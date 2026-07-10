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Bengals 2026 Opponent Preview: Washington Commanders

Jul 10, 2026 at 10:30 AM
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Michael Hull

Digital Coordinator

Over the course of the next few weeks, we will be taking an in-depth look at the Bengals' 2026 opponents. The Bengals play in Washington on Monday Night Football in Week 11 against the Commanders.

2025

The Commanders went 5-12 last season, finishing third in the NFC East a year after making a run to the NFC Championship Game. QB Jayden Daniels played in just seven games due to injury after winning NFC Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2024. Veteran Marcus Mariota started eight games, going 2-6, while now-Bengal Josh Johnson logged two starts under center.

Washington's offense averaged 20.9 points per game last season, ranking 22nd in the league. Without their second overall pick quarterback, the Commanders struggled to pass the ball, averaging 184.1 passing yards per game, good for 24th in the league. The team's top receiver Terry McLaurin played in 10 games as he too struggled with injuries. As a result, former San Francisco 49er Deebo Samuel led Washington with 72 receptions for 727 yards and five touchdowns.

The Commanders were more effective on the ground, ranking fourth in yards per carry (4.7) and yards per game (134.7). Washington primarily featured two backs: rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Chris Rodriguez. Croskey-Merritt paced the team in attempts (175), yards (805) and touchdowns (eight) while Rodriguez added 112 carries for 500 yards and six scores.

On the other side of the ball, the Commanders allowed 26.5 points per game, the sixth most in the NFL, and 384.3 yards per game, the most in the league. Washington allowed the third-most rushing yards per game (141.8) and fifth-most yards per carry (4.8). The defense allowed 242.5 yards per game through the air, the fifth most. The unit struggled to force turnovers as well, notching the second-fewest takeaways in the NFL with 10.

Offseason Changes

Head coach Dan Quinn had to replace both coordinators this offseason, as the team decided to mutually part ways with former offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury and let go of defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. The Commanders hired two first-time coordinators in David Blough (OC) and Daronte Jones (DC).

Washington overhauled its defense this offseason, starting with the defensive line. The Commanders signed former Ravens and Chargers DE Odafe Oweh to a four-year deal, former Texans DT Tim Settle Jr. to a three-year deal and former Jaguars and Patriots DE K'Lavon Chaisson to a one-year deal. They also drafted DE Joshua Josephs from Tennessee in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

The team added LB Leo Chenal from the Chiefs in free agency and spent the seventh overall pick in the draft on LB Sonny Styles Jr. from Ohio State. On the back end, Washington signed S Nick Cross and CB Amik Robertson.

On the offensive side of the ball, Washington let Rodriguez walk in free agency and signed former Browns RB Jerome Ford and former Buccaneers RB Rachaad White instead. It added depth to the receiver room with one-year deals for Dyami Brown and Van Jefferson and used a second-round pick on Clemson WR Antonio Williams. The Commanders also signed TE Chig Okonkwo to a three-year contract from the Titans.

Coaching Staff

Quinn enters his third season as the head coach of the Commanders in 2026. He became the first head coach in franchise history to win 10+ games in his first season as head coach in 2024. As the Commanders advanced to their first NFC Championship game since 1991, Quinn joined Hall of Fame coaches Joe Gibbs and George Allen as the only coaches in franchise history to win multiple playoff games in a single season.

Prior to Washington, Quinn had been the defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys from 2021-2023, the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons from 2015-2020 and the defensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks from 2013-2014.

Blough most recently served as Washington's assistant quarterbacks coach in 2024 and 2025 before being promoted to offensive coordinator. He played quarterback in the NFL for five seasons, four with the Detroit Lions and one with the Arizona Cardinals.

Jones comes to Washington after a stint with the Minnesota Vikings as defensive pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach. He was the defensive coordinator for the LSU Tigers in 2021.

Series History

Washington and Cincinnati have played 12 times in the teams' history. The Commanders hold a one-game advantage, leading 6-5. The two teams tied 27-27 in October of 2016.

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What To Watch For

The quarterback matchup features two Heisman winners from LSU in Daniels and Joe Burrow. These two dueled at Paycor Stadium in Week 3 of 2024, where Daniels narrowly came out on top with a 38-33 victory on Monday Night Football.

Best of Bengals-Commanders | THROWBACK PHOTOS

View the best photos from Bengals-Commanders matchups of years past

FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2016, file photo, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) celebrates scoring a touchdown during an NFL Football game against Washington Redskins at Wembley Stadium in London. A poor start left the Bengals lagging far behind in the AFC North. The rest of the division has come back to them, leaving it a three-way free-for-all heading into the second half. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)
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FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2016, file photo, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) celebrates scoring a touchdown during an NFL Football game against Washington Redskins at Wembley Stadium in London. A poor start left the Bengals lagging far behind in the AFC North. The rest of the division has come back to them, leaving it a three-way free-for-all heading into the second half. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)

Matt Dunham/Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Andrei Iosivas catches a touchdown against the Washington Commanders, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024.
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WR Andrei Iosivas catches a touchdown against the Washington Commanders, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024.

