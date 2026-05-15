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Players React to 2026 Schedule: "That Consistency Is Going to Help Us"

May 15, 2026 at 10:30 AM
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Geoff Hobson

Senior Writer

In the end, after all the leaks and peeks and sneaks and the 2026 NFL schedule was invariably released, Bengals captain and left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. had news for you.

"You know? I really don't care who we play or when we play," says Brown Jr. as he goes through this thing for the ninth time. "But, I guess it's cool to know your work schedule."

And Brown thinks the work is going to actually be enhanced by this schedule even though there is no bye after the Bengals play the Falcons in Madrid. Instead, exactly a week later on Nov. 15, the Bengals host the Steelers on Sunday Night Football while the Oct. 18 bye is the earliest in the eight seasons of the head coach Zac Taylor Era.

"I've got no complaint about that. As a player, we'll get on a roll and get on a roll as a team. Normally, right around that week seven or week eight, it's always great because the team is settled in the seven-to-eight range," Brown Jr. says.

In 2023, the Bengals came out of an Oct. 22 bye at 3-3 and ripped off two dominating wins over the 49ers and Bills, before losing late to the Texans. But they rebounded and had the lead in Baltimore before losing quarterback Joe Burrow for the year. When they went 5-1 after the 2024 bye to end the season, it wasn't enough to make the playoffs.

"Your identity is established. A lot of good football is played after that week six to seven period," Brown Jr. says. "And I don't think the bye matters as much as it would with other teams because they take care of us here."

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And he loves, doesn't like, but loves how the Bengals play seven straight games at 1 p.m. to open the season. Brown (as do the coaches) covet that ability to get into a groove.

"I think that's perfect. Love that. No late game nights, a lot of rest, the same routine," Brown Jr. says. "That consistency is going to help us."

There was a sigh of relief throughout Bengaldom when the NFL ended the four-year streak of sending the Bengals to Baltimore for a prime-time game. It did it in a big way when it brought the Ravens into Paycor Stadium for a Thursday night Prime Video New Year’s Eve game.

"I love the home prime-time game any time," says running back Chase Brown. "But it's great to play one where people are celebrating the new year."

After all the leaks and peeks, and sneaks, a guy like Chase Brown says just tell him where the game is. But, yes, Dec. 31 is a little more special now.

"Honestly, I like playing in Baltimore. They have a great environment, too," Brown says. "But we'll beat that out with the energy here."

Bengals 2026 Schedule | PHOTOS

View the Bengals' 2026 opponents here! Purchase your 2026 Bengals tickets now at bengals.com/tickets.

Week 1 - vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 17

Week 1 - vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ryan Meyer
Week 2 - at Houston Texans
2 / 17

Week 2 - at Houston Texans

AP Photo/Aaron Doster
Week 3 - at Pittsburgh Steelers
3 / 17

Week 3 - at Pittsburgh Steelers

Ryan Meyer
Week 4 - vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
4 / 17

Week 4 - vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Ryan Meyer
Week 5 - at Miami Dolphins
5 / 17

Week 5 - at Miami Dolphins

Ryan Meyer
Week 7 - at Baltimore Ravens
6 / 17

Week 7 - at Baltimore Ravens

Ryan Meyer
Week 8 - vs. Tennessee Titans
7 / 17

Week 8 - vs. Tennessee Titans

AP Photo/George Walker IV
Week 9 - at Atlanta Falcons (Madrid)
8 / 17

Week 9 - at Atlanta Falcons (Madrid)

AP Photo/Danny Karnik
Week 10 - vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
9 / 17

Week 10 - vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Ryan Meyer
Week 11 - at Washington Commanders
10 / 17

Week 11 - at Washington Commanders

Ryan Meyer
Week 12 - vs. New Orleans Saints
11 / 17

Week 12 - vs. New Orleans Saints

Ryan Meyer
Week 13 - at Cleveland Browns
12 / 17

Week 13 - at Cleveland Browns

Ryan Meyer
Week 14 - vs. Kansas City Chiefs
13 / 17

Week 14 - vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Ryan Meyer
Week 15 - at Carolina Panthers
14 / 17

Week 15 - at Carolina Panthers

Ryan Meyer
Week 16 - at Indianapolis Colts
15 / 17

Week 16 - at Indianapolis Colts

Ryan Meyer
Week 17 - vs. Baltimore Ravens
16 / 17

Week 17 - vs. Baltimore Ravens

Ryan Meyer
Week 18 - vs. Cleveland Browns
17 / 17

Week 18 - vs. Cleveland Browns

Ryan Meyer
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