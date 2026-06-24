Bengals 2026 Opponent Preview: Houston Texans

Over the course of the next few weeks, we will be taking an in-depth look at the Bengals' 2025 opponents. Let's continue with the first road game of the year, a Week 2 battle with the Texans in Houston.
2025
The Texans finished second in the AFC South in 2025, going 12-5 and beating the Pittsburgh Steelers 30-6 in the Wild Card Round before losing to the New England Patriots in the Divisional Round.
Houston was built on its defensive identity last year. The Texans defense ranked second in points allowed per game (17.4) and first in yards allowed per game (277.2) last season. They had two All Pros along the defensive line, as DE Will Anderson Jr. was named to the Associated Press First Team while DE Danielle Hunter was named to the Associated Press Second Team. On the back end, CB Derek Stingley Jr. was also named to the Associated Press First Team after allowing a 43.3% completion percentage when targeted, the third-lowest among qualified defenders per Pro Football Reference. Houston had five defenders make the 2026 Pro Bowl Games: Anderson Jr., Stingley Jr., LB Azeez Al-Shaair, CB Kamari Lassiter and S Calen Bullock.
Offensively, third-year QB C.J. Stroud completed 64.5% of his passes for 3,041 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 14 games played. Backup QB Davis Mills filled in for the injured Stroud and went 3-0 in three starts. Stroud struggled in the postseason, throwing two touchdowns to five interceptions in two games.
The Houston rushing attack averaged the fourth-fewest yards per carry (3.9) last season and scored the second-fewest touchdowns (nine). Rookie Woody Marks led the team with 703 rushing yards, while veteran Nick Chubb led with three rushing touchdowns.
Wide receiver Nico Collins continued to excel in 2025, being named to his second career Pro Bowl after hauling in 71 receptions for 1,117 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games played. TE Dalton Schultz finished second on the team with 777 receiving yards, while rookie WR Jayden Higgins tied Collins with six receiving touchdowns.
Offseason Changes
The rich got richer this offseason as the Texans added even more firepower to their defense. They signed S Reed Blankenship from the Eagles to a three-year deal, adding to an already impressive secondary. Blankenship had four interceptions in 2024. They added depth along the defensive line with the signings of DEs Dominique Robinson and Logan Hall and spent the 36th overall pick on DT Kayden McDonald from Ohio State.
Offensively, Houston looked to shore up their offensive line by drafting Georgia Tech G Keylan Rutledge with the 26th overall pick. They also signed veteran G Wyatt Teller to a two-year deal, OT Braden Smith to a two-year deal and G Evan Brown to a one-year deal. Houston also traded OT Tytus Howard to the Cleveland Browns, who started 16 games in 2025
In an attempt to help the struggling run game, the Texans traded for Lions RB David Montgomery, sending OL Juice Scruggs, a 2026 fourth-round pick and a 2027 sixth-round pick. Montgomery has scored 33 touchdowns on the ground since 2023, ranking sixth among running backs
Coaching Staff
Head coach DeMeco Ryans enters his fourth season as head coach of the Texans after spending two years as the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers. He has compiled a 32-19 record over three seasons at the helm with three playoff wins and two AFC South division titles. As a player, Ryans was drafted in the second round of the 2006 NFL Draft by Houston and was a two-time Pro Bowler and the 2006 Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year.
Nick Caley enters his second season as offensive coordinator after spending time with the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots. Defensive coordinator Matt Burke came to Houston at the same time as Ryans after spending one season in 2023 coaching the Arizona Cardinals' defensive line. Burke enters his 23rd season coaching in the NFL and his sixth as a defensive coordinator after serving two seasons as the DC of the Miami Dolphins from 2017-2018.
Series History
The Texans and Bengals have played 14 times, with Houston holding a 9-5 advantage. The most recent matchup came at Paycor Stadium in November of 2023.
What To Watch For
WR Ja'Marr Chase will draw a matchup with Stingley Jr. in the battle of LSU Tigers. Chase and Stingley were both in Baton Rouge with Joe Burrow during the 2019 National Championship run. Chase caught five passes for 124 yards and a touchdown in the 2023 game against Houston.
The Bengals offensive line, which returns all five starters, will battle with Anderson, Hunter and the rest of the Texans' menacing defensive line.
View the best photos from Bengals-Texans matchups of years past