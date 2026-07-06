Bengals 2026 Opponent Preview: Tennessee Titans

Over the course of the next few weeks, we will be taking an in-depth look at the Bengals' 2026 opponents. The Bengals will return to Paycor Stadium after two games on the road to play the Tennessee Titans in Week 8.
2025
The Titans finished 3-14 last season and last in the AFC South. Tennessee moved on from head coach Brian Callahan after a 1-5 start, and Mike McCoy served as the interim the rest of the season.
The Titans' offense averaged 16.7 points per game (30th in the NFL) and 259.6 yards per game (31st). Rookie QB Cam Ward completed 59.8% of his passes for 3,169 yards, 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions. RB Tony Pollard ranked 13th in the NFL with 1,082 yards rushing. Tennessee's leading pass catcher was TE Chig Okonkwo, who caught 56 passes for 560 yards. Rookie WRs Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike ranked second and third in receiving yards (515 and 423, respectively), while Dike made the Pro Bowl and was voted Associated Press First Team All Pro for special teams as he led the league with 2,427 all-purpose yards.
Defensively, the Titans allowed 28.1 points per game (28th in the NFL) and 345.1 yards per game (21st in the NFL). DT Jeffery Simmons was named Associated Press First Team All Pro after notching 11 sacks and 17 tackles for loss in 15 games played. LB Cedric Gray ranked fourth in the league with 162 combined tackles.
Offseason Changes
Tennessee hired former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh to be the franchise's next head coach.
The Titans were aggressive in free agency and the draft on both sides of the ball. Offensively, they signed two former Giants — WR Wan'Dale Robinson to a four-year deal and TE Daniel Bellinger to a three-year deal — to give Ward more targets to throw to. In the draft, they selected Ohio State WR Carnell Tate with the fourth overall pick.
Defensively, they signed another former Giant, CB Cor'Dale Flott, and former Saints CB Alontae Taylor to three-year deals to rebuild a secondary that allowed the 10th-most passing yards per game (230.5). Tennessee also gave DT John Franklin-Myers a three-year contract and traded for EDGE Jermaine Johnson from the Jets as it reworks its defensive line. The team traded back into the first round to select EDGE Keldric Faulk out of Auburn with the 31st overall pick and took LB Anthony Hill Jr. out of Texas in the second round.
Coaching Staff
Saleh spent four seasons leading the Jets from 2021-2024, compiling a 20–36 record. He spent last season as the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers, where he previously served as defensive coordinator from 2017-2020.
The Titans brought in former New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll to lead their offense. Daboll spent the last four years with the Giants, leading them to a playoff win in 2022. Prior to his head coaching stint, Daboll spent four years as the offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills.
Saleh also brought in Gus Bradley as defensive coordinator. Bradley has been a defensive coordinator for 12 years in the NFL, most recently with the Indianapolis Colts in 2024. He spent three seasons as the coordinator in Indianapolis, one year in Las Vegas, four years with the Los Angeles Chargers and four years with the Seattle Seahawks. Bradley also has head coach experience, leading the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2013-2016.
Series History
The Titans and Bengals have played 80 times, including twice in the postseason. Cincinnati has won four of the last five matchups, including a 19-16 victory in the 2022 AFC Divisional Round playoff game en route to winning the AFC.
What To Watch For
This will be the third matchup of former No. 1 overall picks in 2026 for Cincinnati, as 2025 top pick Cam Ward duels against 2020 first pick Joe Burrow. The rookie Tate will match up with CB DJ Turner II, who finished tied for second in the NFL with 18 passes defensed last season.
View the best photos from Bengals-Titans matchups of years past