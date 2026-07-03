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Bengals 2026 Opponent Preview: Baltimore Ravens

Jul 03, 2026 at 12:00 PM
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Michael Hull

Digital Coordinator

Over the course of the next few weeks, we will be taking an in-depth look at the Bengals' 2026 opponents. The Bengals will play the Baltimore Ravens out of the bye week in Week 7 and on New Year's Eve in Week 17.

2025

The Ravens finished second in the AFC North with an 8-9 record in 2025. After starting the season 1-5, Baltimore won five straight games to improve to 6-5. Sitting at 8-8 entering the final week of the regular season, its season came down to a Sunday Night Football battle in Pittsburgh against the Steelers. The Ravens fell 26-24, sending the Steelers to the playoffs.

Offensively, the Ravens ranked 11th with 24.9 points per game. QB Lamar Jackson missed four games due to injury in 2025. Jackson completed 63.6% of his throws for 2,549 yards, 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions while adding 349 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. The rushing totals were the lowest of Jackson's career, as were his 67 carries: Prior to last season, Jackson had never carried the ball less than 112 times in a season.

RB Derrick Henry averaged 5.2 yards per carry in his age-31 season, tied for the second-highest yards per carry among qualified running backs. He ranked top five in carries (301), yards (1,595) and touchdowns (16). WR Zay Flowers ranked seventh with 1,211 receiving yards, while TE Mark Andrews ranked second on the team with 422 receiving yards.

Defensively, the Ravens allowed the 15th most points per game (23.4) and gave up the ninth-most yards per game (354.5). Baltimore specifically struggled in pass coverage, allowing the second-most passing yards per game (247.9). It also had the third-fewest sacks in the NFL with 30.

Offseason Changes

The Ravens entered new territory this offseason after they moved on from long-time head coach John Harbaugh. Harbaugh coached Baltimore for 18 seasons, going 180-113 over his tenure with 13 playoff wins and a Super Bowl victory. They replaced Harbaugh with former Chargers defensive coordinator Jessie Minter.

Baltimore focused on building its defense up this offseason. It signed former Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson to a four-year contract as well as veteran DE Calais Campbell to boost the pass rush. The Ravens also brought in former Patriots S Jaylinn Hawkings, who ranked fourth among safeties with four interceptions in 2025.

They added more pass rush help in the draft, selecting Missouri DE Zion Young with their second-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Offensively, Baltimore lost TE Isaiah Likely to free agency. They drafted Penn State G Olaivavega Ioane in the first round to help shore up an offensive line that allowed 45 sacks last season. They also drafted two receivers in the third and fourth rounds, USC's Ja'Kobi Lane and Indiana's Elijah Sarratt.

Coaching Staff

Minter comes to Baltimore after two seasons leading the Los Angeles Chargers defense under Jim Harbaugh. Prior to Los Angeles, Minter served as the defensive coordinator for the University of Michigan for two years and the defensive coordinator at Vanderbilt for one season. He spent four years (2017-2020) on the Ravens staff.

Baltimore hired Declan Doyle as the team's offensive coordinator. Doyle spent last season as Ben Johnson's offensive coordinator with the Chicago Bears. Prior to his one year in Chicago, Doyle was with the Denver Broncos for two seasons and broke into the NFL with the New Orleans Saints, stationed there from 2019-2022.

Minter brought in veteran coordinator Anthony Weaver to lead the Baltimore defense. Weaver enters his 15th NFL season after spending the last two years as the Dolphins defensive coordinator. He spent three seasons with the Ravens from 2021-2023.

Series History

The two AFC North rivals have played 61 times, with the Ravens holding a slight 33-28 advantage. The two teams split the season series in 2025 as Cincinnati defeated the Ravens in Baltimore on Thanksgiving night 32-14.

