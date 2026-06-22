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Bengals 2026 Opponent Preview: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jun 22, 2026 at 10:42 AM
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Michael Hull

Digital Coordinator

Over the course of the next few weeks, we will be taking an in-depth look at the Bengals' 2026 opponents. We will start with Cincinnati's Open in Orange opponent, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

2025

The Buccaneers finished second in the NFC South with an 8-9 record in 2025. Tampa Bay started the season 6-2 before the bye week but lost four of their last five games to miss the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

The Bucs ranked 18th with 22.4 points per game and 22nd with 302.4 yards per game on offense. QB Baker Mayfield threw for the fewest yards and touchdowns in his Tampa Bay career in 2025, completing 63.2% of his passes for 3,693 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions as he battled through personal injuries and injuries to the skill players around him.

RB Bucky Irving missed the majority of his sophomore campaign after a breakout rookie season, while the receiver corps suffered a myriad of injuries to Mike Evans, Chris Godwin Jr. and Jalen McMillian. Rookie wideout Emeka Egbuka finished fifth in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting after recording 938 yards and six touchdowns on 63 receptions.

Defensively, Tampa allowed the 13th-most points per game (24.2) and the 14th-most yards per game (337.2).

Offseason Changes

Evans, who began his career with 11 straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons, departed for San Francisco this offseason after 12 years with the Bucs. Tampa Bay brings back a lot of production outside of Evans, including young talent in Egbuka and Irving. Irving had 1,122 rushing yards as a rookie in 2024.

Defensively, Tampa Bay staple LB Lavonte David announced his retirement after 14 years with the club. The Buccaneers drafted University of Miami EDGE Rueben Bain Jr. in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft to help jumpstart a pass rush that ranked in the bottom half of the league in sacks last season with 37. They also signed veteran LB Alex Anzalone and DT A'Shawn Robinson in free agency.

Coaching Staff

The coaching staff also underwent massive changes, specifically on the offensive side of the ball. Head coach Todd Bowles enters his fifth season as head coach after taking over for Bruce Arians at the end of the 2021 season. The former defensive coordinator became the first coach in franchise history to begin his stint with three straight division titles.

Bowles replaced one-year offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard with Zac Robinson. Robinson spent the past two seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons after spending time with the Los Angeles Rams from 2019-2023. He will be Mayfield's fourth coordinator in four years in Tampa, as the quarterback has previously had Dave Canales (current Panthers HC), Liam Coen (current Jaguars HC) and Grizzard since coming to the Bucs in 2023.

Series History

The Bengals and Buccaneers have played 13 times. Overall, Tampa Bay holds a slight 7-6 edge, but Cincinnati has won three straight with the most recent victory coming in 2022.

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Tampa Bay Buccaneers

FIND SEATS FIND PARKING

What To Watch For

Mayfield and Bengals QB Joe Burrow will open the season in a battle of No. 1 overall picks, Mayfield in 2018 and Burrow in 2020.

How will the Oklahoma product respond to Robinson's system, and how will the new look Cincinnati defense contain Egbuka, Irving, Godwin Jr. and the rest of the Tampa Bay attack?

Best of Bengals-Buccaneers | THROWBACK PHOTOS

View the best photos from Bengals-Buccaneers matchups of years past

Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) runs over Tampa Bay Buccaneers free safety Dashon Goldson (38) during the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 30, 2014, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
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Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) runs over Tampa Bay Buccaneers free safety Dashon Goldson (38) during the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 30, 2014, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

Steve Nesius
Cincinnati Bengals running back Charles Alexander is brought down as he makes yardage on a scoring drive in first quarter action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla., Sept. 25, 1983. Bucs' defender Lee Roy Selmon (63) made the tackle after Alexander was slowed down by Bucs' Jeff Davis. (AP Photo/F. Fox)
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Cincinnati Bengals running back Charles Alexander is brought down as he makes yardage on a scoring drive in first quarter action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla., Sept. 25, 1983. Bucs' defender Lee Roy Selmon (63) made the tackle after Alexander was slowed down by Bucs' Jeff Davis. (AP Photo/F. Fox)

F. Fox
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) eludes Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis III (24) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) eludes Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis III (24) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) meets with Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) following an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. The Bengals defeated the Buccaneers 37-34. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
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Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) meets with Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) following an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. The Bengals defeated the Buccaneers 37-34. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

Gary Landers/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer throws against the Tampa Bay Buccanners in the second half of their NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2010. (AP Photo/David Kohl)
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Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer throws against the Tampa Bay Buccanners in the second half of their NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2010. (AP Photo/David Kohl)

