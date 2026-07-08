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Bengals 2026 Opponent Preview: Atlanta Falcons

Jul 08, 2026 at 10:30 AM
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Michael Hull

Digital Coordinator

Over the course of the next few weeks, we will be taking an in-depth look at the Bengals' 2026 opponents. The Bengals head to Madrid in Week 9 for an international matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

2025

The Falcons finished third in the NFC South with an 8-9 record in 2025, moving on from both head coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot at the conclusion of the season. Atlanta sat at 4-9 entering the final stretch of the season but won its final four contests.

The Falcons' offense ranked 24th with 20.8 points per game last season but was 14th with 333.0 yards per game. QBs Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix Jr. split time under center, with Cousins starting eight games and Penix starting nine. Penix started nine of the team's first 10 games before missing the rest of the season due to injury. The second-year signal caller from Washington went 3-6 as a starter, completing 60.1% of his throws for 1,982 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions.

Cousins took over for the injured Penix in Week 11 and started from Week 12 on. He went 5-2 to close the season, finishing 5-3 as a starter in 2025. The former Vikings and Commanders quarterback threw for 1,721 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions in 10 appearances.

RB Bijan Robinson continued his ascent to becoming one of the league's best young players, logging over 2,000 yards from scrimmage. He carried the ball 287 times for 1,478 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground and added 79 receptions for 820 yards and four touchdowns through the air. Robinson ranked second among running backs in receptions and receiving yards.

TE Kyle Pitts led the Falcons with 88 receptions and 928 yards, while WR Drake London paced the team with seven touchdowns while adding 919 yards through the air.

Defensively, Atlanta allowed 23.6 points per game and 326.6 yards per game, ranking 19th and 14th in the league, respectively. The Falcons ranked second in the NFL with 57 sacks, led by rookie EDGE James Pearce Jr. with 10.5. They also ranked in the top 10 with 23 takeaways.

Offseason Changes

The Falcons hired Matt Ryan as their President of Football in January. Ryan led Atlanta to a Super Bowl appearance and spent 14 years with the franchise, winning the Associated Press Most Valuable Player in 2016. As President of Football, Ryan helped oversee the hirings of new general manager Ian Cunningham and head coach Kevin Stefanski. Cunningham most recently served as the assistant general manager for the Chicago Bears.

On the field, Atlanta brought in competition for Penix, signing former Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa after releasing Cousins. Tagovailoa started for six years in Miami, leading it to one playoff appearance. The Falcons also signed RB Brian Robinson Jr. as depth behind Bijan Robinson in the backfield. They added two receivers, Olamide Zaccheus from Chicago and Jahan Dotson from Philadelphia, and multiple offensive linemen, including two former Kansas City Chiefs in Jawaan Taylor and Wanya Morris.

The Falcons focused on defensive depth in free agency, signing DE Samson Ebukam, LB Christian Harris and trading for DT Maason Smith and S Sydney Brown. Brown is the twin brother of Bengals RB Chase Brown.

Atlanta selected Clemson CB Avieon Terrell in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, pairing the corner with his brother A.J. The team then added another receiver to the mix by drafting Georgia WR Zachariah Branch in the third round.

Coaching Staff

Stefanski begins his tenure in Atlanta after spending six seasons as the head coach of the Cleveland Browns. He won two Associated Press Coach of the Year awards in 2020 and 2023. He helped Cleveland win its first playoff game since 1994 in 2020 and got the team back to the playoffs in 2023 with an 11-6 record. Overall, he went 45-56 as the Browns head coach.

Tommy Rees followed Stefanski to Atlanta after spending two seasons with him in Cleveland, including last season as offensive coordinator. Before the Browns, Rees was the offensive coordinator for the University of Alabama in 2023 and spent 2017-2022 with Notre Dame.

Jeff Ulbrich will serve as the Falcons' defensive coordinator. He most recently served as the New York Jets' interim head coach at the end of the 2024 season, after spending three years as the team's defensive coordinator. Ulbrich previously spent six seasons with the Falcons, coaching linebackers in his first five seasons(2015-2019) and adding the title of assistant head coach in 2020.

Series History

The Bengals and Falcons have played 15 times. Cincinnati holds a 10-5 series lead and has won the last three matchups, the most recent coming in 2022.

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2026 Madrid Game

The Bengals are headed to Madrid in 2026!

More Information

What To Watch For

Cincinnati's run defense will match up against the highly explosive Bijan Robinson. The reworked front unit will look to contain the Texas product who averaged 5.1 yards per carry a year ago.

