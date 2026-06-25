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2026 Position Primer: Running Backs

Jun 25, 2026 at 04:00 PM
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Michael Hull

Digital Coordinator

Over the next few weeks leading up to training camp, we will be looking at the Bengals roster position by position. Let's start with the running back room.

Returning players: Gary Brightwell, Tahj Brooks, Chase Brown, Kendall Milton, Samaje Perine

New additions: Kentrel Bullock, Jamal Haynes (both acquired as college free agents)

Position coach: Justin Hill

2025 Review

Chase Brown notched his first season with over 1,000 rushing yards in 2025, gaining 1,019 yards on the ground with an average of 4.29 yards per carry. He also served as a threat in the pass game, catching a career high and Bengals record 69 passes (fifth among all running backs) for 437 yards (sixth). The fifth-round pick out of Illinois scored 11 total touchdowns as the lead back last season, six on the ground and five through the air. 2025 was Brown's second consecutive season clearing 1,000 yards from scrimmage after starting 10 games in 2024 and tallying 1,350 yards from scrimmage.

Perine returned to Cincinnati during the 2025 offseason after spending 2020-2022 with the club. He handled the third-most carries of his career and the most since 2022 in his 10th season, rushing the ball 84 times. He averaged 4.6 yards per carry last season, which ranked top 20 among all running backs with at least 75 carries, per Pro Football Focus.

Brooks mainly saw special teams work and mop-up duty in 2025, notching 16 carries on the year. The sixth-round pick out of Texas Tech in the 2025 NFL Draft finished his Red Raiders career with school records for rushing attempts (879) and rushing yards (4,557). Brightwell and Milton both spent the majority of last season on the practice squad and were each elevated for two games.

As a unit, the Bengals rushed the ball 381 times in 2025, right around what they attempted each of the two years prior (380 in 2024 and 383 in 2023). However, they had their most rushing yards since the 2021 Super Bowl season, tallying 1,591 yards.

2026 Outlook

Now entering his fourth season, Brown figures to lead the Bengals backfield again behind an offensive line that returns all five starters from a year ago. He'll be in search for his third-consecutive 1,000-yard campaign from scrimmage and his second-straight 1,000-yard rushing season. Brown has also scored double-digit touchdowns each of the last two years.

Perine didn't show many signs of slowing down in year 10 and figures to lead the group behind Brown again in 2026. The veteran needs just over 200 yards to crack the top 20 on Cincinnati's all-time rushing list. Brooks has an opportunity to carve out a special teams role as a punt protector after the departure of S Tycen Anderson as well as continue to compete for touches behind Brown.

Media Dey 2026: Running Backs | OFFSEASON PHOTOS

View some top shots of the RB room from the Bengals' 2026 Media Day photo shoot!

RB Chase Brown during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.
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RB Chase Brown during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.

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RB Samaje Perine during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.
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RB Samaje Perine during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.

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RB Tahj Brooks during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.
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RB Tahj Brooks during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.

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RB Kendall Milton during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.
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RB Kendall Milton during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.

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RB Gary Brightwell during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.
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RB Gary Brightwell during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.

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RB Chase Brown during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.
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RB Chase Brown during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.

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RB Samaje Perine during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.
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RB Samaje Perine during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.

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RB Chase Brown during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.
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RB Chase Brown during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.

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RB Tahj Brooks during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.
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RB Tahj Brooks during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.

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RB Gary Brightwell during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.
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RB Gary Brightwell during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.

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RB Chase Brown during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.
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RB Chase Brown during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.

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RB Kendall Milton during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.
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RB Kendall Milton during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.

Ryan Meyer
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