2026 Position Primer: Linebackers

Over the next few weeks leading up to training camp, we will be taking a look at the Bengals roster position by position. Let's move on to the linebackers.
Returning players: Liam Anderson, Oren Burks, Barrett Carter, Joe Giles-Harris, Shaka Heyward, Demetrius Knight Jr., Antwaun Powell-Ryland
New additions: Swayze Bozeman, Jack Dingle, Eric Gentry
Position coaches: Mike Hodges, Ronnie Regula
2025 Review
The Bengals selected two linebackers in the 2025 NFL Draft: South Carolina's Demetrius Knight Jr. in the second round and Clemson's Barrett Carter in the fourth. Cincinnati relied on both rookies down the stretch of last season after trading veteran LB Logan Wilson to the Dallas Cowboys in early November.
Knight played in all 17 games last season with 14 starts, logging 106 total tackles, seven passes defensed, three sacks, one forced fumble and two interceptions. He was nominated twice for Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week in Weeks 1 and 15. Carter also played all 17 games and started 12, also finishing with 102 total tackles to go along with four passes defensed and one interception. Knight and Carter each ranked in the top 10 of defensive snaps played from 2025 rookies, per PFF, and finished second and third in total tackles among rookies.
Cincinnati signed Oren Burks during the 2025 offseason, and he started nine games, recording 48 tackles, one pass defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. The veteran also had a steady role on special teams, playing 389 special teams snaps, per PFF, the ninth-most in the NFL.
Joe Giles-Harris was also signed in the offseason and was an ace special teams contributor: He posted the fifth-highest PFF special teams grade in the NFL (90.8) among players to record at least 25 special teams snaps. Shaka Heyward played in 12 games last season, while Antwaun Powell-Ryland and Liam Anderson spent most of the season on the practice squad.
2026 Outlook
Cincinnati's starting linebackers seem set in Knight and Carter after the team brought in two college free agents in Jack Dingle and Eric Gentry and signed Swayze Bozeman on waivers from the Giants in May. With a full year of experience under their belts, the Bengals believe the duo will be much more comfortable in defensive coordinator Al Golden’s system.
"At the end of the day, it's football. But when you start installing plays, it can be a lot for a rookie coming in," Carter said during offseason workouts in May. "Now with a year under my belt, I felt super confident compared to this day last year. Night and day."
The Bengals also believe the additions made on the defensive line will prove beneficial for the young backers.
"Probably the best thing we did for our linebacker room is what we did for the D-Line room, and that's going to elevate those guys," director of player personnel Duke Tobin said in his post draft press conference. "I have real belief in the guys that we have. They have full seasons under their belt. They have really good production for rookies and they're going to grow in our scheme, and they're going to be really good players."
View some top shots of the LB room from the Bengals' 2026 Media Day photo shoot!