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Bengals 2026 Opponent Preview: Indianapolis Colts

Jul 22, 2026 at 09:56 AM
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Michael Hull

Digital Coordinator

Leading into training camp, we will be taking an in-depth look at the Bengals' 2026 opponents. The Bengals head over to Indianapolis in Week 16 to battle the Colts.

2025

The Colts finished third in the AFC South in 2025 with an 8-9 record. Indianapolis started the season 8-2 before its Week 11 bye then lost its last seven games. Through Week 8, the Colts averaged 33.8 points per game on offense, leading the league. Per TruMedia, they averaged 3.46 points per drive through Week 8. For comparison, the 2007 Patriots averaged 3.19 points per drive on their way to an unbeaten regular season before losing in the Super Bowl to the New York Giants.

Quarterback Daniel Jones was a driving force behind the team's hot start in his first year in Indianapolis, but he suffered a torn Achilles in Week 14 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, ending his season. The Colts started 2025 sixth-round pick Riley Leonard in Week 15 before signing 44-year old QB Philip Rivers for the team's final three games.

On the ground, Jonathan Taylor was again one of the most productive running backs in the NFL, leading the league in attempts (323) and rushing touchdowns (18) and finishing third in rushing yards (1,621) on his way to the Pro Bowl.

Through the air, WR Michael Pittman Jr. led the team with 80 receptions and seven touchdowns, while WR Alec Pierce paced the group with 1,003 yards receiving. Rookie TE Tyler Warren led the 2025 draft class with 76 receptions. Overall, the Colts ranked eighth in the NFL with 27.4 points per game and ninth with 345.9 yards per game.

Defensively, the Colts allowed 24.2 points per game, the 12th most in the league, and 349.8 yards per game, the 10th most in the league. Indianapolis allowed the third-most passing yards per game last season. It made a midseason trade to attempt to improve the secondary, acquiring CB Sauce Gardner from the New York Jets. Gardner played in four games for the Colts before a calf injury sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

Offseason Changes

The Colts re-signed both Jones and Pierce this offseason, Jones to a two-year deal and Pierce to a four-year deal. They looked to improve a pass rush that ranked 15th in the league with 39 sacks, bringing in DE Arden Key on a two-year contract and DE Michael Clemons on a three-year deal. Indianapolis traded Pittman Jr. to the Pittsburgh Steelers plus a seventh-round pick in exchange for a sixth-round pick. With the lack of depth at receiver following the trade, the team signed WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. The Colts also brought in two former Bengals in CB Cam Taylor-Britt and LB Akeem Davis-Gaither.

Indianapolis traded their 2026 first-round pick in the Gardner deal. It selected Georgia LB C.J. Allen with their first pick of the draft, No. 53 overall, to fill a linebacker void left from trading LB Zaire Franklin to the Green Bay Packers. The Colts focused on defense in the draft, also selecting LSU S A.J. Haulcy, Oregon LB Bryce Boettcher and two more defensive ends in Florida's George Gumbs Jr. and Ohio State's Caden Curry.

Coaching Staff

Head coach Shane Steichen enters his fourth year as Colts head coach, holding a 25-26 record. Before Indianapolis, Steichen spent two seasons as the offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles, helping Philly reach Super Bowl LVII in 2022. He spent seven total seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, including two as the offensive coordinator, prior to Philadelphia.

Jim Bob Cooter enters his fourth season as the offensive coordinator for the Colts after spending 2022 as the passing game coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Cooter previously served as the Detroit Lions' offensive coordinator from 2015-2018 and spent 2009-2011 as an assistant with the Colts. He has spent the last 17 years coaching in the NFL.

Former Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo enters his second season with the Colts in 2026. Anarumo coached the Cincinnati defense from 2019-2024 and has 37 years of coaching experience, including the last 14 in the NFL.

Series History

The Bengals have played the Colts 33 times across the teams' two histories. Most recently, the Bengals beat the Colts at Paycor Stadium in 2023, 34-14.

