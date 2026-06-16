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Five Observations from Bengals 2026 Mandatory Minicamp Day 1

Jun 16, 2026 at 03:00 PM
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Dan Hoard

Bengals Radio Broadcaster

WR Charlie Jones during Day 1 of Mandatory Minicamp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
Ryan Meyer
WR Charlie Jones during Day 1 of Mandatory Minicamp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

1. Catch of the Day

Mike Gesicki made a terrific one-handed catch, but I think Charlie Jones topped it moments later.

"I know what I can do as a receiver," said Jones. "If I get the chance; great. If not, I want to be the best returner in the league."

2. Newton Picks Off Burrow

Josh “Fig” Newton got a great break on a pass for Tee Higgins and intercepted Joe Burrow.

I asked Josh if picking off Burrow is a big deal, even if it happens in a minicamp practice.

"No matter when it happens," said Newton. "That's the best quarterback in the league."

3. Burrow to All

Joe's leadership qualities have made a big impression on 10-year vet Jonathan Allen.

"You can tell when someone is trying to be a fake leader," said Allen. "They're trying to be a leader, but they don't have natural leadership qualities.

"He's a natural leader and that confidence just goes out to the team. Honestly, that's why guys like me come here. To play with a guy like that and do whatever I can to help him get over the hump."

4. Year Two Backers

Second year linebackers Barrett Carter and Demetrius Knight Jr. are noticeably more vocal this year.

"Unequivocally," said Al Golden.

"We threw them in the deep end. They fought, they battled, and somehow made their way home. I think the Cincinnati Bengals are going to be the benefactor and it's certainly playing out that way this spring."

5. Kicker Ryan Rehkow?

Punter and emergency kicker Ryan Rehkow made 3 of 4 FG attempts with TE Cam Grandy snapping and TE Tanner Hudson holding.

"That's like break glass in case of emergency," joked Rehkow.

But it's smart to occasionally practice such scenarios. Giants punter Jamie Gillen was pressed into service last year when kicker Graham Gano injured his groin in pregame warmups.

Rehkow, by the way, hit a 57-yard field goal in high school

Bengals Mandatory Minicamp: Day 1 | 2026 OFFSEASON PHOTOS

View some of the top shots from the Bengals Mandatory Minicamp, Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

QB Joe Burrow during Day 1 of Mandatory Minicamp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow during Day 1 of Mandatory Minicamp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
S Bryan Cook during Day 1 of Mandatory Minicamp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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S Bryan Cook during Day 1 of Mandatory Minicamp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Flacco during Day 1 of Mandatory Minicamp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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QB Joe Flacco during Day 1 of Mandatory Minicamp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
S Daijahn Anthony during Day 1 of Mandatory Minicamp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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S Daijahn Anthony during Day 1 of Mandatory Minicamp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
RB Chase Brown during Day 1 of Mandatory Minicamp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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RB Chase Brown during Day 1 of Mandatory Minicamp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
CB DJ Turner II during Day 1 of Mandatory Minicamp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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CB DJ Turner II during Day 1 of Mandatory Minicamp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
WR Andrei Iosivas during Day 1 of Mandatory Minicamp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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WR Andrei Iosivas during Day 1 of Mandatory Minicamp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
S Jordan Battle during Day 1 of Mandatory Minicamp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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S Jordan Battle during Day 1 of Mandatory Minicamp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
WR Tee Higgins during Day 1 of Mandatory Minicamp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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WR Tee Higgins during Day 1 of Mandatory Minicamp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
DE Cashius Howell during Day 1 of Mandatory Minicamp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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DE Cashius Howell during Day 1 of Mandatory Minicamp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
WR Charlie Jones during Day 1 of Mandatory Minicamp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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WR Charlie Jones during Day 1 of Mandatory Minicamp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
QB Sean Clifford during Day 1 of Mandatory Minicamp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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QB Sean Clifford during Day 1 of Mandatory Minicamp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
WR Colbie Young during Day 1 of Mandatory Minicamp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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WR Colbie Young during Day 1 of Mandatory Minicamp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
CB DJ Turner II during Day 1 of Mandatory Minicamp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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CB DJ Turner II during Day 1 of Mandatory Minicamp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
RB Samaje Perine during Day 1 of Mandatory Minicamp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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RB Samaje Perine during Day 1 of Mandatory Minicamp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
Members of the Bengals defense during Day 1 of Mandatory Minicamp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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Members of the Bengals defense during Day 1 of Mandatory Minicamp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
WR Dohnte Meyers during Day 1 of Mandatory Minicamp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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WR Dohnte Meyers during Day 1 of Mandatory Minicamp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
TE Drew Sample during Day 1 of Mandatory Minicamp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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TE Drew Sample during Day 1 of Mandatory Minicamp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
LB Demetrius Knight Jr. during Day 1 of Mandatory Minicamp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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LB Demetrius Knight Jr. during Day 1 of Mandatory Minicamp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
OT Orlando Brown Jr. during Day 1 of Mandatory Minicamp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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OT Orlando Brown Jr. during Day 1 of Mandatory Minicamp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow during Day 1 of Mandatory Minicamp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow during Day 1 of Mandatory Minicamp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
WR Tee Higgins during Day 1 of Mandatory Minicamp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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WR Tee Higgins during Day 1 of Mandatory Minicamp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
LB Demetrius Knight Jr. during Day 1 of Mandatory Minicamp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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LB Demetrius Knight Jr. during Day 1 of Mandatory Minicamp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase and the Bengals during Day 1 of Mandatory Minicamp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase and the Bengals during Day 1 of Mandatory Minicamp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
CB Dax Hill during Day 1 of Mandatory Minicamp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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CB Dax Hill during Day 1 of Mandatory Minicamp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
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