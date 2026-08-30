Bengals 2026 Initial 53-Man Roster Headlined By Camp Stars Dohnte Meyers, Landon Robinson

The Bengals made some of their last moves of their blockbuster offseason Sunday in the roster cut to 53 players when they kept CFL wide receiver Dohnte Meyers and Navy rookie defensive tackle Landon Robinson.
Other highlights:
-The Bengals opted to keep five tight ends and four linebackers while putting defensive end Shemar Stewart (knee) on the 53-man roster as he heads into his fifth week of rehab.
Seventh-round pick Jack Endries made it through to a tight ends room with veterans Mike Gesicki, Drew Sample, Tanner Hudson, and Erick All Jr., while newcomer Swayze Bozeman joins Oren Burks backing up Barrett Carter and Demetrius Knight Jr. at linebacker.
-In their search for a third tackle, the Bengals kept both third-year tackle Javon Foster and backup/guard tackle Jalen Rivers.
-The Bengals did use their two injured reserve-return spots, meaning that veteran cornerback Ja'Sir Taylor and rookie offensive lineman Brian Parker Jr., can't play in the first four games.
-The Bengals' special teams, which led the NFL two years ago and finished fourth last season in Pro Football Focus' rankings with Charlie Jones as their primary returner, moved on from him Sunday and tapped wide receiver Ke'Shawn Williams.
Williams, who made a nice spin move for a touchdown in the preseason finale Friday night in Philadelphia, had a 48-yard kick return during the season as well as a 12-yard punt return. The Bengals claimed Williams off waivers last season and he returned the last three games Jones missed with injury
Although pieces are still moving as the Bengals prepare to sign 16 players Monday to the practice squad and comb the waiver wire for help at spots they believe need upgraded, the Bengals' blueprint of January and February came to life Sunday.
Despite racking up one of the biggest free-agent bonanzas of the offseason with nearly $300 million in signing veterans, they retained a bigger balance of young and old with all seven draft picks making it.
Last year, according to the Philly Voice, the Bengals' average age at cutdown was 25.77, fourth youngest in the NFL. This year it's 26.1, which according to last year's rankings would put them at the bottom of the 12 youngest teams in the league.
Bengals 2026 53-Man Roster
QUARTERBACKS (2)
Joe Flacco (19), Joe Burrow (7)
WIDE RECEIVERS (5)
Tee Higgins (7), Ja’Marr Chase (6), Andrei Iosivas (4), Ke’Shawn Williams (2), Dohnte Meyers (1), Colbie Young (R)
RUNNING BACKS (3)
Samaje Perine (10), Chase Brown (4), Tahj Brooks (2)
TIGHT ENDS (5)
Mike Gesicki (9), Drew Sample (8), Tanner Hudson (7), Erick All Jr. (3), Jack Endies (R)
OFFENSIVE LINE (10)
C Ted Karras (11), LT Orlando Brown Jr. (9), LG Dalton Risner (8), RT Amarius Mims (3), G Dylan Fairchild (2), G Jalen Rivers (2), T Javon Foster (1), C Jacob Bayer (1), C Connor Lew (R)
DEFENSIVE LINE (11)
DT Jonathan Allen (10), DT B.J. Hill (9), DT Dexter Lawrence II (8), DT T.J. Slaton Jr. (6), DE Boye Mafe (5), DE Myles Murphy (4), DT Kris Jenkins Jr., (3), DE Cedric Johnson (3), DE Shemar Stewart (2), DE Cashius Howell (R), DT Landon Robinson (R)
LINEBACKERS (4)
Oren Burks (9), Swayze Bozeman (2), Barrett Carter (2), Demetrius Knight Jr. (2)
DEFENSIVE BACKS (11)
S Kyle Dugger (7), CB Jalen Davis (6), S Bryan Cook (5), CB Dax Hill (5), S Jordan Battle (4), CB DJ Ivey (4), CB DJ Turner II (4), CB Josh Newton (3), S PJ Jules (2), CB Tacario Davis (R)
SPECIALISTS (3)
K Evan McPherson (6), P Ryan Rehkow (3), LS William Wagner (2)
Reserve/Injured List (2)
CB Ja’Sir Taylor (5), G Brian Parker II (R)
See which players made the Bengals 53-man roster for the 2026 season.