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What To Watch For

Taylor has been the engine of the Colts offense since he was drafted in 2020. The Bengals put an emphasis on improving the run defense this offseason, trading for DT Dexter Lawrence II and signing DE Boye Mafe in free agency.

Best of Bengals-Colts | THROWBACK PHOTOS

View the best photos from Bengals-Colts matchups of years past

LS William Wagner makes a tackle during the Bengals Preseason Week 3 game against the Indianapolis Colts at Paycor Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025.
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LS William Wagner makes a tackle during the Bengals Preseason Week 3 game against the Indianapolis Colts at Paycor Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) bobbles a pass as Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon (32) defends during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Cincinnati, OH. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) bobbles a pass as Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon (32) defends during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Cincinnati, OH. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Kendall Milton runs the ball during the Bengals Preseason Week 3 game against the Indianapolis Colts at Paycor Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025.
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RB Kendall Milton runs the ball during the Bengals Preseason Week 3 game against the Indianapolis Colts at Paycor Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki makes a one-handed grab during joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts, August 20, 2024.
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Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki makes a one-handed grab during joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts, August 20, 2024.

Cincinnati Bengals full back Lorenzo Neal dives over Indianapolis Colts defensive back Jason Doering for a nine yard gain in the second quarter in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2002. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Cincinnati Bengals full back Lorenzo Neal dives over Indianapolis Colts defensive back Jason Doering for a nine yard gain in the second quarter in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2002. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

MICHAEL CONROY
Quarterback John Unitas, unable to get off a pass, has the painstaking job of holding onto the ball while Cincinnati defenders close in. The Bengals are Steve Shomyszak and Royce Berry (82). Unitas led his Baltimore Colts to a 17-0 victory in the American Conference divisional playoffs on Saturday, Dec. 28, 1970 in Baltimore. (AP Photo)
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Quarterback John Unitas, unable to get off a pass, has the painstaking job of holding onto the ball while Cincinnati defenders close in. The Bengals are Steve Shomyszak and Royce Berry (82). Unitas led his Baltimore Colts to a 17-0 victory in the American Conference divisional playoffs on Saturday, Dec. 28, 1970 in Baltimore. (AP Photo)

Anonymous/AP1970
Bengals wide receiver Charlie Jones makes a catch on the sideline during joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Kettering Health Practice Fields, August 20, 2024.
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Bengals wide receiver Charlie Jones makes a catch on the sideline during joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Kettering Health Practice Fields, August 20, 2024.

Baltimore Colts quarterback John Unitas (19) breaks away in the third for an 18-yard run ahead of Cincinnati Bengals' defenders Mike Reid (74) and Ken Avery during NFL playoffs in Baltimore, Dec. 26, 1970. (AP Photo)
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Baltimore Colts quarterback John Unitas (19) breaks away in the third for an 18-yard run ahead of Cincinnati Bengals' defenders Mike Reid (74) and Ken Avery during NFL playoffs in Baltimore, Dec. 26, 1970. (AP Photo)

Anonymous/1970 AP
Cincinnati Bengals receiver Chad Johnson (85) meets with Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning after their game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2005, in Cincinnati. The 45-37 loss to the unbeaten Colts wasn't a major setback to the Bengals, who stayed in first place and proved for the first time that they can play with the best. (AP Photo/David Kohl)
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Cincinnati Bengals receiver Chad Johnson (85) meets with Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning after their game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2005, in Cincinnati. The 45-37 loss to the unbeaten Colts wasn't a major setback to the Bengals, who stayed in first place and proved for the first time that they can play with the best. (AP Photo/David Kohl)

DAVID KOHL/2005 AP
Cincinnati Bengals' Rudi Johnson (32) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts' Mike Doss (20) and Bob Sanders (21) in the first half, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2005, in Cincinnati. David Thornton (50) pursues. (AP Photo/David Kohl)
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Cincinnati Bengals' Rudi Johnson (32) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts' Mike Doss (20) and Bob Sanders (21) in the first half, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2005, in Cincinnati. David Thornton (50) pursues. (AP Photo/David Kohl)