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What To Watch For

The Bengals' offensive line returns all five starters to match up against their former teammate Hendrickson, Young and the new-look Ravens defensive line. Meanwhile, Flowers and the new weapons for Jackson will go up against a Cincinnati secondary that had a big addition of its own in former Chiefs S Bryan Cook. CBs DJ Turner II and Dax Hill held Flowers to five catches for 74 yards in the two matchups last season.

Best of Bengals-Ravens | THROWBACK PHOTOS

View the best photos from Bengals-Ravens matchups of years past

DE Sam Hubbard runs into the endzone for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Wild Card game against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 15 2023.
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DE Sam Hubbard runs into the endzone for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Wild Card game against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 15 2023.

Ben Solomon
FILE - In this Dec 31, 2017, file photo, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) reacts as he scores the winning touchdown as Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr (24) lies on the ground during the second half of an NFL football game in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
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FILE - In this Dec 31, 2017, file photo, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) reacts as he scores the winning touchdown as Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr (24) lies on the ground during the second half of an NFL football game in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

Nick Wass
CB Cam Taylor-Britt breaks up a deep pass against the Ravens in Baltimore, Thursday, November 16, 2023.
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CB Cam Taylor-Britt breaks up a deep pass against the Ravens in Baltimore, Thursday, November 16, 2023.

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrates completing the catch during the third quarter of the Wild Card game against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 15 2023.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrates completing the catch during the third quarter of the Wild Card game against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 15 2023.

Ben Solomon/Ben Solomon
The Bengals defense celebrates a fumble recovery during Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025.
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The Bengals defense celebrates a fumble recovery during Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) leaps over Baltimore Ravens defensive back Chuck Clark, below, during the first half of NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
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Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) leaps over Baltimore Ravens defensive back Chuck Clark, below, during the first half of NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)

Frank Victores/AP Images
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) gestures after rushing for a first down during a wild-card playoff NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
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Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) gestures after rushing for a first down during a wild-card playoff NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Jeff Dean/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase and former RB Joe Mixon celebrate a touchdown against the Ravens in Baltimore, Thursday, November 16, 2023.
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Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase and former RB Joe Mixon celebrate a touchdown against the Ravens in Baltimore, Thursday, November 16, 2023.

Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Kroft (81) pulls in a touchdown pass under pressure from Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker Kamalei Correa (51) during the first half of an NFL football game in Baltimore, Sunday, Dec 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
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Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Kroft (81) pulls in a touchdown pass under pressure from Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker Kamalei Correa (51) during the first half of an NFL football game in Baltimore, Sunday, Dec 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Reggie Kelly, left, dives trying to pick up some extra yardage as he is chased down by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Bart Scott, right, during the first half of their football game in Baltimore Sunday, Nov. 5, 2006..(AP Photo/Chris Gardner)
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Cincinnati Bengals tight end Reggie Kelly, left, dives trying to pick up some extra yardage as he is chased down by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Bart Scott, right, during the first half of their football game in Baltimore Sunday, Nov. 5, 2006..(AP Photo/Chris Gardner)

CHRIS GARDNER/2006 AP
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) catches the ball for a touchdown against Baltimore Ravens safety Ar'Darius Washington (29) in the second half during an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) catches the ball for a touchdown against Baltimore Ravens safety Ar'Darius Washington (29) in the second half during an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs with the ball against Baltimore Ravens safety Chuck Clark (36) and cornerback Marlon Humphrey during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs with the ball against Baltimore Ravens safety Chuck Clark (36) and cornerback Marlon Humphrey during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

AP Images
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert (85) catches a touchdown pass against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr (39) during the first half of NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
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Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert (85) catches a touchdown pass against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr (39) during the first half of NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)

Frank Victores/AP Images
Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase (1) hurdles over Baltimore Raven Daryl Worley (29) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
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Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase (1) hurdles over Baltimore Raven Daryl Worley (29) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

AP Images
Cincinnati Bengals' Tyler Boyd (83) does a flip in front of Baltimore Ravens' Daryl Worley following a touchdown reception during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
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Cincinnati Bengals' Tyler Boyd (83) does a flip in front of Baltimore Ravens' Daryl Worley following a touchdown reception during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

AP Images
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Andrei Iosivas (80) celebrates during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, November 27, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland.
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Andrei Iosivas (80) celebrates during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, November 27, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Perry Knotts/NFL
QB Joe Burrow escapes pressure and looks to throw against the Ravens at Paycor Stadium.
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QB Joe Burrow escapes pressure and looks to throw against the Ravens at Paycor Stadium.

