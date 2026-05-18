 Skip to main content
Advertising

Five Things to Know About the Bengals 2026 Schedule

May 18, 2026 at 12:30 PM
Author Image
Michael Hull

Digital Coordinator

The NFL released the Bengals' 2026 season schedule Thursday night, and there were quite a few notable trends. Here is a brief look at five of the important facts to know:

Open In Orange

The Bengals start their season in Cincinnati in 2026 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It will be the third edition of the team's Open In Orange tradition, which takes place during Cincinnati's home opener each season.

Early Cat Gets the Worm

The Bengals will play seven straight 1 p.m. games to open up the year. Their first game outside of that window comes at 9:30 a.m. in Spain in Week 9 before their first prime-time game in Week 10 against the Steelers. It is the longest Cincinnati will have to wait for a night game since the 2015 season, when its first prime-time game came in Week 9 on Thursday Night Football against the Browns.

"I think that's perfect. Love that. No late game nights, a lot of rest, the same routine," OT Orlando Brown Jr. told Senior Writer Geoff Hobson. "That consistency is going to help us."

Who Dey Olé

The Bengals will head to Spain as a part of the NFL's 2026 International Games in Week 9 against the Falcons. It's the league's second game in Madrid after the Dolphins and Commanders played in the inaugural Spain game last season. For the Bengals, it will be their third international game, previously playing in London in 2016 and 2019.

ScheduleHome_WebDesktop_1920x1080

2026 in The Jungle

Secure your spot in The Jungle for 2026!

Find Seats Join Waitlist

Prime-time Stripes

Cincinnati is currently scheduled to have three prime-time games in 2026: Week 10 versus the Steelers, Week 11 at the Commanders and Week 17 versus the Ravens. If you include Week 9's international game against the Falcons, the Bengals will play three straight games in a national window from Weeks 9-11. The Week 17 New Year's Eve matchup will be the first time the Bengals host the Ravens in a prime-time regular season game since 2021 after going to Baltimore under the lights each of the last four regular seasons. Cincinnati hosted Baltimore in the 2022 Wild Card round.

On the Road Again (and Again)

The Bengals will not play back-to-back home games until Weeks 17 and 18. It's the longest stretch without consecutive home games since 1997, per Pro Football Reference, when the Corey Dillon-led Bengals ended the season with three straight games at Cinergy Field from Weeks 15-17.

Bengals 2026 Schedule | PHOTOS

View the Bengals' 2026 opponents here! Purchase your 2026 Bengals tickets now at bengals.com/tickets.

Week 1 - vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 17

Week 1 - vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ryan Meyer
Week 2 - at Houston Texans
2 / 17

Week 2 - at Houston Texans

AP Photo/Aaron Doster
Week 3 - at Pittsburgh Steelers
3 / 17

Week 3 - at Pittsburgh Steelers

Ryan Meyer
Week 4 - vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
4 / 17

Week 4 - vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Ryan Meyer
Week 5 - at Miami Dolphins
5 / 17

Week 5 - at Miami Dolphins

Ryan Meyer
Week 7 - at Baltimore Ravens
6 / 17

Week 7 - at Baltimore Ravens

Ryan Meyer
Week 8 - vs. Tennessee Titans
7 / 17

Week 8 - vs. Tennessee Titans

AP Photo/George Walker IV
Week 9 - at Atlanta Falcons (Madrid)
8 / 17

Week 9 - at Atlanta Falcons (Madrid)

AP Photo/Danny Karnik
Week 10 - vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
9 / 17

Week 10 - vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Ryan Meyer
Week 11 - at Washington Commanders
10 / 17

Week 11 - at Washington Commanders

Ryan Meyer
Week 12 - vs. New Orleans Saints
11 / 17

Week 12 - vs. New Orleans Saints

Ryan Meyer
Week 13 - at Cleveland Browns
12 / 17

Week 13 - at Cleveland Browns

Ryan Meyer
Week 14 - vs. Kansas City Chiefs
13 / 17

Week 14 - vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Ryan Meyer
Week 15 - at Carolina Panthers
14 / 17

Week 15 - at Carolina Panthers

Ryan Meyer
Week 16 - at Indianapolis Colts
15 / 17

Week 16 - at Indianapolis Colts

Ryan Meyer
Week 17 - vs. Baltimore Ravens
16 / 17

Week 17 - vs. Baltimore Ravens

Ryan Meyer
Week 18 - vs. Cleveland Browns
17 / 17

Week 18 - vs. Cleveland Browns

Ryan Meyer
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Joe Burrow Sees Something Special In His Bengals

Joe Burrow has returned from his offseason travels talking about the special something crackling through Paycor Stadium this spring.

news

Bengals 2026 Schedule to be Released Tonight

The Bengals 2026 schedule will be announced on Thursday, May 14, at 7:30 p.m. Full coverage of NFL Schedule Release will take place at 8 p.m. EST on NFL Network and ESPN2.

news

Quick Hits | How Dexter Lawrence II Is Impacting Bengals D-Line's Spring: 'A Leader Of Men'

A look at the new-look Bengals defensive line:

news

Quick Hits | Orlando Brown Jr.'s Big Heart; Barrett Carter's 'Night And Day' Change As Bengals Get On Grass

It may be the first and last time you see a Bengal run with a Raven this close to Paycor Stadium.

news

Bengals 2026 Offseason Workout Program Dates Announced

The Bengals will begin their offseason workout program on April 20.

news

2026 NFL Offseason Important Dates To Know

Here are important dates of the 2026 NFL Offseason, including 2026 Free Agency, the 2026 NFL Draft and training camp, that Cincinnati Bengals fans need to know

news

What Bengals Are Slated To Be 2026 Free Agents?

The Bengals have 13 players slated to be free agents this offseason.

news

When Paul Brown Saw Both Sides Of The Senior Bowl

Back in the '50s, Bengals founder Paul Brown owned the Senior Bowl

news

After Promising Rookie Year, Bengals LG Dylan Fairchild Back In The Tool Shed

Catching up with Bengals rookie left guard Dylan Fairchild.

news

Orlando Brown Jr., Son Of AFC North, Says Division Of Labor Won't Change With New Bosses

Orlando Brown Jr., who played like a Raven for John Harbaugh, outwrestled Mike Tomlin with three different teams, and whose father Zeus reigned in Cleveland long before Kevin Stefanski, says the AFC North won't undergo a facelift.

news

Nothing Could Be Finer Than Bengals Great Louis Breeden Getting The Call From Carolina

Louis Breeden Boulevard, named after the Bengal who went coast-to-coast to make sure the Freezer Bowl wasn't iced on The Coast, just took a detour.

Advertising