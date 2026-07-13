Bengals 2026 Opponent Preview: New Orleans Saints

Over the course of the next few weeks, we will be taking an in-depth look at the Bengals' 2026 opponents. The Bengals return home in Week 12 against the New Orleans Saints.

2025

The Saints finished fourth in the NFC South with a 6-11 record in 2025. Rookie QB Tyler Shough took over as the starting quarterback after a 1-7 start. The second-round pick from Louisville finished 5-4 as a starter and helped New Orleans win four of its last five games. Shough finished second in Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year voting, completing 67.6% of his throws for 2,385 yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions in 11 games played and nine starts.

New Orleans averaged 18.0 points per game offensively, ranking 28th in the league. The Saints averaged 219.3 yards per game through the air, good for 13th in the NFL. WR Chris Olave was a bright spot in the offense, being named Associated Press Second-Team All Pro after recording 100 receptions for 1,163 yards and nine touchdowns. TE Juwan Johnson set a career-high with 889 receiving yards. On the ground, New Orleans averaged 94.3 yards per game, the fifth fewest in the league, and 3.7 yards per carry, the second fewest. Veteran RB Alvin Kamara had a career-low 3.6 yards per carry.

Defensively, the Saints ranked ninth in yards per game allowed (299.8), fourth in passing yards per game allowed (179.2), sixth in yards per carry allowed (3.97) and third in third-down conversion rate allowed (34.3%) .

Offseason Changes

The Saints focused on improving the ground game during free agency. They signed former Jaguars RB Travis Etienne to a four-year deal. Etienne ran for 1,107 yards and added 13 total touchdowns (seven rushing, six receiving) last season for Jacksonville. New Orleans also added G David Edwards from the Buffalo Bills on a four-year deal to solidify the interior of the offensive line. It also brought back LB Kaden Elliss to the defense after long-time LB Demario Davis signed with the New York Jets. Elliss spent the past three seasons with the Falcons after being drafted by the Saints in 2019.