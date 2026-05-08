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Bengals 2026 Schedule to be Released May 14

May 08, 2026 at 01:39 PM
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Michael Hull

Digital Coordinator

The Bengals' 2026 season schedule will be announced on Thursday, May 14, at 7:30 p.m. EST. Full coverage of NFL Schedule Release will take place at 8 p.m. EST on NFL Network and ESPN2.

Tickets to all 2026 Bengals games will also go on sale to the public at the same time on bengals.com/tickets.

Season Ticket and Waitlist members will get exclusive, first access to preferred seats. Click here to join the Bengals season ticket waitlist.

Download the Bengals app and sign up to receive Bengals emails to be alerted when single game seats become available.

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2026 Club Season Tickets

Fully-renovated club. Expanded space. Limited seats left for 2026.

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Cincinnati is currently slated to host their three division opponents (the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens), two opponents from the AFC South (the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans), two opponents from the NFC South (the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and the Kansas City Chiefs at Paycor Stadium this season.

The Bengals will also travel to play the Miami Dolphins, Washington Commanders, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and their three division opponents.

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Bengals 2026 Opponents

View photos of the Bengals against their 2026 opponents.

Cleveland Browns (Home & Away)
1 / 14

Cleveland Browns (Home & Away)

Ryan Meyer
Baltimore Ravens (Home & Away)
2 / 14

Baltimore Ravens (Home & Away)

AP Photo/Nick Wass
Pittsburgh Steelers (Home & Away)
3 / 14

Pittsburgh Steelers (Home & Away)

Ryan Meyer
Kansas City Chiefs (Home)
4 / 14

Kansas City Chiefs (Home)

Ryan Meyer
Jacksonville Jaguars (Home)
5 / 14

Jacksonville Jaguars (Home)

Ryan Meyer
Tennessee Titans (Home)
6 / 14

Tennessee Titans (Home)

Peter Joneleit
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Home)
7 / 14

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Home)

Ryan Meyer
New Orleans Saints (Home)
8 / 14

New Orleans Saints (Home)

Ryan Meyer
Atlanta Falcons (Away)
9 / 14

Atlanta Falcons (Away)

Margaret Bowles / AP Photos
Carolina Panthers (Away)
10 / 14

Carolina Panthers (Away)

Bengals Photo
Houston Texans (Away)
11 / 14

Houston Texans (Away)

AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster
Indianapolis Colts (Away)
12 / 14

Indianapolis Colts (Away)

Ryan Meyer
Washington Commanders (Away)
13 / 14

Washington Commanders (Away)

Ryan Meyer
Miami Dolphins (Home)
14 / 14

Miami Dolphins (Home)

Ryan Meyer
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