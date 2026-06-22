Bengals 2026 Opponent Preview: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Over the course of the next few weeks, we will be taking an in-depth look at the Bengals' 2026 opponents. We will start with Cincinnati's Open in Orange opponent, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

2025

The Buccaneers finished second in the NFC South with an 8-9 record in 2025. Tampa Bay started the season 6-2 before the bye week but lost four of their last five games to miss the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

The Bucs ranked 18th with 22.4 points per game and 22nd with 302.4 yards per game on offense. QB Baker Mayfield threw for the fewest yards and touchdowns in his Tampa Bay career in 2025, completing 63.2% of his passes for 3,693 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions as he battled through personal injuries and injuries to the skill players around him.

RB Bucky Irving missed the majority of his sophomore campaign after a breakout rookie season, while the receiver corps suffered a myriad of injuries to Mike Evans, Chris Godwin Jr. and Jalen McMillian. Rookie wideout Emeka Egbuka finished fifth in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting after recording 938 yards and six touchdowns on 63 receptions.

Defensively, Tampa allowed the 13th-most points per game (24.2) and the 14th-most yards per game (337.2).

Offseason Changes

Evans, who began his career with 11 straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons, departed for San Francisco this offseason after 12 years with the Bucs. Tampa Bay brings back a lot of production outside of Evans, including young talent in Egbuka and Irving. Irving had 1,122 rushing yards as a rookie in 2024.