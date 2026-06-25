2026 Position Primer: Running Backs

2025 Review

Chase Brown notched his first season with over 1,000 rushing yards in 2025, gaining 1,019 yards on the ground with an average of 4.29 yards per carry. He also served as a threat in the pass game, catching a career high and Bengals record 69 passes (fifth among all running backs) for 437 yards (sixth). The fifth-round pick out of Illinois scored 11 total touchdowns as the lead back last season, six on the ground and five through the air. 2025 was Brown's second consecutive season clearing 1,000 yards from scrimmage after starting 10 games in 2024 and tallying 1,350 yards from scrimmage.

Perine returned to Cincinnati during the 2025 offseason after spending 2020-2022 with the club. He handled the third-most carries of his career and the most since 2022 in his 10th season, rushing the ball 84 times. He averaged 4.6 yards per carry last season, which ranked top 20 among all running backs with at least 75 carries, per Pro Football Focus.

Brooks mainly saw special teams work and mop-up duty in 2025, notching 16 carries on the year. The sixth-round pick out of Texas Tech in the 2025 NFL Draft finished his Red Raiders career with school records for rushing attempts (879) and rushing yards (4,557). Brightwell and Milton both spent the majority of last season on the practice squad and were each elevated for two games.