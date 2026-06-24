Bengals 2026 Opponent Preview: Houston Texans

Over the course of the next few weeks, we will be taking an in-depth look at the Bengals' 2025 opponents. Let's continue with the first road game of the year, a Week 2 battle with the Texans in Houston.

2025

The Texans finished second in the AFC South in 2025, going 12-5 and beating the Pittsburgh Steelers 30-6 in the Wild Card Round before losing to the New England Patriots in the Divisional Round.

Houston was built on its defensive identity last year. The Texans defense ranked second in points allowed per game (17.4) and first in yards allowed per game (277.2) last season. They had two All Pros along the defensive line, as DE Will Anderson Jr. was named to the Associated Press First Team while DE Danielle Hunter was named to the Associated Press Second Team. On the back end, CB Derek Stingley Jr. was also named to the Associated Press First Team after allowing a 43.3% completion percentage when targeted, the third-lowest among qualified defenders per Pro Football Reference. Houston had five defenders make the 2026 Pro Bowl Games: Anderson Jr., Stingley Jr., LB Azeez Al-Shaair, CB Kamari Lassiter and S Calen Bullock.

Offensively, third-year QB C.J. Stroud completed 64.5% of his passes for 3,041 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 14 games played. Backup QB Davis Mills filled in for the injured Stroud and went 3-0 in three starts. Stroud struggled in the postseason, throwing two touchdowns to five interceptions in two games.

The Houston rushing attack averaged the fourth-fewest yards per carry (3.9) last season and scored the second-fewest touchdowns (nine). Rookie Woody Marks led the team with 703 rushing yards, while veteran Nick Chubb led with three rushing touchdowns.

Wide receiver Nico Collins continued to excel in 2025, being named to his second career Pro Bowl after hauling in 71 receptions for 1,117 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games played. TE Dalton Schultz finished second on the team with 777 receiving yards, while rookie WR Jayden Higgins tied Collins with six receiving touchdowns.

Offseason Changes

The rich got richer this offseason as the Texans added even more firepower to their defense. They signed S Reed Blankenship from the Eagles to a three-year deal, adding to an already impressive secondary. Blankenship had four interceptions in 2024. They added depth along the defensive line with the signings of DEs Dominique Robinson and Logan Hall and spent the 36th overall pick on DT Kayden McDonald from Ohio State.

Offensively, Houston looked to shore up their offensive line by drafting Georgia Tech G Keylan Rutledge with the 26th overall pick. They also signed veteran G Wyatt Teller to a two-year deal, OT Braden Smith to a two-year deal and G Evan Brown to a one-year deal. Houston also traded OT Tytus Howard to the Cleveland Browns, who started 16 games in 2025