 Skip to main content
Advertising

Bengals 2026 Opponent Preview: Houston Texans

Jun 24, 2026 at 03:30 PM
Author Image
Michael Hull

Digital Coordinator

Over the course of the next few weeks, we will be taking an in-depth look at the Bengals' 2025 opponents. Let's continue with the first road game of the year, a Week 2 battle with the Texans in Houston.

2025

The Texans finished second in the AFC South in 2025, going 12-5 and beating the Pittsburgh Steelers 30-6 in the Wild Card Round before losing to the New England Patriots in the Divisional Round.

Houston was built on its defensive identity last year. The Texans defense ranked second in points allowed per game (17.4) and first in yards allowed per game (277.2) last season. They had two All Pros along the defensive line, as DE Will Anderson Jr. was named to the Associated Press First Team while DE Danielle Hunter was named to the Associated Press Second Team. On the back end, CB Derek Stingley Jr. was also named to the Associated Press First Team after allowing a 43.3% completion percentage when targeted, the third-lowest among qualified defenders per Pro Football Reference. Houston had five defenders make the 2026 Pro Bowl Games: Anderson Jr., Stingley Jr., LB Azeez Al-Shaair, CB Kamari Lassiter and S Calen Bullock.

Offensively, third-year QB C.J. Stroud completed 64.5% of his passes for 3,041 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 14 games played. Backup QB Davis Mills filled in for the injured Stroud and went 3-0 in three starts. Stroud struggled in the postseason, throwing two touchdowns to five interceptions in two games.

The Houston rushing attack averaged the fourth-fewest yards per carry (3.9) last season and scored the second-fewest touchdowns (nine). Rookie Woody Marks led the team with 703 rushing yards, while veteran Nick Chubb led with three rushing touchdowns.

Wide receiver Nico Collins continued to excel in 2025, being named to his second career Pro Bowl after hauling in 71 receptions for 1,117 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games played. TE Dalton Schultz finished second on the team with 777 receiving yards, while rookie WR Jayden Higgins tied Collins with six receiving touchdowns.

Offseason Changes

The rich got richer this offseason as the Texans added even more firepower to their defense. They signed S Reed Blankenship from the Eagles to a three-year deal, adding to an already impressive secondary. Blankenship had four interceptions in 2024. They added depth along the defensive line with the signings of DEs Dominique Robinson and Logan Hall and spent the 36th overall pick on DT Kayden McDonald from Ohio State.

Offensively, Houston looked to shore up their offensive line by drafting Georgia Tech G Keylan Rutledge with the 26th overall pick. They also signed veteran G Wyatt Teller to a two-year deal, OT Braden Smith to a two-year deal and G Evan Brown to a one-year deal. Houston also traded OT Tytus Howard to the Cleveland Browns, who started 16 games in 2025

In an attempt to help the struggling run game, the Texans traded for Lions RB David Montgomery, sending OL Juice Scruggs, a 2026 fourth-round pick and a 2027 sixth-round pick. Montgomery has scored 33 touchdowns on the ground since 2023, ranking sixth among running backs

Coaching Staff

Head coach DeMeco Ryans enters his fourth season as head coach of the Texans after spending two years as the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers. He has compiled a 32-19 record over three seasons at the helm with three playoff wins and two AFC South division titles. As a player, Ryans was drafted in the second round of the 2006 NFL Draft by Houston and was a two-time Pro Bowler and the 2006 Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Nick Caley enters his second season as offensive coordinator after spending time with the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots. Defensive coordinator Matt Burke came to Houston at the same time as Ryans after spending one season in 2023 coaching the Arizona Cardinals' defensive line. Burke enters his 23rd season coaching in the NFL and his sixth as a defensive coordinator after serving two seasons as the DC of the Miami Dolphins from 2017-2018.

Series History

The Texans and Bengals have played 14 times, with Houston holding a 9-5 advantage. The most recent matchup came at Paycor Stadium in November of 2023.

GXvsTB_WebTix_ParkingCard_1920x1080

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

FIND SEATS FIND PARKING

What To Watch For

WR Ja'Marr Chase will draw a matchup with Stingley Jr. in the battle of LSU Tigers. Chase and Stingley were both in Baton Rouge with Joe Burrow during the 2019 National Championship run. Chase caught five passes for 124 yards and a touchdown in the 2023 game against Houston.

The Bengals offensive line, which returns all five starters, will battle with Anderson, Hunter and the rest of the Texans' menacing defensive line.

Best of Bengals-Texans | THROWBACK PHOTOS

View the best photos from Bengals-Texans matchups of years past

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) hugs Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) after an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Melissa Tamez)
1 / 20

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) hugs Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) after an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Melissa Tamez)

Melissa Tamez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tanner Hudson (87) and Houston Texans safety DeAndre Houston-Carson (30) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Melissa Tamez)
2 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tanner Hudson (87) and Houston Texans safety DeAndre Houston-Carson (30) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Melissa Tamez)

Melissa Tamez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) looks back at Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre (5) while making a catch and run for a 64-yard touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
3 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) looks back at Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre (5) while making a catch and run for a 64-yard touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Carolyn Kaster/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) carries the ball against Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre (5) during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
4 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) carries the ball against Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre (5) during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals running back Jeremy Hill (32) carries the ball against Houston Texans linebacker Zach Cunningham (41) and nose tackle D.J. Reader (98) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
5 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals running back Jeremy Hill (32) carries the ball against Houston Texans linebacker Zach Cunningham (41) and nose tackle D.J. Reader (98) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

Gary Landers/AP
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) drops back to pass during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
6 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) drops back to pass during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) fumbles the football as he is hit by Cincinnati Bengals' Sam Hubbard (94) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Houston. The Bengals recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
7 / 20