Ryan Meyer
Baltimore Ravens running back Jamal Lewis, right, is stopped by Cincinnati Bengals safety Dexter Jackson (28) in an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2006, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati won 13-7, shutting out the Ravens until the final minutes of the game. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)
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Baltimore Ravens running back Jamal Lewis, right, is stopped by Cincinnati Bengals safety Dexter Jackson (28) in an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2006, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati won 13-7, shutting out the Ravens until the final minutes of the game. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)

AL BEHRMAN/2006 AP
Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson celebrates a play against the Ravens at Paycor Stadium
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Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson celebrates a play against the Ravens at Paycor Stadium

Ryan Meyer
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, left, gets tangled with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross as Ross makes a touchdown catch in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
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Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, left, gets tangled with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross as Ross makes a touchdown catch in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Rich Schultz
QB Joe Burrow during Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025.
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QB Joe Burrow during Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Cody Core (16) runs the ball against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Kyle Arrington (24) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Cody Core (16) runs the ball against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Kyle Arrington (24) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)

Frank Victores/AP
AP091011026084
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Gail Burton
QB Joe Burrow celebrates a play during Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025.
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QB Joe Burrow celebrates a play during Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) tries to stay inbounds as Baltimore Ravens safety Ar'Darius Washington (29) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) tries to stay inbounds as Baltimore Ravens safety Ar'Darius Washington (29) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Jeff Dean/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith (22) covers Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/David Kohl)
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Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith (22) covers Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/David Kohl)

David Kohl
WR Tee Higgins makes a catch against the Ravens at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, September 17, 2023.
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WR Tee Higgins makes a catch against the Ravens at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, September 17, 2023.

Ryan Meyer
DE Sam Hubbard runs into the endzone for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Wild Card game against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 15 2023.
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DE Sam Hubbard runs into the endzone for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Wild Card game against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 15 2023.

Ben Solomon
Bengals WR Tee Higgins celebrates his second touchdown of the game during Cincinnati's Week 5 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, October 6, 2024.
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Bengals WR Tee Higgins celebrates his second touchdown of the game during Cincinnati's Week 5 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, October 6, 2024.

Erik Schelkun
Bengals TE Erick All Jr. hurdles a defender during Cincinnati's Week 5 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, October 6, 2024.
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Bengals TE Erick All Jr. hurdles a defender during Cincinnati's Week 5 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, October 6, 2024.

Erik Schelkun
Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase catches a long touchdown during Cincinnati's Week 5 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, October 6, 2024.
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Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase catches a long touchdown during Cincinnati's Week 5 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, October 6, 2024.

Erik Schelkun
TE Tanner Hudson hurdles a defender during the Bengals primetime Week 10 game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, November 7, 2024.
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TE Tanner Hudson hurdles a defender during the Bengals primetime Week 10 game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, November 7, 2024.

Peter Joneleit
WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrates a 70-yard touchdown during the Bengals primetime Week 10 game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, November 7, 2024.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrates a 70-yard touchdown during the Bengals primetime Week 10 game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, November 7, 2024.

Ryan Meyer
CB Cam Taylor-Britt breaks up a pass during the Bengals primetime Week 10 game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, November 7, 2024.
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CB Cam Taylor-Britt breaks up a pass during the Bengals primetime Week 10 game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, November 7, 2024.

Peter Joneleit
WR Ja'Marr Chase makes a catch during Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase makes a catch during Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
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