Bengals 2026 Opponent Preview: Tennessee Titans

Over the course of the next few weeks, we will be taking an in-depth look at the Bengals' 2026 opponents. The Bengals will return to Paycor Stadium after two games on the road to play the Tennessee Titans in Week 8.

2025

The Titans finished 3-14 last season and last in the AFC South. Tennessee moved on from head coach Brian Callahan after a 1-5 start, and Mike McCoy served as the interim the rest of the season.

The Titans' offense averaged 16.7 points per game (30th in the NFL) and 259.6 yards per game (31st). Rookie QB Cam Ward completed 59.8% of his passes for 3,169 yards, 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions. RB Tony Pollard ranked 13th in the NFL with 1,082 yards rushing. Tennessee's leading pass catcher was TE Chig Okonkwo, who caught 56 passes for 560 yards. Rookie WRs Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike ranked second and third in receiving yards (515 and 423, respectively), while Dike made the Pro Bowl and was voted Associated Press First Team All Pro for special teams as he led the league with 2,427 all-purpose yards.

Defensively, the Titans allowed 28.1 points per game (28th in the NFL) and 345.1 yards per game (21st in the NFL). DT Jeffery Simmons was named Associated Press First Team All Pro after notching 11 sacks and 17 tackles for loss in 15 games played. LB Cedric Gray ranked fourth in the league with 162 combined tackles.

Offseason Changes

Tennessee hired former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh to be the franchise's next head coach.

The Titans were aggressive in free agency and the draft on both sides of the ball. Offensively, they signed two former Giants — WR Wan'Dale Robinson to a four-year deal and TE Daniel Bellinger to a three-year deal — to give Ward more targets to throw to. In the draft, they selected Ohio State WR Carnell Tate with the fourth overall pick.