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Bengals 2026 Opponent Preview: Tennessee Titans

Jul 06, 2026 at 10:30 AM
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Michael Hull

Digital Coordinator

Over the course of the next few weeks, we will be taking an in-depth look at the Bengals' 2026 opponents. The Bengals will return to Paycor Stadium after two games on the road to play the Tennessee Titans in Week 8.

2025

The Titans finished 3-14 last season and last in the AFC South. Tennessee moved on from head coach Brian Callahan after a 1-5 start, and Mike McCoy served as the interim the rest of the season.

The Titans' offense averaged 16.7 points per game (30th in the NFL) and 259.6 yards per game (31st). Rookie QB Cam Ward completed 59.8% of his passes for 3,169 yards, 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions. RB Tony Pollard ranked 13th in the NFL with 1,082 yards rushing. Tennessee's leading pass catcher was TE Chig Okonkwo, who caught 56 passes for 560 yards. Rookie WRs Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike ranked second and third in receiving yards (515 and 423, respectively), while Dike made the Pro Bowl and was voted Associated Press First Team All Pro for special teams as he led the league with 2,427 all-purpose yards.

Defensively, the Titans allowed 28.1 points per game (28th in the NFL) and 345.1 yards per game (21st in the NFL). DT Jeffery Simmons was named Associated Press First Team All Pro after notching 11 sacks and 17 tackles for loss in 15 games played. LB Cedric Gray ranked fourth in the league with 162 combined tackles.

Offseason Changes

Tennessee hired former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh to be the franchise's next head coach.

The Titans were aggressive in free agency and the draft on both sides of the ball. Offensively, they signed two former Giants — WR Wan'Dale Robinson to a four-year deal and TE Daniel Bellinger to a three-year deal — to give Ward more targets to throw to. In the draft, they selected Ohio State WR Carnell Tate with the fourth overall pick.

Defensively, they signed another former Giant, CB Cor'Dale Flott, and former Saints CB Alontae Taylor to three-year deals to rebuild a secondary that allowed the 10th-most passing yards per game (230.5). Tennessee also gave DT John Franklin-Myers a three-year contract and traded for EDGE Jermaine Johnson from the Jets as it reworks its defensive line. The team traded back into the first round to select EDGE Keldric Faulk out of Auburn with the 31st overall pick and took LB Anthony Hill Jr. out of Texas in the second round.

Coaching Staff

Saleh spent four seasons leading the Jets from 2021-2024, compiling a 20–36 record. He spent last season as the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers, where he previously served as defensive coordinator from 2017-2020.

The Titans brought in former New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll to lead their offense. Daboll spent the last four years with the Giants, leading them to a playoff win in 2022. Prior to his head coaching stint, Daboll spent four years as the offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills.

Saleh also brought in Gus Bradley as defensive coordinator. Bradley has been a defensive coordinator for 12 years in the NFL, most recently with the Indianapolis Colts in 2024. He spent three seasons as the coordinator in Indianapolis, one year in Las Vegas, four years with the Los Angeles Chargers and four years with the Seattle Seahawks. Bradley also has head coach experience, leading the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2013-2016.

Series History

The Titans and Bengals have played 80 times, including twice in the postseason. Cincinnati has won four of the last five matchups, including a 19-16 victory in the 2022 AFC Divisional Round playoff game en route to winning the AFC.

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Tennessee Titans

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What To Watch For

This will be the third matchup of former No. 1 overall picks in 2026 for Cincinnati, as 2025 top pick Cam Ward duels against 2020 first pick Joe Burrow. The rookie Tate will match up with CB DJ Turner II, who finished tied for second in the NFL with 18 passes defensed last season.

Best of Bengals-Titans | THROWBACK PHOTOS

View the best photos from Bengals-Titans matchups of years past

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) celebrates his game-winning field goal against the Tennessee Titans with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) after an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The Cincinnati Bengals won 19-16.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
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Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) celebrates his game-winning field goal against the Tennessee Titans with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) after an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The Cincinnati Bengals won 19-16.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey/AP Photos
Tennessee Titans cornerback Tye Smith, left, and Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Darqueze Dennard, right, exchange words in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)
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Tennessee Titans cornerback Tye Smith, left, and Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Darqueze Dennard, right, exchange words in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

James Kenney
Cincinnati Bengals receiver Chad Johnson (85) catches a touchdown pass against Tennessee Titans defender Nick Harper (20) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2007, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Tom Uhlman)
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Cincinnati Bengals receiver Chad Johnson (85) catches a touchdown pass against Tennessee Titans defender Nick Harper (20) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2007, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Tom Uhlman)

Tom Uhlman/2007 AP
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) leaps for a first down against Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Jayon Brown (55) during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
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Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) leaps for a first down against Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Jayon Brown (55) during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Mark Zaleski/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson scrambles out of the pocket and out of the grasp of a Houston Oiler defender during the fourth quarter of the Bengals' 27-6 victory in Cincinnati, Sept. 13, 1982. Anderson passed for 354 yards during the game, including two touchdowns. He also ran for another touchdown. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke)
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Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson scrambles out of the pocket and out of the grasp of a Houston Oiler defender during the fourth quarter of the Bengals' 27-6 victory in Cincinnati, Sept. 13, 1982. Anderson passed for 354 yards during the game, including two touchdowns. He also ran for another touchdown. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke)

Ed Reinke
Cornerback Mike Hilton intercepts a Ryan Tannehill pass during the third quarter of the AFC Divisional Round.
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Cornerback Mike Hilton intercepts a Ryan Tannehill pass during the third quarter of the AFC Divisional Round.

