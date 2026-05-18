Five Things to Know About the Bengals 2026 Schedule

The NFL released the Bengals' 2026 season schedule Thursday night, and there were quite a few notable trends. Here is a brief look at five of the important facts to know:

Open In Orange

The Bengals start their season in Cincinnati in 2026 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It will be the third edition of the team's Open In Orange tradition, which takes place during Cincinnati's home opener each season.

Early Cat Gets the Worm

The Bengals will play seven straight 1 p.m. games to open up the year. Their first game outside of that window comes at 9:30 a.m. in Spain in Week 9 before their first prime-time game in Week 10 against the Steelers. It is the longest Cincinnati will have to wait for a night game since the 2015 season, when its first prime-time game came in Week 9 on Thursday Night Football against the Browns.

"I think that's perfect. Love that. No late game nights, a lot of rest, the same routine," OT Orlando Brown Jr. told Senior Writer Geoff Hobson. "That consistency is going to help us."

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