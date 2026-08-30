Bengals 2026 Initial 53-Man Roster Headlined By Camp Stars Dohnte Meyers, Landon Robinson

-The Bengals did use their two injured reserve-return spots, meaning that veteran cornerback Ja'Sir Taylor and rookie offensive lineman Brian Parker Jr., can't play in the first four games.

-The Bengals' special teams, which led the NFL two years ago and finished fourth last season in Pro Football Focus' rankings with Charlie Jones as their primary returner, moved on from him Sunday and tapped wide receiver Ke'Shawn Williams.

Williams, who made a nice spin move for a touchdown in the preseason finale Friday night in Philadelphia, had a 48-yard kick return during the season as well as a 12-yard punt return. The Bengals claimed Williams off waivers last season and he returned the last three games Jones missed with injury

Although pieces are still moving as the Bengals prepare to sign 16 players Monday to the practice squad and comb the waiver wire for help at spots they believe need upgraded, the Bengals' blueprint of January and February came to life Sunday.

Despite racking up one of the biggest free-agent bonanzas of the offseason with nearly $300 million in signing veterans, they retained a bigger balance of young and old with all seven draft picks making it.