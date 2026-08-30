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Bengals 2026 Initial 53-Man Roster Headlined By Camp Stars Dohnte Meyers, Landon Robinson

Aug 30, 2026 at 07:00 PM
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Geoff Hobson

Senior Writer

The Bengals made some of their last moves of their blockbuster offseason Sunday in the roster cut to 53 players when they kept CFL wide receiver Dohnte Meyers and Navy rookie defensive tackle Landon Robinson.

Other highlights:

-The Bengals opted to keep five tight ends and four linebackers while putting defensive end Shemar Stewart (knee) on the 53-man roster as he heads into his fifth week of rehab.

Seventh-round pick Jack Endries made it through to a tight ends room with veterans Mike Gesicki, Drew Sample, Tanner Hudson, and Erick All Jr., while newcomer Swayze Bozeman joins Oren Burks backing up Barrett Carter and Demetrius Knight Jr. at linebacker.

-In their search for a third tackle, the Bengals kept both third-year tackle Javon Foster and backup/guard tackle Jalen Rivers.

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-The Bengals did use their two injured reserve-return spots, meaning that veteran cornerback Ja'Sir Taylor and rookie offensive lineman Brian Parker Jr., can't play in the first four games.

-The Bengals' special teams, which led the NFL two years ago and finished fourth last season in Pro Football Focus' rankings with Charlie Jones as their primary returner, moved on from him Sunday and tapped wide receiver Ke'Shawn Williams.

Williams, who made a nice spin move for a touchdown in the preseason finale Friday night in Philadelphia, had a 48-yard kick return during the season as well as a 12-yard punt return. The Bengals claimed Williams off waivers last season and he returned the last three games Jones missed with injury

Although pieces are still moving as the Bengals prepare to sign 16 players Monday to the practice squad and comb the waiver wire for help at spots they believe need upgraded, the Bengals' blueprint of January and February came to life Sunday.

Despite racking up one of the biggest free-agent bonanzas of the offseason with nearly $300 million in signing veterans, they retained a bigger balance of young and old with all seven draft picks making it.

Last year, according to the Philly Voice, the Bengals' average age at cutdown was 25.77, fourth youngest in the NFL. This year it's 26.1, which according to last year's rankings would put them at the bottom of the 12 youngest teams in the league.​

Bengals 2026 53-Man Roster

QUARTERBACKS (2)

Joe Flacco (19), Joe Burrow (7)

WIDE RECEIVERS (5)

Tee Higgins (7), Ja’Marr Chase (6), Andrei Iosivas (4), Ke’Shawn Williams (2), Dohnte Meyers (1), Colbie Young (R)

RUNNING BACKS (3)

Samaje Perine (10), Chase Brown (4), Tahj Brooks (2)

TIGHT ENDS (5)

Mike Gesicki (9), Drew Sample (8), Tanner Hudson (7), Erick All Jr. (3), Jack Endies (R)

OFFENSIVE LINE (10)

C Ted Karras (11), LT Orlando Brown Jr. (9), LG Dalton Risner (8), RT Amarius Mims (3), G Dylan Fairchild (2), G Jalen Rivers (2),  T Javon Foster (1), C Jacob Bayer (1), C Connor Lew (R)

DEFENSIVE LINE (11)

DT Jonathan Allen (10), DT B.J. Hill (9), DT Dexter Lawrence II (8), DT T.J. Slaton Jr. (6), DE Boye Mafe (5), DE Myles Murphy (4), DT Kris Jenkins Jr., (3), DE Cedric Johnson (3), DE Shemar Stewart (2), DE Cashius Howell (R), DT Landon Robinson (R)

LINEBACKERS (4)

Oren Burks (9),  Swayze Bozeman (2), Barrett Carter (2), Demetrius Knight Jr. (2)

DEFENSIVE BACKS (11)

S Kyle Dugger (7), CB Jalen Davis (6), S Bryan Cook (5), CB Dax Hill (5), S Jordan Battle (4), CB DJ Ivey (4), CB DJ Turner II (4), CB Josh Newton (3),  S PJ Jules (2), CB Tacario Davis (R)

SPECIALISTS (3)

K Evan McPherson (6), P Ryan Rehkow (3), LS William Wagner (2)

Reserve/Injured List (2)

CB Ja’Sir Taylor (5), G Brian Parker II (R)

Bengals 2026 53 Man-Roster | PLAYER PHOTOS

See which players made the Bengals 53-man roster for the 2026 season.

