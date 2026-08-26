Five Observations From Bengals September 1 Practice

1. Meyers Earning His Stripes

Dohnte Meyers has gone from being a fun story to a player who has a chance to make a big contribution on offense and special teams. "He's earned his way, that's for sure," Zac Taylor said. "He just continued to make plays over and over again. We weren't dialing stuff up for him. That's how you make it. When the opportunity comes your way, and the ball comes your way, you've got to make the most of it."