DAVID KOHL/2005 AP
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) runs with the ball as Indianapolis Colts cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. (39) moves in during the second half of an NFL football in Cincinnati, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
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Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) runs with the ball as Indianapolis Colts cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. (39) moves in during the second half of an NFL football in Cincinnati, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Carolyn Kaster/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer, center, scrambles in front of Indianapolis Colts defensive end Dwight Freeney in the first quarter of NFL football action in Indianapolis, Monday, Dec. 18, 2006. Andrew Whitworth of the Bengals is at the right. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
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Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer, center, scrambles in front of Indianapolis Colts defensive end Dwight Freeney in the first quarter of NFL football action in Indianapolis, Monday, Dec. 18, 2006. Andrew Whitworth of the Bengals is at the right. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/2006 AP
Cincinnati Bengals running back Cedric Benson, center, is stopped short of the goal line on third down by Indianapolis Colts safety Antoine Bethea, right, and safety Bob Sanders in the second quarter of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2008. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Cincinnati Bengals running back Cedric Benson, center, is stopped short of the goal line on third down by Indianapolis Colts safety Antoine Bethea, right, and safety Bob Sanders in the second quarter of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2008. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/2008 AP
Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) kicks an extra point against the Indianapolis Colts in the second half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
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Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) kicks an extra point against the Indianapolis Colts in the second half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Jeff Dean/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, left, and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton joke around during warmups before an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2013, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)
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Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, left, and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton joke around during warmups before an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2013, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)

Al Behrman
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) meets with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) and wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (12) after the Bengals defeated the Colts 42-28 in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2013, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Tom Uhlman)
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Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) meets with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) and wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (12) after the Bengals defeated the Colts 42-28 in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2013, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Tom Uhlman)

Tom Uhlman
Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) scores a touchdown after a long run during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Cincinnati, OH. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
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Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) scores a touchdown after a long run during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Cincinnati, OH. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CORRECTS COLTS PLAYER TO CHRIS CULLIVER, INSTEAD OF DARRYL MORRIS - Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Cody Core (16) runs around Indianapolis Colts cornerback Chris Culliver (35) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game in Indianapolis, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
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CORRECTS COLTS PLAYER TO CHRIS CULLIVER, INSTEAD OF DARRYL MORRIS - Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Cody Core (16) runs around Indianapolis Colts cornerback Chris Culliver (35) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game in Indianapolis, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/AJ Mast 317.727.9251 aj@ajmast.com
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) scores past Indianapolis Colts inside linebacker Jerrell Freeman (50) on an 8-yard run in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2013, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/David Kohl)
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Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) scores past Indianapolis Colts inside linebacker Jerrell Freeman (50) on an 8-yard run in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2013, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/David Kohl)

David Kohl
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) scrambles during an NFL game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, October 18th, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana (Ryan Meyer via AP)
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Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) scrambles during an NFL game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, October 18th, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana (Ryan Meyer via AP)

RYAN MEYER/NFL
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback AJ McCarron (5) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Cincinnati, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
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Cincinnati Bengals quarterback AJ McCarron (5) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Cincinnati, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)

Frank Victores
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne (87) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Jayson DiManche (51) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2014, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne (87) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Jayson DiManche (51) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2014, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals outside linebacker Vontaze Burfict during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 19, 2014, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
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Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals outside linebacker Vontaze Burfict during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 19, 2014, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert (85) runs against Indianapolis Colts free safety Darius Butler (20) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2013, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/David Kohl)
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Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert (85) runs against Indianapolis Colts free safety Darius Butler (20) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2013, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/David Kohl)

David Kohl
Members of the Cincinnati Bengals and Indianapolis Colts wait for the snap on the line of scrimmage during the second half of an NFL wildcard playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 4, 2015, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Members of the Cincinnati Bengals and Indianapolis Colts wait for the snap on the line of scrimmage during the second half of an NFL wildcard playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 4, 2015, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy
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