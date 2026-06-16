Five Observations from Bengals 2026 Mandatory Minicamp Day 1

1. Catch of the Day
Mike Gesicki made a terrific one-handed catch, but I think Charlie Jones topped it moments later.
"I know what I can do as a receiver," said Jones. "If I get the chance; great. If not, I want to be the best returner in the league."
2. Newton Picks Off Burrow
Josh “Fig” Newton got a great break on a pass for Tee Higgins and intercepted Joe Burrow.
I asked Josh if picking off Burrow is a big deal, even if it happens in a minicamp practice.
"No matter when it happens," said Newton. "That's the best quarterback in the league."
3. Burrow to All
Joe's leadership qualities have made a big impression on 10-year vet Jonathan Allen.
"You can tell when someone is trying to be a fake leader," said Allen. "They're trying to be a leader, but they don't have natural leadership qualities.
"He's a natural leader and that confidence just goes out to the team. Honestly, that's why guys like me come here. To play with a guy like that and do whatever I can to help him get over the hump."
4. Year Two Backers
Second year linebackers Barrett Carter and Demetrius Knight Jr. are noticeably more vocal this year.
"Unequivocally," said Al Golden.
"We threw them in the deep end. They fought, they battled, and somehow made their way home. I think the Cincinnati Bengals are going to be the benefactor and it's certainly playing out that way this spring."
5. Kicker Ryan Rehkow?
Punter and emergency kicker Ryan Rehkow made 3 of 4 FG attempts with TE Cam Grandy snapping and TE Tanner Hudson holding.
"That's like break glass in case of emergency," joked Rehkow.
But it's smart to occasionally practice such scenarios. Giants punter Jamie Gillen was pressed into service last year when kicker Graham Gano injured his groin in pregame warmups.
Rehkow, by the way, hit a 57-yard field goal in high school
View some of the top shots from the Bengals Mandatory Minicamp, Tuesday, June 16, 2026.