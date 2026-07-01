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Bengals 2026 Opponent Preview: Miami Dolphins

Jul 01, 2026 at 12:00 PM
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Michael Hull

Digital Coordinator

Over the course of the next few weeks, we will be taking an in-depth look at the Bengals' 2026 opponents. The Bengals head to South Beach to take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 5.

2025

The Dolphins finished third in the AFC East with a 7-10 record last season. They began 2025 losing six of their first seven games before winning five of their next six to scratch back within .500 at 6-7, but they lost three of their last four. Miami fired head coach Mike McDaniel at the end of 2025, his fourth season with the club. McDaniel went 35-33 with two playoff appearances during his time with Miami.

The Dolphins ranked 25th in points per game (20.4). QB Tua Tagovailoa started 14 games for Miami in 22025, throwing 20 touchdowns to 15 interceptions. Rookie QB Quinn Ewers started the remaining three games, including in Week 16 against the Bengals.

Miami's offense was led by RB De'Von Achane. Achane ran for 1,350 yards, finishing fifth in the league in rushing. He also was the team's second-leading receiver behind WR Jaylen Waddle, adding 488 yards through the air on a team-high 67 catches. Waddle had 910 receiving yards on the year.

Defensively, LB Jordyn Brooks led the NFL with 183 total tackles, but the unit struggled as a whole. Miami allowed 348.8 yards per game, the 11th-most in the NFL, were 24th in points allowed per game with 24.9 and ranked in the middle of the pack with 20 takeaways.

Offseason Changes

The Dolphins underwent wholesale changes this offseason, beginning with the firing of McDaniel and replacing him with former Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley. They also replaced general manager Chris Grier, who was fired in October, with Jon-Eric Sullivan, the former vice president of player personnel for the Packers.

On the field, Miami decided to move on from Tagovailoa after six seasons. The franchise signed QB Malik Willis to a three-year deal during free agency. Willis was drafted in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans, starting three games over two seasons there before going to the Packers. He started three games for the injured Jordan Love and played in 11 total over the past two seasons in Green Bay, throwing six touchdowns and zero interceptions.

The Dolphins also shipped Waddle off to Denver. Miami received picks in the first, third and fourth rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft in exchange for Waddle and a fourth-round pick. With the extra first, the team moved up a few slots to select San Diego State CB Chris Johnson at No. 27 overall after drafting Alabama OT Kadyn Proctor with the No. 12 overall selection.

Miami also moved on from Tyreek Hill this offseason. A five-time All Pro, including two with the Dolphins, Hill suffered a season-ending injury during the 2025 season.

The Dolphins brought in multiple receivers to fill the voids left by Waddle and Hill, including signing former Ram Tutu Atwell and former Cowboy Jalen Tolbert in free agency and drafting Texas Tech's Caleb Douglas, Louisville's Chris Bell and Mizzou's Kevin Coleman Jr. in the third and fifth rounds of the draft. They also drafted Texas Tech LB Jacob Rodriguez.

Coaching Staff

Hafley comes down to Miami after spending the past two seasons leading the Packers defense. Prior to Green Bay, he served as the head coach of Boston College for four years, helping the Eagles to bowl eligibility in three of those four seasons.

The Dolphins promoted Bobby Slowik from senior passing game coordinator in 2025 to offensive coordinator this offseason. Slowik came to Miami from Houston, serving as the offensive coordinator for the Texans from 2023-24. Before Houston, Slowik spent six years with the 49ers with stops as passing game coordinator, passing game specialist and offensive assistant.

Defensive coordinator Sean Duggan followed Hafley from Green Bay. Duggan spent two seasons with the Packers, serving as the linebackers coach in 2025 and a defensive assistant in 2024. Hafley and Duggan were also together at Boston College from 2020-2023, where Duggan was the linebackers coach (2020-2022) and co-defensive coordinator (2023).

Series History

The Bengals and Dolphins have played 27 times in the teams' histories. Cincinnati has won the last two matchups, including a 45-21 victory in Miami in 2025.

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What To Watch For

The Bengals' new-look defensive line, featuring veteran DT additions Dexter Lawrence II and Jonathan Allen as well as former Seahawks DE Boye Mafe, will be matched up against one of the league's most explosive running backs in Achane.

In last season's Week 16 game, Achane carried the ball 15 times for 81 yards and a touchdown.

