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Five Observations From Bengals September 1 Practice

Aug 26, 2026 at 03:00 PM
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Dan Hoard

Bengals Radio Broadcaster

1. Meyers Earning His Stripes

Dohnte Meyers has gone from being a fun story to a player who has a chance to make a big contribution on offense and special teams. "He's earned his way, that's for sure," Zac Taylor said. "He just continued to make plays over and over again. We weren't dialing stuff up for him. That's how you make it. When the opportunity comes your way, and the ball comes your way, you've got to make the most of it."

2. Offensive Tackle Additions

The team added two offensive tackles from other rosters: 6'8, 305 lb Blake Freeland (#76) to the practice squad. 6'6, 342 lb Myles Hinton (#77) to the 53-man roster. They join Javon Foster and Jalen Rivers in the mix to be the swing tackle.

"We're still competing there," Taylor said. "Guys have shown reasons for why they should do it, but I won't stand here today and say this is exactly how it's going to unfold for us. I can let them compete every week for the rest of the season."

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3. Dax Working Back

Dax Hill is gradually increasing his activity as he returns from a hamstring injury. Coach Taylor expects him to be ready for Tampa Bay.

"I'm excited to get him back in the fold this week," he said. "He's got a lot of experience playing for us. It's not like it's a guy that hasn't played much and you're like, 'What are we going to get out of him?' I have a lot of confidence in what we're going to see out of Dax."

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4. Josh Johnson Returns

The Bengals arguably have the best backup QB in the NFL in Joe Flacco. And they definitely have the best #3 QB in Josh Johnson. Cincinnati is fortunate he wasn't claimed by another team.

"He really earned a roster spot somewhere," Taylor said. "It's surprising. I'm glad we were able to get him back on the practice squad, but I thought his preseason was as good as anybody's out there."

5. Deep Defensive Line

There is no doubt where the roster has improved the most since last season. "The first thing that jumps out is definitely the depth on the defensive line," Taylor said. "That really jumps out. It's waves there, and I think that's critical. As a play caller, when I put up the depth chart every week, the first thing I look at is who we're facing up front."

Bengals 2026 53 Man-Roster | PLAYER PHOTOS

See which players made the Bengals 53-man roster for the 2026 season.

QB Joe Burrow
1 / 55

QB Joe Burrow

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
QB Joe Flacco
2 / 55

QB Joe Flacco

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Ja'Marr Chase
3 / 55

WR Ja'Marr Chase

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Tee Higgins
4 / 55

WR Tee Higgins

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Andrei Iosivas
5 / 55

WR Andrei Iosivas

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Dohnte Meyers
6 / 55

WR Dohnte Meyers

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Ke'Shawn Williams
7 / 55

WR Ke'Shawn Williams

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Colbie Young
8 / 55

WR Colbie Young

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
RB Chase Brown
9 / 55

RB Chase Brown

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
RB Tahj Brooks
10 / 55

RB Tahj Brooks

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
RB Samaje Perine
11 / 55

RB Samaje Perine

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
TE Erick All Jr.
12 / 55

TE Erick All Jr.

Ryan Meyer
TE Jack Endries
13 / 55

TE Jack Endries

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
TE Mike Gesicki
14 / 55

TE Mike Gesicki

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
TE Drew Sample
15 / 55

TE Drew Sample

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
C Jacob Bayer
16 / 55

C Jacob Bayer

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
OT Orlando Brown Jr.
17 / 55

OT Orlando Brown Jr.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
G Dylan Fairchild
18 / 55

G Dylan Fairchild

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
OT Javon Foster
19 / 55

OT Javon Foster

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
C Ted Karras
20 / 55

C Ted Karras

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
C Connor Lew
21 / 55

C Connor Lew

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
OT Amarius Mims
22 / 55

OT Amarius Mims

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
G Dalton Risner
23 / 55

G Dalton Risner

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
G Jalen Rivers
24 / 55

G Jalen Rivers

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
DT Jonathan Allen
25 / 55

DT Jonathan Allen

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
DT B.J. Hill
26 / 55

DT B.J. Hill

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
Philadelphia Eagles tackle/guard Myles Hinton (78) blocks New England Patriots linebacker Gabe Jacas (50) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Foxborough, Mass., Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)
27 / 55

Philadelphia Eagles tackle/guard Myles Hinton (78) blocks New England Patriots linebacker Gabe Jacas (50) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Foxborough, Mass., Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)

Greg M. Cooper/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Cashius Howell
28 / 55

DE Cashius Howell

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
DT Kris Jenkins Jr.
29 / 55

DT Kris Jenkins Jr.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
DE Cedric Johnson
30 / 55

DE Cedric Johnson

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
DT Dexter Lawrence II
31 / 55

DT Dexter Lawrence II

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
DE Boye Mafe
32 / 55

DE Boye Mafe

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
DE Myles Murphy
33 / 55

DE Myles Murphy

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
DT Landon Robinson
34 / 55

DT Landon Robinson

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
DT T.J. Slaton Jr.
35 / 55

DT T.J. Slaton Jr.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
DE Shemar Stewart
36 / 55

DE Shemar Stewart

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
LB Swayze Bozeman
37 / 55

LB Swayze Bozeman

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
LB Oren Burks
38 / 55

LB Oren Burks

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
LB Barrett Carter
39 / 55

LB Barrett Carter

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
LB Demetrius Knight Jr.
40 / 55

LB Demetrius Knight Jr.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
CB Jalen Davis
41 / 55

CB Jalen Davis

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
CB Tacario Davis
42 / 55

CB Tacario Davis

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
CB Dax Hill
43 / 55

CB Dax Hill

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
CB DJ Ivey
44 / 55

CB DJ Ivey

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
CB Josh Newton
45 / 55

CB Josh Newton

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
CB DJ Turner II
46 / 55

CB DJ Turner II

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
S Jordan Battle
47 / 55

S Jordan Battle

Ryan Meyer/Ryan Meyer
S Bryan Cook
48 / 55

S Bryan Cook

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
S Kyle Dugger
49 / 55

S Kyle Dugger

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
S PJ Jules
50 / 55

S PJ Jules

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
K Evan McPherson
51 / 55

K Evan McPherson

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
P Ryan Rehkow
52 / 55

P Ryan Rehkow

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
LS Will Wagner
53 / 55

LS Will Wagner

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
G Brian Parker II (IR)
54 / 55

G Brian Parker II (IR)

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
CB Ja'Sir Taylor (IR)
55 / 55

CB Ja'Sir Taylor (IR)

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
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