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Bengals 2026 Opponent Preview: New Orleans Saints

Jul 13, 2026 at 01:30 PM
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Michael Hull

Digital Coordinator

Over the course of the next few weeks, we will be taking an in-depth look at the Bengals' 2026 opponents. The Bengals return home in Week 12 against the New Orleans Saints.

2025

The Saints finished fourth in the NFC South with a 6-11 record in 2025. Rookie QB Tyler Shough took over as the starting quarterback after a 1-7 start. The second-round pick from Louisville finished 5-4 as a starter and helped New Orleans win four of its last five games. Shough finished second in Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year voting, completing 67.6% of his throws for 2,385 yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions in 11 games played and nine starts.

New Orleans averaged 18.0 points per game offensively, ranking 28th in the league. The Saints averaged 219.3 yards per game through the air, good for 13th in the NFL. WR Chris Olave was a bright spot in the offense, being named Associated Press Second-Team All Pro after recording 100 receptions for 1,163 yards and nine touchdowns. TE Juwan Johnson set a career-high with 889 receiving yards. On the ground, New Orleans averaged 94.3 yards per game, the fifth fewest in the league, and 3.7 yards per carry, the second fewest. Veteran RB Alvin Kamara had a career-low 3.6 yards per carry.

Defensively, the Saints ranked ninth in yards per game allowed (299.8), fourth in passing yards per game allowed (179.2), sixth in yards per carry allowed (3.97) and third in third-down conversion rate allowed (34.3%) .

Offseason Changes

The Saints focused on improving the ground game during free agency. They signed former Jaguars RB Travis Etienne to a four-year deal. Etienne ran for 1,107 yards and added 13 total touchdowns (seven rushing, six receiving) last season for Jacksonville. New Orleans also added G David Edwards from the Buffalo Bills on a four-year deal to solidify the interior of the offensive line. It also brought back LB Kaden Elliss to the defense after long-time LB Demario Davis signed with the New York Jets. Elliss spent the past three seasons with the Falcons after being drafted by the Saints in 2019.

New Orleans loaded up on weapons during the draft, selecting USC WR Jordyn Tyson in the first round, Georgia TE Oscar Delp in the third round and WR Bryce Lance in the fourth round. The Saints also selected Georgia DT Christen Miller to help shore up the defensive line.

Coaching Staff

Kellen Moore enters his second season as head coach of the Saints. Moore served as the offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024, helping the offense rush for a club-record 3,048 yards (sixth best in NFL history) en route to a Super Bowl victory.

Prior to his year in Philly, Moore spent one season as the Los Angeles Chargers' offensive coordinator and four years as the offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys. Moore played six seasons in the NFL with the Detroit Lions (2012-14) and Cowboys (2015-17) after going 50-3 as a starter in college with Boise State, the most wins by a quarterback in NCAA history.

Offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier followed Moore from Philadelphia, serving as the quarterbacks coach for the Eagles in 2024. Nussmeier also coached with Moore in Los Angeles and Dallas. Before joining Dallas as the tight ends coach in 2018, he spent 13 of 15 seasons at the collegiate level, including 10 years as an offensive coordinator.

Brandon Staley oversees the New Orleans defense again in 2026 after a successful 2025. He spent 2024 as an assistant coach with the San Francisco 49ers after spending the previous three seasons as the head coach of the Chargers.

Series History

The Bengals and Saints have played 15 times since the inaugural battle in 1970. Cincinnati holds a slight 8-7 advantage, winning the most recent matchup in 2022 in New Orleans 30-26.

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New Orleans Saints

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What To Watch For

While the Saints emphasized offensive pieces, the Bengals emphasized defensive pieces this offseason. The Bengals improved defensive line will match up against the Saints improved run game and prized free agent signing Etienne. The Clemson product carried the ball 14 times for 71 yards and added two receptions for 18 yards and a touchdown during Week 2 of last season with the Jaguars against the Bengals.

Best of Bengals-Saints | THROWBACK PHOTOS

View the best photos from Bengals-Saints matchups of years past

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) greets fans as he leaves the field after the Bengals defeated the New Orleans Saints in during the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
1 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) greets fans as he leaves the field after the Bengals defeated the New Orleans Saints in during the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) directs his players before the snap in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
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Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) directs his players before the snap in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)

Frank Victores/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals running back Ickey Woods (30) changes direction as New Orleans Saints linebacker James Haynes (92) closes in during first half NFL pre-season action in New Orleans, Aug. 28, 1989. (AP Photo/Andrew Cohoon)
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Cincinnati Bengals running back Ickey Woods (30) changes direction as New Orleans Saints linebacker James Haynes (92) closes in during first half NFL pre-season action in New Orleans, Aug. 28, 1989. (AP Photo/Andrew Cohoon)

Andrew Cohoon
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) misses a tackle as Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) scores the 60-yard game-winning touchdown during an NFL game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in New Orleans. (Michael DeMocker via AP)
4 / 20