Best of Bengals-Dolphins | THROWBACK PHOTOS

View the best photos from Bengals-Dolphins matchups of years past

CINCINNATI, OH - OCTOBER 31: Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals players line up at the line of scrimmage prior to the snap of the football during the game between the Miami Dolphins against the Cincinnati Bengals at the Paul Brown Stadium on October 31, 2010 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Dolphins defeated the Bengals 22-14. (AP Photo/Scott Boehm)
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CINCINNATI, OH - OCTOBER 31: Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals players line up at the line of scrimmage prior to the snap of the football during the game between the Miami Dolphins against the Cincinnati Bengals at the Paul Brown Stadium on October 31, 2010 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Dolphins defeated the Bengals 22-14. (AP Photo/Scott Boehm)

Scott Boehm
Bengals defensive lineman Ron Carpenter tackles Miami Dolphins running back Larry Csonka. (AP Photo / Al Messerschmidt)
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Bengals defensive lineman Ron Carpenter tackles Miami Dolphins running back Larry Csonka. (AP Photo / Al Messerschmidt)

Al Messerschmidt Archive
Cincinnati Bengals receiver Chad Johnson (85) avoids a tackle by Miami Dolphins defender Will Poole (27) in the first quarter Sunday, Sept. 19, 2004, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)
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Cincinnati Bengals receiver Chad Johnson (85) avoids a tackle by Miami Dolphins defender Will Poole (27) in the first quarter Sunday, Sept. 19, 2004, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)

AL BEHRMAN/2004 AP
Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah (87) carries as Miami Dolphins free safety Reshad Jones (20) closes in during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
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Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah (87) carries as Miami Dolphins free safety Reshad Jones (20) closes in during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)

Frank Victores/AP
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) gets past Miami Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso (47) for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
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Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) gets past Miami Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso (47) for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

Gary Landers/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals running back BenJarvus Green-Ellis (42) avoids a tackle by Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Randy Starks (94) during an NFL football game at Sun Life Stadium on Thursday, October 31, 2013, in Miami Gardens, Florida. The Dolphins defeated the Bengals 22-20 in overtime. (AP Photo/Perry Knotts)
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Cincinnati Bengals running back BenJarvus Green-Ellis (42) avoids a tackle by Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Randy Starks (94) during an NFL football game at Sun Life Stadium on Thursday, October 31, 2013, in Miami Gardens, Florida. The Dolphins defeated the Bengals 22-20 in overtime. (AP Photo/Perry Knotts)

Perry Knotts
Cincinnati Bengals Andy Dalton (14) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2013, in Miami at Sun Life Stadium. (AP Photo/Tom DiPace)
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Cincinnati Bengals Andy Dalton (14) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2013, in Miami at Sun Life Stadium.

(AP Photo/Tom DiPace)

Tom DiPace
CINCINNATI, OH - OCTOBER 31: Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals players line up at the line of scrimmage prior to the snap of the football during the game between the Miami Dolphins against the Cincinnati Bengals at the Paul Brown Stadium on October 31, 2010 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Dolphins defeated the Bengals 22-14. (AP Photo/Scott Boehm)
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CINCINNATI, OH - OCTOBER 31: Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals players line up at the line of scrimmage prior to the snap of the football during the game between the Miami Dolphins against the Cincinnati Bengals at the Paul Brown Stadium on October 31, 2010 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Dolphins defeated the Bengals 22-14. (AP Photo/Scott Boehm)

Scott Boehm
Miami Dolphins Ricky Williams(34) in action against the Cincinnati Bengals on October 31, 2010 at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati , Ohio. The Dolphins beat the Bengals 22-14.(AP Photo/David Durochik)
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Miami Dolphins Ricky Williams(34) in action against the Cincinnati Bengals on October 31, 2010 at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati , Ohio. The Dolphins beat the Bengals 22-14.(AP Photo/David Durochik)

David Durochik
Peter Warrick #80 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs with the ball after making a catch during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 19, 2004 in Cincinnati. The Bengals defeated the Dolphins 16-13. (Joe Robbins via AP)
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Peter Warrick #80 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs with the ball after making a catch during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 19, 2004 in Cincinnati. The Bengals defeated the Dolphins 16-13. (Joe Robbins via AP)

Joe Robbins/Joe Robbins
Miami Dolphins fullback Keith Byars (41) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 2, 1994 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Dave Cross/Miami Dolphins via AP)
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Miami Dolphins fullback Keith Byars (41) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 2, 1994 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Dave Cross/Miami Dolphins via AP)

Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins runningback Bernie Parmalee (30) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 2, 1994 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Dave Cross/Miami Dolphins via AP)
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Miami Dolphins runningback Bernie Parmalee (30) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 2, 1994 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Dave Cross/Miami Dolphins via AP)

Miami Dolphins
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 27-15. (Aaron Doster via AP)
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Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 27-15. (Aaron Doster via AP)

