Five Observations From Bengals September 1 Practice

1. Meyers Earning His Stripes
Dohnte Meyers has gone from being a fun story to a player who has a chance to make a big contribution on offense and special teams. "He's earned his way, that's for sure," Zac Taylor said. "He just continued to make plays over and over again. We weren't dialing stuff up for him. That's how you make it. When the opportunity comes your way, and the ball comes your way, you've got to make the most of it."
2. Offensive Tackle Additions
The team added two offensive tackles from other rosters: 6'8, 305 lb Blake Freeland (#76) to the practice squad. 6'6, 342 lb Myles Hinton (#77) to the 53-man roster. They join Javon Foster and Jalen Rivers in the mix to be the swing tackle.
"We're still competing there," Taylor said. "Guys have shown reasons for why they should do it, but I won't stand here today and say this is exactly how it's going to unfold for us. I can let them compete every week for the rest of the season."
3. Dax Working Back
Dax Hill is gradually increasing his activity as he returns from a hamstring injury. Coach Taylor expects him to be ready for Tampa Bay.
"I'm excited to get him back in the fold this week," he said. "He's got a lot of experience playing for us. It's not like it's a guy that hasn't played much and you're like, 'What are we going to get out of him?' I have a lot of confidence in what we're going to see out of Dax."
4. Josh Johnson Returns
The Bengals arguably have the best backup QB in the NFL in Joe Flacco. And they definitely have the best #3 QB in Josh Johnson. Cincinnati is fortunate he wasn't claimed by another team.
"He really earned a roster spot somewhere," Taylor said. "It's surprising. I'm glad we were able to get him back on the practice squad, but I thought his preseason was as good as anybody's out there."
5. Deep Defensive Line
There is no doubt where the roster has improved the most since last season. "The first thing that jumps out is definitely the depth on the defensive line," Taylor said. "That really jumps out. It's waves there, and I think that's critical. As a play caller, when I put up the depth chart every week, the first thing I look at is who we're facing up front."
See which players made the Bengals 53-man roster for the 2026 season.