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) misses a tackle as Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) scores the 60-yard game-winning touchdown during an NFL game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in New Orleans. (Michael DeMocker via AP)

NFL/NFL
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Wes Chandler (89) tucks the ball in as he grinds ahead for long yardage against the Bengals in Cincinnati, Ohio, Sunday, Sept. 24, 1978. (AP Photo)
5 / 20

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Wes Chandler (89) tucks the ball in as he grinds ahead for long yardage against the Bengals in Cincinnati, Ohio, Sunday, Sept. 24, 1978. (AP Photo)

1978 AP
New Orleans Saints receiver Terrance Copper (18) fumbles the ball as he is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Justin Smith (90) in the second quarter of a pre-season NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2007, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Tony Tribble)
6 / 20

New Orleans Saints receiver Terrance Copper (18) fumbles the ball as he is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Justin Smith (90) in the second quarter of a pre-season NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2007, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Tony Tribble)

Tony Tribble/2007 AP
The Cincinnati Bengals line up for a play at the line of scrimmage against the New Orleans Saints in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2014. (AP Photo/Rogelio Solis)
7 / 20

The Cincinnati Bengals line up for a play at the line of scrimmage against the New Orleans Saints in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2014. (AP Photo/Rogelio Solis)

Rogelio Solis
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson (85) gives his golves awya as the leaves the field after catching the touchdown passes against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2006. The Bengals defeated the Saints 31-16. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
8 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson (85) gives his golves awya as the leaves the field after catching the touchdown passes against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2006. The Bengals defeated the Saints 31-16. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

ALEX BRANDON/2006 AP
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Jermaine Gresham (84) crosses the end zone on a touchdown reception as New Orleans Saints inside linebacker Ramon Humber (53) pursues in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2014. (AP Photo/Bill Haber)
9 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Jermaine Gresham (84) crosses the end zone on a touchdown reception as New Orleans Saints inside linebacker Ramon Humber (53) pursues in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2014. (AP Photo/Bill Haber)

Bill Haber
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer (9) passes the ball under pressure from New Orleans Saints linebacker Jonathan Vilma (51) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2010, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Tom Uhlman)
10 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer (9) passes the ball under pressure from New Orleans Saints linebacker Jonathan Vilma (51) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2010, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Tom Uhlman)

Tom Uhlman/AP2010
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (12) carries as New Orleans Saints cornerback Corey White (24) tries to tackle him in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2014. (AP Photo/Bill Haber)
11 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (12) carries as New Orleans Saints cornerback Corey White (24) tries to tackle him in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2014. (AP Photo/Bill Haber)

Bill Haber
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) reacts in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
12 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) reacts in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)

Frank Victores/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) passes under pressure from Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2010, in Cincinnati. New Orleans won 34-30. (AP Photo/Tom Uhlman)
13 / 20

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) passes under pressure from Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2010, in Cincinnati. New Orleans won 34-30. (AP Photo/Tom Uhlman)

Tom Uhlman/AP2010
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals outside linebacker Jordan Evans (50) and cornerback William Jackson (22) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
14 / 20

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals outside linebacker Jordan Evans (50) and cornerback William Jackson (22) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)

Frank Victores/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) escapes the New Orleans Saints defense to throw for a first down in the fourth quarter during an NFL game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in New Orleans. (Michael DeMocker via AP)
15 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) escapes the New Orleans Saints defense to throw for a first down in the fourth quarter during an NFL game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in New Orleans. (Michael DeMocker via AP)

NFL/NFL
Cincinnati Bengals running back Bernard Scott (28) in action against the New Orleans Saints in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2010, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/David Kohl)
16 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals running back Bernard Scott (28) in action against the New Orleans Saints in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2010, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/David Kohl)

David Kohl
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) runs with the ball under pressure from New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Tyeler Davison (95) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Cincinnati. (NFL Photos via AP)
17 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) runs with the ball under pressure from New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Tyeler Davison (95) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Cincinnati. (NFL Photos via AP)

NFL Photos/2018 National Football League
The head official leads the coin toss before an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Cincinnati Bengals in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2014. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)
18 / 20

The head official leads the coin toss before an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Cincinnati Bengals in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2014. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)

Jonathan Bachman
Bengals Jordan Shipley runs the ball in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2010, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Tom Uhlman)
19 / 20

Bengals Jordan Shipley runs the ball in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2010, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Tom Uhlman)

Tom Uhlman/AP2010
Cincinnati Bengals Adam Jones (24) eludes New Orleans Saints Jamarcus Sanford (38) on a punt return in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2014. (AP Photo/Rogelio Solis)
20 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals Adam Jones (24) eludes New Orleans Saints Jamarcus Sanford (38) on a punt return in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2014. (AP Photo/Rogelio Solis)

Rogelio Solis
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