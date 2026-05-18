Five Things to Know About the Bengals 2026 Schedule

The NFL released the Bengals' 2026 season schedule Thursday night, and there were quite a few notable trends. Here is a brief look at five of the important facts to know:
Open In Orange
The Bengals start their season in Cincinnati in 2026 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It will be the third edition of the team's Open In Orange tradition, which takes place during Cincinnati's home opener each season.
Early Cat Gets the Worm
The Bengals will play seven straight 1 p.m. games to open up the year. Their first game outside of that window comes at 9:30 a.m. in Spain in Week 9 before their first prime-time game in Week 10 against the Steelers. It is the longest Cincinnati will have to wait for a night game since the 2015 season, when its first prime-time game came in Week 9 on Thursday Night Football against the Browns.
"I think that's perfect. Love that. No late game nights, a lot of rest, the same routine," OT Orlando Brown Jr. told Senior Writer Geoff Hobson. "That consistency is going to help us."
Who Dey Olé
The Bengals will head to Spain as a part of the NFL's 2026 International Games in Week 9 against the Falcons. It's the league's second game in Madrid after the Dolphins and Commanders played in the inaugural Spain game last season. For the Bengals, it will be their third international game, previously playing in London in 2016 and 2019.
Prime-time Stripes
Cincinnati is currently scheduled to have three prime-time games in 2026: Week 10 versus the Steelers, Week 11 at the Commanders and Week 17 versus the Ravens. If you include Week 9's international game against the Falcons, the Bengals will play three straight games in a national window from Weeks 9-11. The Week 17 New Year's Eve matchup will be the first time the Bengals host the Ravens in a prime-time regular season game since 2021 after going to Baltimore under the lights each of the last four regular seasons. Cincinnati hosted Baltimore in the 2022 Wild Card round.
On the Road Again (and Again)
The Bengals will not play back-to-back home games until Weeks 17 and 18. It's the longest stretch without consecutive home games since 1997, per Pro Football Reference, when the Corey Dillon-led Bengals ended the season with three straight games at Cinergy Field from Weeks 15-17.
View the Bengals' 2026 opponents here! Purchase your 2026 Bengals tickets now at bengals.com/tickets.