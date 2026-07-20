Bengals 2026 Opponent Preview: Carolina Panthers

Leading into training camp, we will be taking an in-depth look at the Bengals' 2026 opponents. The Bengals travel to Charlotte in Week 15 to take on the Carolina Panthers.

2025

The Panthers won the NFC South last season, finishing with a 8-9 record before falling to the Los Angeles Rams 34-31 in the Wild Card Round.

Carolina ranked 27th in the NFL in points per game on offense, scoring 18.3 points per contest. 2023 first overall pick Bryce Young improved in his third season, setting career bests in completion percentage (63.6%), passing yards (3,011) and passing touchdowns (23). Young received help from Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year Tetairoa McMillan. The first-round receiver out of Arizona caught 70 passes for 1,014 yards and seven touchdowns.

Carolina ranked 19th in rushing yards per game (116.3) and 17th in yards per carry (4.3) in 2025. The running game was led by former Cowboy Rico Dowdle, who cleared 1,000 yards on the ground for the second consecutive year in his lone season with the Panthers.

Defensively, the Panthers allowed 22.4 points per game last season, ranking 18th in the league, and 327.2 yards per game, ranking 17th. CB Jaycee Horn served as the team's only player selected to the Pro Bowl after ranking second in the NFL with five interceptions.

Offseason Changes

The Panthers signed two big-name free agents on the defensive side of the ball, inking LB Jaelan Phillips to a four-year deal and LB Devin Lloyd to a three-year deal. Phillips comes off a 2025 with the Philadelphia Eagles where he ranked ninth in the NFL with 73 QB pressures, per ESPN. Meanwhile, Lloyd had the best season of his career in 2025 with the Jacksonville Jaguars, recording five interceptions from his off-ball linebacker spot and being named to his first career Pro Bowl.

Offensively, the team went for depth in free agency. It signed former first-round pick QB Kenny Pickett, RB A.J. Dillon, WR John Metchie III, OTs Rasheed Walker and Stone Forsythe and C Luke Fortner to one-year contracts. The Panthers also signed WR Jalen Coker to a three-year contract extension. Coker caught nine passes for 134 yards and a touchdown in the team's Wild Card loss to the Rams.