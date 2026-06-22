Bengals 2026 Opponent Preview: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Over the course of the next few weeks, we will be taking an in-depth look at the Bengals' 2026 opponents. We will start with Cincinnati's Open in Orange opponent, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
2025
The Buccaneers finished second in the NFC South with an 8-9 record in 2025. Tampa Bay started the season 6-2 before the bye week but lost four of their last five games to miss the playoffs for the first time since 2019.
The Bucs ranked 18th with 22.4 points per game and 22nd with 302.4 yards per game on offense. QB Baker Mayfield threw for the fewest yards and touchdowns in his Tampa Bay career in 2025, completing 63.2% of his passes for 3,693 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions as he battled through personal injuries and injuries to the skill players around him.
RB Bucky Irving missed the majority of his sophomore campaign after a breakout rookie season, while the receiver corps suffered a myriad of injuries to Mike Evans, Chris Godwin Jr. and Jalen McMillian. Rookie wideout Emeka Egbuka finished fifth in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting after recording 938 yards and six touchdowns on 63 receptions.
Defensively, Tampa allowed the 13th-most points per game (24.2) and the 14th-most yards per game (337.2).
Offseason Changes
Evans, who began his career with 11 straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons, departed for San Francisco this offseason after 12 years with the Bucs. Tampa Bay brings back a lot of production outside of Evans, including young talent in Egbuka and Irving. Irving had 1,122 rushing yards as a rookie in 2024.
Defensively, Tampa Bay staple LB Lavonte David announced his retirement after 14 years with the club. The Buccaneers drafted University of Miami EDGE Rueben Bain Jr. in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft to help jumpstart a pass rush that ranked in the bottom half of the league in sacks last season with 37. They also signed veteran LB Alex Anzalone and DT A'Shawn Robinson in free agency.
Coaching Staff
The coaching staff also underwent massive changes, specifically on the offensive side of the ball. Head coach Todd Bowles enters his fifth season as head coach after taking over for Bruce Arians at the end of the 2021 season. The former defensive coordinator became the first coach in franchise history to begin his stint with three straight division titles.
Bowles replaced one-year offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard with Zac Robinson. Robinson spent the past two seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons after spending time with the Los Angeles Rams from 2019-2023. He will be Mayfield's fourth coordinator in four years in Tampa, as the quarterback has previously had Dave Canales (current Panthers HC), Liam Coen (current Jaguars HC) and Grizzard since coming to the Bucs in 2023.
Series History
The Bengals and Buccaneers have played 13 times. Overall, Tampa Bay holds a slight 7-6 edge, but Cincinnati has won three straight with the most recent victory coming in 2022.
What To Watch For
Mayfield and Bengals QB Joe Burrow will open the season in a battle of No. 1 overall picks, Mayfield in 2018 and Burrow in 2020.
How will the Oklahoma product respond to Robinson's system, and how will the new look Cincinnati defense contain Egbuka, Irving, Godwin Jr. and the rest of the Tampa Bay attack?
View the best photos from Bengals-Buccaneers matchups of years past