 3-4 as a starter while completing 56.6% of his passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

The Browns drafted two running backs in the 2025 NFL Draft, selecting Ohio State's Quinshon Judkins in the second round and Tennessee's Dylan Sampson in the fourth round. Judkins played and started in 14 games, rushing for 827 yards and seven touchdowns on 230 carries. Sampson added 33 receptions out of the backfield for 271 receiving yards. Cleveland's fifth-round pick in the draft, TE Harold Fannin, led the team with 72 receptions for 731 yards and six touchdowns.

Defensively, the Browns ranked 14th in points per game allowed (22.3). DE Myles Garrett won Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year after setting the single-season record for sacks with 23. Rookie LB Carson Schwesinger took home the Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year after compiling 156 tackles.

Offseason Changes

After firing Stefanski, Cleveland hired former Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken as the team's next head coach.

On the field, the team's biggest change came when it traded Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for DE Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick and a 2029 third-round pick. Verse enters his third season in 2026 and has 12 sacks in two seasons, winning the 2024 Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

The Browns put an emphasis on improving an offensive line that produced 3.9 yards per rush (fourth fewest) and allowed 51 sacks (seventh most). They traded for Texans OT Tytus Howard, re-signed G Teven Jenkins and signed G Zion Johnson from the Chargers and C/G Elgton Jenkins from the Packers.