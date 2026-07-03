Bengals 2026 Opponent Preview: Baltimore Ravens

Over the course of the next few weeks, we will be taking an in-depth look at the Bengals' 2026 opponents. The Bengals will play the Baltimore Ravens out of the bye week in Week 7 and on New Year's Eve in Week 17.

2025

The Ravens finished second in the AFC North with an 8-9 record in 2025. After starting the season 1-5, Baltimore won five straight games to improve to 6-5. Sitting at 8-8 entering the final week of the regular season, its season came down to a Sunday Night Football battle in Pittsburgh against the Steelers. The Ravens fell 26-24, sending the Steelers to the playoffs.

Offensively, the Ravens ranked 11th with 24.9 points per game. QB Lamar Jackson missed four games due to injury in 2025. Jackson completed 63.6% of his throws for 2,549 yards, 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions while adding 349 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. The rushing totals were the lowest of Jackson's career, as were his 67 carries: Prior to last season, Jackson had never carried the ball less than 112 times in a season.

RB Derrick Henry averaged 5.2 yards per carry in his age-31 season, tied for the second-highest yards per carry among qualified running backs. He ranked top five in carries (301), yards (1,595) and touchdowns (16). WR Zay Flowers ranked seventh with 1,211 receiving yards, while TE Mark Andrews ranked second on the team with 422 receiving yards.

Defensively, the Ravens allowed the 15th most points per game (23.4) and gave up the ninth-most yards per game (354.5). Baltimore specifically struggled in pass coverage, allowing the second-most passing yards per game (247.9). It also had the third-fewest sacks in the NFL with 30.

Offseason Changes

The Ravens entered new territory this offseason after they moved on from long-time head coach John Harbaugh. Harbaugh coached Baltimore for 18 seasons, going 180-113 over his tenure with 13 playoff wins and a Super Bowl victory. They replaced Harbaugh with former Chargers defensive coordinator Jessie Minter.

Baltimore focused on building its defense up this offseason. It signed former Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson to a four-year contract as well as veteran DE Calais Campbell to boost the pass rush. The Ravens also brought in former Patriots S Jaylinn Hawkings, who ranked fourth among safeties with four interceptions in 2025.

They added more pass rush help in the draft, selecting Missouri DE Zion Young with their second-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.