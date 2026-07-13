Bengals 2026 Opponent Preview: New Orleans Saints

Over the course of the next few weeks, we will be taking an in-depth look at the Bengals' 2026 opponents. The Bengals return home in Week 12 against the New Orleans Saints.
2025
The Saints finished fourth in the NFC South with a 6-11 record in 2025. Rookie QB Tyler Shough took over as the starting quarterback after a 1-7 start. The second-round pick from Louisville finished 5-4 as a starter and helped New Orleans win four of its last five games. Shough finished second in Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year voting, completing 67.6% of his throws for 2,385 yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions in 11 games played and nine starts.
New Orleans averaged 18.0 points per game offensively, ranking 28th in the league. The Saints averaged 219.3 yards per game through the air, good for 13th in the NFL. WR Chris Olave was a bright spot in the offense, being named Associated Press Second-Team All Pro after recording 100 receptions for 1,163 yards and nine touchdowns. TE Juwan Johnson set a career-high with 889 receiving yards. On the ground, New Orleans averaged 94.3 yards per game, the fifth fewest in the league, and 3.7 yards per carry, the second fewest. Veteran RB Alvin Kamara had a career-low 3.6 yards per carry.
Defensively, the Saints ranked ninth in yards per game allowed (299.8), fourth in passing yards per game allowed (179.2), sixth in yards per carry allowed (3.97) and third in third-down conversion rate allowed (34.3%) .
Offseason Changes
The Saints focused on improving the ground game during free agency. They signed former Jaguars RB Travis Etienne to a four-year deal. Etienne ran for 1,107 yards and added 13 total touchdowns (seven rushing, six receiving) last season for Jacksonville. New Orleans also added G David Edwards from the Buffalo Bills on a four-year deal to solidify the interior of the offensive line. It also brought back LB Kaden Elliss to the defense after long-time LB Demario Davis signed with the New York Jets. Elliss spent the past three seasons with the Falcons after being drafted by the Saints in 2019.
New Orleans loaded up on weapons during the draft, selecting USC WR Jordyn Tyson in the first round, Georgia TE Oscar Delp in the third round and WR Bryce Lance in the fourth round. The Saints also selected Georgia DT Christen Miller to help shore up the defensive line.
Coaching Staff
Kellen Moore enters his second season as head coach of the Saints. Moore served as the offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024, helping the offense rush for a club-record 3,048 yards (sixth best in NFL history) en route to a Super Bowl victory.
Prior to his year in Philly, Moore spent one season as the Los Angeles Chargers' offensive coordinator and four years as the offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys. Moore played six seasons in the NFL with the Detroit Lions (2012-14) and Cowboys (2015-17) after going 50-3 as a starter in college with Boise State, the most wins by a quarterback in NCAA history.
Offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier followed Moore from Philadelphia, serving as the quarterbacks coach for the Eagles in 2024. Nussmeier also coached with Moore in Los Angeles and Dallas. Before joining Dallas as the tight ends coach in 2018, he spent 13 of 15 seasons at the collegiate level, including 10 years as an offensive coordinator.
Brandon Staley oversees the New Orleans defense again in 2026 after a successful 2025. He spent 2024 as an assistant coach with the San Francisco 49ers after spending the previous three seasons as the head coach of the Chargers.
Series History
The Bengals and Saints have played 15 times since the inaugural battle in 1970. Cincinnati holds a slight 8-7 advantage, winning the most recent matchup in 2022 in New Orleans 30-26.
What To Watch For
While the Saints emphasized offensive pieces, the Bengals emphasized defensive pieces this offseason. The Bengals improved defensive line will match up against the Saints improved run game and prized free agent signing Etienne. The Clemson product carried the ball 14 times for 71 yards and added two receptions for 18 yards and a touchdown during Week 2 of last season with the Jaguars against the Bengals.
View the best photos from Bengals-Saints matchups of years past