David Kohl
Cincinnati Bengals Adam Jones runs a kickoff back during the second half of their NFL football game against Tampa Bay in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2010. (AP Photo/Tony Tribble)
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Cincinnati Bengals Adam Jones runs a kickoff back during the second half of their NFL football game against Tampa Bay in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2010. (AP Photo/Tony Tribble)

Tony Tribble/AP2010
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Matt Lengel (89) stiff arms Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (90) during the second half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
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Cincinnati Bengals tight end Matt Lengel (89) stiff arms Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (90) during the second half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

Gary Landers/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) pulls in a 13-yard touchdown reception in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Leonard Johnson (29) during the third quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 30, 2014, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) pulls in a 13-yard touchdown reception in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Leonard Johnson (29) during the third quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 30, 2014, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

Brian Blanco
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2018,. file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Adam Humphries (10) makes a catch between Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Darius Phillips (23) and linebacker Preston Brown (52) during the second half of an NFL football game, in Cincinnati. For Adam Humphries, Tennessee has been a potential destination for months based on his relationship with Titans general manager Jon Robinson because of their Tampa Bay connection. Not even a late push by the New England Patriots could sway him to walk away from his deal with the Titans. Even considering how much success wide receivers like Humphries have enjoyed with the defending Super Bowl champs.â€œObviously, Iâ€™m a man of my word, and Iâ€™m going to keep my word there,â€ Humphries said Thursday, March 14, 2019, after signing with Tennessee. (AP Photo/Frank Victores, File)
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FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2018,. file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Adam Humphries (10) makes a catch between Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Darius Phillips (23) and linebacker Preston Brown (52) during the second half of an NFL football game, in Cincinnati. For Adam Humphries, Tennessee has been a potential destination for months based on his relationship with Titans general manager Jon Robinson because of their Tampa Bay connection. Not even a late push by the New England Patriots could sway him to walk away from his deal with the Titans. Even considering how much success wide receivers like Humphries have enjoyed with the defending Super Bowl champs.â€œObviously, Iâ€™m a man of my word, and Iâ€™m going to keep my word there,â€ Humphries said Thursday, March 14, 2019, after signing with Tennessee. (AP Photo/Frank Victores, File)

Frank Victores/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals running back Jeremy Hill (32) cuts in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Danny Lansanah (51) during the third quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 30, 2014, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
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Cincinnati Bengals running back Jeremy Hill (32) cuts in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Danny Lansanah (51) during the third quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 30, 2014, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

Steve Nesius
Cincinnati wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) catches a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Oh, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
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Cincinnati wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) catches a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Oh, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Bryan Woolston/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserverd.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) throws over Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) during the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
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Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) throws over Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) during the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)

Frank Victores/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback AJ McCarron looks to pass in the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
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Cincinnati Bengals quarterback AJ McCarron looks to pass in the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

Gary Landers/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws in the pocket against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
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Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws in the pocket against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Mark LoMoglio/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) holds off Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (54) during the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
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Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) holds off Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (54) during the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

Gary Landers/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Andre Caldwell, right, runs against Tampa Bay Buccaneers corner back Ronde Barber, left, in the second half of their NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2010. (AP Photo/David Kohl)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Andre Caldwell, right, runs against Tampa Bay Buccaneers corner back Ronde Barber, left, in the second half of their NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2010. (AP Photo/David Kohl)

David Kohl/AP2010
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Dashon Goldson (39) and Akeem Spence (97) tackle Cincinnati Bengals' Giovani Bernard (25) during their NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 30, 2014 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
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Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Dashon Goldson (39) and Akeem Spence (97) tackle Cincinnati Bengals' Giovani Bernard (25) during their NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 30, 2014 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

STEVE NESIUS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Bruce Gradkowski, right, shakes hands with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer after the Buccaneers defeated the Bengals, 14-13, in an NFL game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2006, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
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Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Bruce Gradkowski, right, shakes hands with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer after the Buccaneers defeated the Bengals, 14-13, in an NFL game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2006, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

CHRIS O'MEARA/2006 AP
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) tries to get past Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (54) during the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
19 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) tries to get past Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (54) during the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

Gary Landers/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals running back Rudi Johnson (32) spins around Tampa Bay Buccaneers defenders in the first quarter Monday, Aug. 16, 2004, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
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Cincinnati Bengals running back Rudi Johnson (32) spins around Tampa Bay Buccaneers defenders in the first quarter Monday, Aug. 16, 2004, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

STEVE NESIUS/2004 AP
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