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) fumbles the football as he is hit by Cincinnati Bengals' Sam Hubbard (94) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Houston. The Bengals recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Eric Christian Smith/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cincinnati Bengals running back Jeremy Hill (32) rushes against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
8 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals running back Jeremy Hill (32) rushes against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft
Houston Texans wide receiver Keshawn Martin (82) is defended by Cincinnati Bengals strong safety Nate Clements (22) during the first quarter of an NFL wild card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 5, 2013, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
9 / 20

Houston Texans wide receiver Keshawn Martin (82) is defended by Cincinnati Bengals strong safety Nate Clements (22) during the first quarter of an NFL wild card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 5, 2013, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay
Houston Texans' Alfred Blue (28) is hit by Cincinnati Bengals' Emmanuel Lamur (59) after a catch during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2014, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
10 / 20

Houston Texans' Alfred Blue (28) is hit by Cincinnati Bengals' Emmanuel Lamur (59) after a catch during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2014, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip
Cincinnati Bengals wide reciever Chad Ochocinco, right, catches a pass against Houston Texans cornerback Dunta Robinson (23) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2009, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/David Kohl)
11 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals wide reciever Chad Ochocinco, right, catches a pass against Houston Texans cornerback Dunta Robinson (23) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2009, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/David Kohl)

David Kohl/AP2009
Cincinnati Bengals receiver Laveranues Coles (11) catches a pass against Houston Texans safety Eugene Wilson (26) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2009, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)
12 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals receiver Laveranues Coles (11) catches a pass against Houston Texans safety Eugene Wilson (26) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2009, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)

Al Behrman/AP2009
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) catches a pass as Houston Texans inside linebacker Zach Cunningham reaches to tackle him during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
13 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) catches a pass as Houston Texans inside linebacker Zach Cunningham reaches to tackle him during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Eric Christian Smith/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) in action against the Houston Texans in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2011, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/David Kohl)
14 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) in action against the Houston Texans in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2011, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/David Kohl)

David Kohl
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) looks to pass against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
15 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) looks to pass against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Eric Christian Smith
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jerome Simpson (89) catches a 17-yard touchdown pass against Houston Texans safety Danieal Manning (38) in the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2011, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/David Kohl)
16 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jerome Simpson (89) catches a 17-yard touchdown pass against Houston Texans safety Danieal Manning (38) in the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2011, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/David Kohl)

David Kohl/AP2011
Cincinnati Bengals safety Chris Crocker, right, breaks up a pass intended for Houston Texans tight end Owen Daniels (81) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2009, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke)
17 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals safety Chris Crocker, right, breaks up a pass intended for Houston Texans tight end Owen Daniels (81) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2009, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke)

Ed Reinke/AP2009
Cincinnati Bengals running back Cedric Benson runs for a touchdown during the first half of their NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2009. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke)
18 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals running back Cedric Benson runs for a touchdown during the first half of their NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2009. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke)

Ed Reinke
Cincinnati Bengals receiver Chad Johnson (85) avoids a tackle by Houston Texans defender Demarcus Faggins (38) in the first half, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2005, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)
19 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals receiver Chad Johnson (85) avoids a tackle by Houston Texans defender Demarcus Faggins (38) in the first half, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2005, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)

AL BEHRMAN/2005 AP
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Michael Westbrook (82) hauls in a pass despite efforts of Houston Texans defender Jamie Sharper (55) in the second quarter Sunday, Nov. 3, 2002, in Houston. Westbrook then ran 26 yards for the touchdown. (AP Photo/Brett Coomer)
20 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Michael Westbrook (82) hauls in a pass despite efforts of Houston Texans defender Jamie Sharper (55) in the second quarter Sunday, Nov. 3, 2002, in Houston. Westbrook then ran 26 yards for the touchdown. (AP Photo/Brett Coomer)

BRETT COOMER
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Bengals 2026 Opponent Preview: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Bengals start the 2026 campaign with Open in Orange against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

news

Quick Hits | A North By North 2026 Bengals Schedule De-Brief; Joe Burrow Salutes O-Line Stability

A schedule de-briefing from Mike North, the NFL's vice president of broadcast planning.

news

Five Things to Know About the Bengals 2026 Schedule

Here are five facts to know about the Bengals 2026 schedule, which was released Thursday night.

news

Players React to 2026 Schedule: "That Consistency Is Going to Help Us"

OT Orlando Brown Jr. and RB Chase Brown reacted to the Bengals 2026 schedule release.

news

Bengals 2026 Schedule: Game-by-Game Breakdown and Matchups to Watch

The Bengals 2026 schedule released Thursday. Here is a preview of each game with the biggest matchups to watch.

news

Bengals 2026 Season Schedule Announced

The Bengals' 2026 schedule was released tonight, including preseason and the full 17-game regular season slate.

news

Bengals 2026 Schedule to be Released Tonight

The Bengals 2026 schedule will be announced on Thursday, May 14, at 7:30 p.m. Full coverage of NFL Schedule Release will take place at 8 p.m. EST on NFL Network and ESPN2.

news

Joe Burrow And His Bengals Get Overseas Ticket To Madrid

The Bengals are heading to Madrid to play their first international game in seven years on Nov. 8 against the Atlanta Falcons.

news

Bengals Selected to Play Falcons in Madrid in Week 9

The Bengals have been selected to play the Atlanta Falcons in Madrid, Spain as part of the NFL's 2026 International Games.

news

NFL Eyes Drawing Power Of Burrow's Bengals For Possible International Game

NFL scheduling guru Mike North says the Bengals can expect their share of prime-time games in 2026 and maybe one overseas.

news

Previewing The Bengals 2026 Opponents

The Bengals will face four 2025 playoff teams in 2026 along with former number one picks and the Kansas City Chiefs at Paycor Stadium.

Advertising