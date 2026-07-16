2026 Position Primer: Linebackers

2026 Outlook

Cincinnati's starting linebackers seem set in Knight and Carter after the team brought in two college free agents in Jack Dingle and Eric Gentry and signed Swayze Bozeman on waivers from the Giants in May. With a full year of experience under their belts, the Bengals believe the duo will be much more comfortable in defensive coordinator Al Golden’s system.

"At the end of the day, it's football. But when you start installing plays, it can be a lot for a rookie coming in," Carter said during offseason workouts in May. "Now with a year under my belt, I felt super confident compared to this day last year. Night and day."

The Bengals also believe the additions made on the defensive line will prove beneficial for the young backers.