Aaron Doster/AP2022/Aaron Doster
The Bengals defense celebrates a play during Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025.
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The Bengals defense celebrates a play during Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
The Cincinnati Bengals offensive line gets set to snap the ball at the line of scrimmage opposite the Miami Dolphins defensive line during the NFL week 9 football game against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2013 in Miami Gardens, Fla.. The Dolphins won the game 22-20 in overtime. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)
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The Cincinnati Bengals offensive line gets set to snap the ball at the line of scrimmage opposite the Miami Dolphins defensive line during the NFL week 9 football game against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2013 in Miami Gardens, Fla.. The Dolphins won the game 22-20 in overtime. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)

Paul Spinelli
RB Chase Brown scores a touchdown during Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025.
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RB Chase Brown scores a touchdown during Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Nat Moore has trouble holding on to the ball as he is pressured by Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Reggie Williams in driving rainstorm in the first half of a game in Cincinnati, Nov. 20, 1977. (AP Photo/Brian Horton)
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Miami Dolphins wide receiver Nat Moore has trouble holding on to the ball as he is pressured by Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Reggie Williams in driving rainstorm in the first half of a game in Cincinnati, Nov. 20, 1977. (AP Photo/Brian Horton)

Brian Horton
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) calls signals before a play during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2012 in Cincinnati. The Dolphins won the game, 17-13. (AP Photo/Joe Robbins)
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Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) calls signals before a play during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2012 in Cincinnati. The Dolphins won the game, 17-13. (AP Photo/Joe Robbins)

Joe Robbins
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Marvin Jones (82) catches a pass and runs past Miami Dolphins cornerback Dimitri Patterson (24) on a 50 yard touchdown nullified by an offensive holding penalty during the NFL week 9 football game against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2013 in Miami Gardens, Fla.. The Dolphins won the game 22-20 in overtime. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Marvin Jones (82) catches a pass and runs past Miami Dolphins cornerback Dimitri Patterson (24) on a 50 yard touchdown nullified by an offensive holding penalty during the NFL week 9 football game against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2013 in Miami Gardens, Fla.. The Dolphins won the game 22-20 in overtime. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)

Paul Spinelli
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross III (11) in action, during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. ( Tom DiPace via AP)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross III (11) in action, during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. ( Tom DiPace via AP)

Tom DiPace/Tom DiPace
Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III (30) breaks up a pass intended for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) during an NFL football game, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
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Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III (30) breaks up a pass intended for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) during an NFL football game, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Jeff Dean/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Terrell Owens (81) catches a touchdown pass that was tipped by Miami Dolphins safety Chris Clemons (30) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2010, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Terrell Owens (81) catches a touchdown pass that was tipped by Miami Dolphins safety Chris Clemons (30) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2010, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke)

Ed Reinke/AP2010
WR Tee Higgins scores a touchdown during Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025.
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WR Tee Higgins scores a touchdown during Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) hugs Miami Dolphins running back Reggie Bush (22) after the Dolphins defeated the Bengals 17-13 in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2012, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Tom Uhlman)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) hugs Miami Dolphins running back Reggie Bush (22) after the Dolphins defeated the Bengals 17-13 in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2012, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Tom Uhlman)

Tom Uhlman
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Brandon Marshall (15) catches a pass and gets tackled by Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Morgan Trent (25) and Bengals safety Reggie Nelson (20) during the NFL week 8 football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, October 31, 2010 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Dolphins won the game 22-14. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)
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Miami Dolphins wide receiver Brandon Marshall (15) catches a pass and gets tackled by Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Morgan Trent (25) and Bengals safety Reggie Nelson (20) during the NFL week 8 football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, October 31, 2010 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Dolphins won the game 22-14. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)

Paul Spinelli/AP2010
Carl Powell #72 and Brian Simmons #56 of the Cincinnati Bengals sack A.J. Feeley #7 of the Miami Dolphins during an NFL football game on Sept. 19, 2004 in Cincinnati. The Bengals defeated the Dolphins 16-13. (Joe Robbins via AP)
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Carl Powell #72 and Brian Simmons #56 of the Cincinnati Bengals sack A.J. Feeley #7 of the Miami Dolphins during an NFL football game on Sept. 19, 2004 in Cincinnati. The Bengals defeated the Dolphins 16-13. (Joe Robbins via AP)

Joe Robbins/Joe Robbins
CB Jalen Davis intercepts a pass during Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025.
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CB Jalen Davis intercepts a pass during Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) runs a route during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Cincinnati. The Bengals defeated the Dolphins, 27-15. (Ryan Kang via AP)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) runs a route during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Cincinnati. The Bengals defeated the Dolphins, 27-15. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang
WRs Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase during Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025.
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WRs Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase during Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Armon Binns (85) runs after a reception during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2012 in Cincinnati. The Dolphins won the game, 17-13. (AP Photo/Joe Robbins)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Armon Binns (85) runs after a reception during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2012 in Cincinnati. The Dolphins won the game, 17-13. (AP Photo/Joe Robbins)

Joe Robbins
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