QB Joe Burrow
1 / 55

QB Joe Burrow

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
QB Joe Flacco
2 / 55

QB Joe Flacco

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Ja'Marr Chase
3 / 55

WR Ja'Marr Chase

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Tee Higgins
4 / 55

WR Tee Higgins

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Andrei Iosivas
5 / 55

WR Andrei Iosivas

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Dohnte Meyers
6 / 55

WR Dohnte Meyers

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Ke'Shawn Williams
7 / 55

WR Ke'Shawn Williams

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Colbie Young
8 / 55

WR Colbie Young

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
RB Chase Brown
9 / 55

RB Chase Brown

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
RB Tahj Brooks
10 / 55

RB Tahj Brooks

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
RB Samaje Perine
11 / 55

RB Samaje Perine

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
TE Erick All Jr.
12 / 55

TE Erick All Jr.

Ryan Meyer
TE Jack Endries
13 / 55

TE Jack Endries

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
TE Mike Gesicki
14 / 55

TE Mike Gesicki

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
TE Tanner Hudson
15 / 55

TE Tanner Hudson

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
TE Drew Sample
16 / 55

TE Drew Sample

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
C Jacob Bayer
17 / 55

C Jacob Bayer

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
OT Orlando Brown Jr.
18 / 55

OT Orlando Brown Jr.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
G Dylan Fairchild
19 / 55

G Dylan Fairchild

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
OT Javon Foster
20 / 55

OT Javon Foster

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
C Ted Karras
21 / 55

C Ted Karras

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
C Connor Lew
22 / 55

C Connor Lew

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
OT Amarius Mims
23 / 55

OT Amarius Mims

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
G Dalton Risner
24 / 55

G Dalton Risner

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
G Jalen Rivers
25 / 55

G Jalen Rivers

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
DT Jonathan Allen
26 / 55

DT Jonathan Allen

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
DT B.J. Hill
27 / 55

DT B.J. Hill

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
DE Cashius Howell
28 / 55

DE Cashius Howell

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
DT Kris Jenkins Jr.
29 / 55

DT Kris Jenkins Jr.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
DE Cedric Johnson
30 / 55

DE Cedric Johnson

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
DT Dexter Lawrence II
31 / 55

DT Dexter Lawrence II

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
DE Boye Mafe
32 / 55

DE Boye Mafe

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
DE Myles Murphy
33 / 55

DE Myles Murphy

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
DT Landon Robinson
34 / 55

DT Landon Robinson

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
DT T.J. Slaton Jr.
35 / 55

DT T.J. Slaton Jr.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
DE Shemar Stewart
36 / 55

DE Shemar Stewart

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
LB Swayze Bozeman
37 / 55

LB Swayze Bozeman

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
LB Oren Burks
38 / 55

LB Oren Burks

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
LB Barrett Carter
39 / 55

LB Barrett Carter

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
LB Demetrius Knight Jr.
40 / 55

LB Demetrius Knight Jr.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
CB Jalen Davis
41 / 55

CB Jalen Davis

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
CB Tacario Davis
42 / 55

CB Tacario Davis

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
CB Dax Hill
43 / 55

CB Dax Hill

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
CB DJ Ivey
44 / 55

CB DJ Ivey

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
CB Josh Newton
45 / 55

CB Josh Newton

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
CB DJ Turner II
46 / 55

CB DJ Turner II

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
S Jordan Battle
47 / 55

S Jordan Battle

Ryan Meyer/Ryan Meyer
S Bryan Cook
48 / 55

S Bryan Cook

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
S Kyle Dugger
49 / 55

S Kyle Dugger

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
S PJ Jules
50 / 55

S PJ Jules

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
K Evan McPherson
51 / 55

K Evan McPherson

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
P Ryan Rehkow
52 / 55

P Ryan Rehkow

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
LS Will Wagner
53 / 55

LS Will Wagner

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
G Brian Parker II (IR)
54 / 55

G Brian Parker II (IR)

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
CB Ja'Sir Taylor (IR)
55 / 55

CB Ja'Sir Taylor (IR)

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
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