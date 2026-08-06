Quick Hits | Dohnte And Defense Shine in August Heat

Up until Thursday, the operation on offense had run pretty smoothly. With the heat, the days piling up and the presence of NFL officials, there were some hiccups.

There was a hold. There was a delay of game penalty. Wide receiver Tee Higgins had some uncharacteristic drops. On the last play of the day, wide receiver Andrei Iosivas had a chance to move the ball, but dropped a first-down catch over the middle.

"I think overall today we just we didn't make enough plays. We had a chance to make way more plays than we did today," Pitcher said. "But you learn from it and you move on … I think, by and large, we've had a very good camp operationally.

"We're through eight installs now, so it's a lot of volume that the guys are responsible for. We understand that. That's by design. We want to see how they perform in stressful situations, and so every day is a new day. Learn from today, get better tomorrow." …

Defensive coordinator Al Golden said Tuesday he was going to get rookie cornerback Tacario Davis in there against the ones, and it happened in the next practice …

Higgins beat Davis off the line with a great release, but the 6-4 Davis' catch-up speed came into play. Higgins still should have easily hauled in QB Joe Burrow’s beautiful go ball, but with Davis hanging behind him, Higgins didn't pull it in before hitting the ground …

Because starting cornerback Dax Hill exited early with an unknown ailment (it doesn't seem catastrophic), Golden had to mix and match DJ Turner II with the backups. DJ Ivey took Hill's spot on the outside, Ja’Sir Taylor was in the slot and Josh Newton got in there in the slot in the dime package. They did a good job keeping the top down …

How many NFL offensive coordinators can toss around the word "ideological?" Pitcher can and did Thursday when he made the point the offense isn't going to be locked into labels, such as under-center and shotgun. He says the Bengals need to be able to beat teams with both, and he likes how they're running when Burrow goes under center Ted Karras.