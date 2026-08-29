Bengals' No. 2 Defense Controls First Half Against Eagles

_Six days after not allowing a touchdown against the Bears, the defense carried the first half. With five minutes left, the Eagles had just three yards passing with linebacker Swayze Bozeman and rookie defensive tackle Landon Robinson staking their claims with four and two tackles, respectively.

In the last minute of the half, end Isaiah Foskey bent the edge back to make an athletic sack of Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee on his way to 1.5 sacks in the half.

_Incumbent punt returner Charlie Jones, locked in a good roster fight in the receiver room, showed the experience that could give him an edge on Sunday. He returned all the punts in the first half, and on the first one he made the first man miss on an eight-yarder. On his third attempt, Jones had a wide berth on the right side and ripped off 31 yards.

_ The Bengals deployed their backup tackles to opposite sides Friday in the quest to find a swing option. Javon Foster started at right tackle, next to rookie right guard Brian Parker II and rookie center Connor Lew with Jacob Bayer at left guard next to Jalen Rivers at tackle.

Despite a false start by Lew, the familiar connection of Johnson and Meyers dominated the first series.

Meyers, who looks to be the first CFL import to make the Bengals out of camp since wide receiver Andrew Hawkins in 2011, wasted no time, catching Johnson's first third-down pass, a nine-yard bolt against a third- and-seven blitz. With Johnson effectively using play-action rollouts, Meyers raced for a season-long 25-yard catch to set up Evan McPherson's 29-yarder that gave the Bengals a 3-0 lead.

The line held up well as the Bengals rolled to 201 yards with Johnson pitching 12 of 19 for 156 yards. He only got sacked once and that on a bootleg.