Ryan Meyer
Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III scrambles with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Landover, Md., Sunday, Sept. 23, 2012. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
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Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III scrambles with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Landover, Md., Sunday, Sept. 23, 2012. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Michael Johnson (90) attempts to block a throw by Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during an NFL Football game between Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Redskins at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday Oct. 30, 2016. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
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Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Michael Johnson (90) attempts to block a throw by Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during an NFL Football game between Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Redskins at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday Oct. 30, 2016. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

Tim Ireland/Invision
Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed (86) fights for the ball with Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap (96) during an NFL Football game between Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Redskins at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday Oct. 30, 2016. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
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Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed (86) fights for the ball with Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap (96) during an NFL Football game between Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Redskins at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday Oct. 30, 2016. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

Tim Ireland/Invision
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap sacks Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III and forces a fumble during the first half of an NFL football game in Landover, Md., Sunday, Sept. 23, 2012. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
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Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap sacks Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III and forces a fumble during the first half of an NFL football game in Landover, Md., Sunday, Sept. 23, 2012. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass
Bengals RB Chase Brown runs the ball during Monday Night Football at Paycor Stadium against the Washington Commanders, Monday, September 23, 2024.
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Bengals RB Chase Brown runs the ball during Monday Night Football at Paycor Stadium against the Washington Commanders, Monday, September 23, 2024.

Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati Bengals Jess Phillips leaped over a jam of players to score a touchdown in first quarter of a NFL exhibition game against the Washington Redskins on Saturday, August 8, 1970in Cincinnati. Other Bengal is Rufus Mayes (71) while Redskins? Leo Carroll is a lower left. (AP Photo/GS)
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Cincinnati Bengals Jess Phillips leaped over a jam of players to score a touchdown in first quarter of a NFL exhibition game against the Washington Redskins on Saturday, August 8, 1970in Cincinnati. Other Bengal is Rufus Mayes (71) while Redskins? Leo Carroll is a lower left. (AP Photo/GS)

GS/1970 AP
Bengals WRs Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins celebrate Chase's touchdown during Monday Night Football at Paycor Stadium against the Washington Commanders, Monday, September 23, 2024.
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Bengals WRs Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins celebrate Chase's touchdown during Monday Night Football at Paycor Stadium against the Washington Commanders, Monday, September 23, 2024.

Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) attempts to run with the ball during an NFL Football game between Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Redskins at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday Oct. 30, 2016. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) attempts to run with the ball during an NFL Football game between Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Redskins at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday Oct. 30, 2016. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

Tim Ireland/Invision
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Auden Tate (19) holds up the ball after scoring a touchdown past Washington Redskins cornerback back Deion Harris (38) during the second half of an NFL preseason football game Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. The Bengals won 23-13. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Auden Tate (19) holds up the ball after scoring a touchdown past Washington Redskins cornerback back Deion Harris (38) during the second half of an NFL preseason football game Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. The Bengals won 23-13. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Alex Brandon/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase scores a touchdown during Monday Night Football at Paycor Stadium against the Washington Commanders, Monday, September 23, 2024.
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Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase scores a touchdown during Monday Night Football at Paycor Stadium against the Washington Commanders, Monday, September 23, 2024.

Ryan Meyer
Washington Redskins tight end Chris Cooley (47) fumbles after he is hit by Cincinnati Bengals defenders Kyles Hebert (34) and Chris Crocker(42) during a NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 14, 2008, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Tony Tribble)
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Washington Redskins tight end Chris Cooley (47) fumbles after he is hit by Cincinnati Bengals defenders Kyles Hebert (34) and Chris Crocker(42) during a NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 14, 2008, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Tony Tribble)

Tony Tribble/2008 AP
Cincinnati Bengals receiver Chris Henry, right, catches a touchdown pass against Washington Redskins cornerback Carlos Rogers (22) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2008, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo)
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Cincinnati Bengals receiver Chris Henry, right, catches a touchdown pass against Washington Redskins cornerback Carlos Rogers (22) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2008, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo)

Anonymous/2008 AP
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Andrew Hawkins catches a pass while being defended by Josh Wilson of the Washington Redskins during the second half of an NFL football game in Landover, Md., Sunday, Sept. 23, 2012. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Andrew Hawkins catches a pass while being defended by Josh Wilson of the Washington Redskins during the second half of an NFL football game in Landover, Md., Sunday, Sept. 23, 2012. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert (85) scores a touchdown during an NFL Football game between Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Redskins at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday Oct. 30, 2016. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
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Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert (85) scores a touchdown during an NFL Football game between Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Redskins at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday Oct. 30, 2016. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

Tim Ireland/Invision
Washington Redskins cornerback Darrell Green (28) covers Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Carl Pickens (80) during the NFL Pro Bowl, a 26-23 AFC overtime victory on February 2, 1997, at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
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Washington Redskins cornerback Darrell Green (28) covers Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Carl Pickens (80) during the NFL Pro Bowl, a 26-23 AFC overtime victory on February 2, 1997, at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Paul Spinelli / NFL Photos/Paul Spinelli / NFL Photos
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) rushes the ball as Cincinnati Bengals center T.J. Johnson holds back Washington Redskins defensive tackle Stacy McGee in the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
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Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) rushes the ball as Cincinnati Bengals center T.J. Johnson holds back Washington Redskins defensive tackle Stacy McGee in the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Alex Brandon/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington Redskins full back John Riggins (44) runs over Cincinnatti Bengal linebacker Jim LeClair (55) during second half action in the Redskin victory over the Bengals 28-14 in Washington, Dec. 10, 1979. AP Photo/Mark Wilson)
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Washington Redskins full back John Riggins (44) runs over Cincinnatti Bengal linebacker Jim LeClair (55) during second half action in the Redskin victory over the Bengals 28-14 in Washington, Dec. 10, 1979. AP Photo/Mark Wilson)

Mark Wilson
Cincinnati Bengals running back Cedric Benson (32) is chased by Washington Redskins linebacker Rocky McIntosh (52) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2008, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/stf)
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Cincinnati Bengals running back Cedric Benson (32) is chased by Washington Redskins linebacker Rocky McIntosh (52) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2008, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/stf)

Anonymous/2008 AP
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