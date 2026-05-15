Players React to 2026 Schedule: "That Consistency Is Going to Help Us"

In the end, after all the leaks and peeks and sneaks and the 2026 NFL schedule was invariably released, Bengals captain and left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. had news for you.

"You know? I really don't care who we play or when we play," says Brown Jr. as he goes through this thing for the ninth time. "But, I guess it's cool to know your work schedule."

And Brown thinks the work is going to actually be enhanced by this schedule even though there is no bye after the Bengals play the Falcons in Madrid. Instead, exactly a week later on Nov. 15, the Bengals host the Steelers on Sunday Night Football while the Oct. 18 bye is the earliest in the eight seasons of the head coach Zac Taylor Era.

"I've got no complaint about that. As a player, we'll get on a roll and get on a roll as a team. Normally, right around that week seven or week eight, it's always great because the team is settled in the seven-to-eight range," Brown Jr. says.

In 2023, the Bengals came out of an Oct. 22 bye at 3-3 and ripped off two dominating wins over the 49ers and Bills, before losing late to the Texans. But they rebounded and had the lead in Baltimore before losing quarterback Joe Burrow for the year. When they went 5-1 after the 2024 bye to end the season, it wasn't enough to make the playoffs.