Best of Bengals-Falcons | THROWBACK PHOTOS

View the best photos from Bengals-Falcons matchups of years past

The Cincinnati Bengals play the Atlanta Falcons at the line of scrimmage during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
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The Cincinnati Bengals play the Atlanta Falcons at the line of scrimmage during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Boomer Esiason (7) darts out of the way as Atlanta Falcons nose tackle Tony Casillas makes a diving attempt to stop him in Atlanta, Nov. 16, 1987. The Bengals beat the Falcons, 16-10, in the NFL game at Atlanta Fulton County Stadium. (AP Photo/Judy Ondrey)
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Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Boomer Esiason (7) darts out of the way as Atlanta Falcons nose tackle Tony Casillas makes a diving attempt to stop him in Atlanta, Nov. 16, 1987. The Bengals beat the Falcons, 16-10, in the NFL game at Atlanta Fulton County Stadium. (AP Photo/Judy Ondrey)

Judy Ondrey/1987 AP
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
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Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Atlanta Falcons running back Tevin Coleman (26) runs into Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Jordan Evans (50) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Tevin Coleman (26) runs into Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Jordan Evans (50) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback William Jackson (22) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback William Jackson (22) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Donald Lee (86) jumps over Atlanta Falcons linebacker Stephen Nicholas (54) and Atlanta Falcons defensive back Brent Grimes (20) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2012, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
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Cincinnati Bengals tight end Donald Lee (86) jumps over Atlanta Falcons linebacker Stephen Nicholas (54) and Atlanta Falcons defensive back Brent Grimes (20) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2012, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) works against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2012, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
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Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) works against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2012, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis
Atlanta Falcons Bill Bell, with quarterback Dick Shiner holding, sent the ball winging from his own 23-yard line for a field goal in first period of a NFL game with Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 7, 1971 in Cincinnati. This gave the Falcons a 3-0 lead, but the Bengals tied it with a field goal later in the quarter. With one minute and 17 second remaining in the game Shiner threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to Art Malone to give Falcons a 9-6 win. (AP Photo/GS)
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Atlanta Falcons Bill Bell, with quarterback Dick Shiner holding, sent the ball winging from his own 23-yard line for a field goal in first period of a NFL game with Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 7, 1971 in Cincinnati. This gave the Falcons a 3-0 lead, but the Bengals tied it with a field goal later in the quarter. With one minute and 17 second remaining in the game Shiner threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to Art Malone to give Falcons a 9-6 win. (AP Photo/GS)

GS/1971 AP
Cincinnati Bengals running back Jeremy Hill (32) runs behind center Russell Bodine (61) in an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
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Cincinnati Bengals running back Jeremy Hill (32) runs behind center Russell Bodine (61) in an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)

Frank Victores
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) scores a touchdown as Atlanta Falcons defensive back Asante Samuel (22) defends during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2012, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) scores a touchdown as Atlanta Falcons defensive back Asante Samuel (22) defends during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2012, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) makes a catch against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall (34) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) makes a catch against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall (34) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Jeff Dean/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) carries the ball during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 35-17. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
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Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) carries the ball during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 35-17. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Aaron Doster/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) heads for the sidelines as Atlanta Falcons defensive end Ray Edwards (93) attempts a tackle during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2012, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
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Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) heads for the sidelines as Atlanta Falcons defensive end Ray Edwards (93) attempts a tackle during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2012, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) makes a catch against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 35-17. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) makes a catch against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 35-17. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Aaron Doster/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer (9) passes against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta Sunday, Oct. 24, 2010. (AP Photo/John Amis)
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Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer (9) passes against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta Sunday, Oct. 24, 2010. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) makes a catch for a touchdown against Atlanta Falcons cornerback BoPete Keyes (22) and safety Jaylinn Hawkins (32) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) makes a catch for a touchdown against Atlanta Falcons cornerback BoPete Keyes (22) and safety Jaylinn Hawkins (32) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Jeff Dean/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer, left, reaches to pull Ocho Cinco off the back of receiver Chad Johnson (85) just prior to kickoff of their NFL football game with the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2006, in Cincinnati. Johnson had been told he would be fined if he wore the name during the game. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)
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Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer, left, reaches to pull Ocho Cinco off the back of receiver Chad Johnson (85) just prior to kickoff of their NFL football game with the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2006, in Cincinnati. Johnson had been told he would be fined if he wore the name during the game. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)

AL BEHRMAN/2006 AP
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Reggie Kelly (82) is stopped by Atlanta Falcons' Demorrio Williams, left, and DeAngelo Hall (21) during the first quarter of an exhibition football game in Atlanta, Monday, Aug. 27, 2007. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
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Cincinnati Bengals tight end Reggie Kelly (82) is stopped by Atlanta Falcons' Demorrio Williams, left, and DeAngelo Hall (21) during the first quarter of an exhibition football game in Atlanta, Monday, Aug. 27, 2007. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/2007 AP
Atlanta Falcons running back Jason Snelling (44) is brought down by Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones (24) during an NFL football game at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta Sunday, Oct. 24, 2010. (AP Photo/John Amis)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Jason Snelling (44) is brought down by Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones (24) during an NFL football game at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta Sunday, Oct. 24, 2010. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis/AP2010
Cincinnati Bengals running back Corey Dillon (28) avoids a tackle by Atlanta Falcons defender Ronnie Bradford (23) in the first quarter, Friday, Sept. 3, 1999, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)
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Cincinnati Bengals running back Corey Dillon (28) avoids a tackle by Atlanta Falcons defender Ronnie Bradford (23) in the first quarter, Friday, Sept. 3, 1999, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)

AL BEHRMAN
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