Bengals Archive
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (12) pushes off Tennessee Titans safety Bernard Pollard in the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2013, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Tom Uhlman)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (12) pushes off Tennessee Titans safety Bernard Pollard in the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2013, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Tom Uhlman)

Tom Uhlman
WR Tee Higgins celebrates a second-quarter touchdown against the Titans in Nashville, Sunday, December 15, 2024.
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WR Tee Higgins celebrates a second-quarter touchdown against the Titans in Nashville, Sunday, December 15, 2024.

Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati tight end Bob Trumpy (84) and Houston's Ken Houston (29) fight for a high pass from Bengals quarterback Sam Wyche in the second quarter of the game on Sunday, Dec. 13, 1970 in the Houston Astrodome. (AP Photo/EFK)
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Cincinnati tight end Bob Trumpy (84) and Houston's Ken Houston (29) fight for a high pass from Bengals quarterback Sam Wyche in the second quarter of the game on Sunday, Dec. 13, 1970 in the Houston Astrodome. (AP Photo/EFK)

Ed Kolenovsky/AP1970
LB Germaine Pratt during the Bengals-Titans game in Week 4 of the 2023 season on Sunday, October 1, 2023.
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LB Germaine Pratt during the Bengals-Titans game in Week 4 of the 2023 season on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

Bengals Archive
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jerome Simpson (89) celebrates after scoring a touchdown on a 15-yard pass play against the Tennessee Titans in the third quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2011, in Nashville, Tenn. At right is Tennessee Titans safety Jordan Babineaux (26). (AP Photo/Frederick Breedon)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jerome Simpson (89) celebrates after scoring a touchdown on a 15-yard pass play against the Tennessee Titans in the third quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2011, in Nashville, Tenn. At right is Tennessee Titans safety Jordan Babineaux (26). (AP Photo/Frederick Breedon)

Frederick Breedon/AP2011
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Colin Cochart (81) catches a one-yard pass for a touchdown as he is defended by Tennessee Titans players Cortland Finnegan (31) and Will Witherspoon (92) in the second quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2011, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Joe Howell)
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Cincinnati Bengals tight end Colin Cochart (81) catches a one-yard pass for a touchdown as he is defended by Tennessee Titans players Cortland Finnegan (31) and Will Witherspoon (92) in the second quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2011, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Joe Howell)

Joe Howell/AP2011
DE Sam Hubbard catches a touchdown against the Titans in Nashville, Sunday, December 15, 2024.
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DE Sam Hubbard catches a touchdown against the Titans in Nashville, Sunday, December 15, 2024.

Peter Joneleit
Cincinnati Bengals' Glenn Holt, left, and Tennessee Titans' Cortland Finnegan (31) grab each other's jerseys during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2008, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)
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Cincinnati Bengals' Glenn Holt, left, and Tennessee Titans' Cortland Finnegan (31) grab each other's jerseys during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2008, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)

Al Behrman/2008 AP
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) runs against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) runs against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Andre Caldwell (87) catches a five-yard touchdown pass as he is defended by Tennessee Titans linebacker Akeem Ayers (56) in the third quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2011, in Nashville, Tenn. The Bengals beat the Titans 24-17. (AP Photo/Joe Howell)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Andre Caldwell (87) catches a five-yard touchdown pass as he is defended by Tennessee Titans linebacker Akeem Ayers (56) in the third quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2011, in Nashville, Tenn. The Bengals beat the Titans 24-17. (AP Photo/Joe Howell)

Joe Howell/AP2011
QB Joe Burrow with WRs Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins against the Titans in Nashville, Sunday, December 15, 2024.
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QB Joe Burrow with WRs Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins against the Titans in Nashville, Sunday, December 15, 2024.

Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones (24) breaks up a pass intended for Tennessee Titans wide receiver Nate Washington (85) in the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2013, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Keating)
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Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones (24) breaks up a pass intended for Tennessee Titans wide receiver Nate Washington (85) in the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2013, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Keating)

Michael Keating
LB Logan Wilson goes against RB Derrick Henry during the Bengals-Titans game in Week 4 of the 2023 season on Sunday, October 1, 2023.
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LB Logan Wilson goes against RB Derrick Henry during the Bengals-Titans game in Week 4 of the 2023 season on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

Bengals Archive
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) dives into the end zone for a touchdown past Tennessee Titans free safety Michael Griffin (33) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
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Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) dives into the end zone for a touchdown past Tennessee Titans free safety Michael Griffin (33) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Brandon LaFell (11) celebrates with Joe Mixon (28) after LaFell caught a 37-yard touchdown pass against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Brandon LaFell (11) celebrates with Joe Mixon (28) after LaFell caught a 37-yard touchdown pass against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Mark Zaleski
WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrates a catch against the Titans in Nashville, Sunday, December 15, 2024.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrates a catch against the Titans in Nashville, Sunday, December 15, 2024.

Peter Joneleit
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) runs against Tennessee Titans cornerback Jason McCourty after catching a pass in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) runs against Tennessee Titans cornerback Jason McCourty after catching a pass in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings
Safety Vonn Bell celebrates after making a sack against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional Round.
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Safety Vonn Bell celebrates after making a sack against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional Round.

Bengals Archive
TE Mike Gesicki celebrates a first-down catch against the Titans in Nashville, Sunday, December 15, 2024.
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TE Mike Gesicki celebrates a first-down catch against the Titans in Nashville, Sunday, December 15, 2024.

Ryan Meyer
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