What to Watch For | Bengals at Eagles Preseason Week 3

The Bengals wrap up the preseason on the road when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Friday night. The game kicks off at 8 p.m. ET and will air nationally on CBS (Cincinnati’s channel 12). Here is what to watch for:
Here is what to watch for:
O-Line Opportunities
After releasing veteran offensive lineman Cody Ford on Monday, Cincinnati opened the door for a pair of younger contributors to vie for the swing tackle role. Jalen Rivers, who enters his second pro season, and Javon Foster, who spent last year on the Bengals' practice squad, both saw substantial action in last week's home preseason win over Chicago. Each player lined up for exactly 53 offensive snaps (85 percent of team's total), with Rivers manning the left tackle spot for most of the game and Foster taking the right side.
When asked about the status of the swing tackle battle heading into Friday's preseason finale, head coach Zac Taylor indicated it is "not concluded yet."
"We still have time on our hands and are still waiting to see someone just grab some of those jobs and take them," said Taylor.
Some other young O-lineman have made a strong impression on Taylor and the coaching staff through training camp, including fourth-round draft pick Connor Lew, who spent the early portion of camp recovering from a knee injury but started at center against the Bears. According to Taylor, Lew has made up for the valuable time lost while finishing his rehab.
"If you brought somebody in here that didn't know the situation, they would think he looks like he's been practicing for a while."
Sixth-rounder Brian Parker II has played the most snaps of any member of the Cincinnati offense (119) thus far, including 100 percent of the share (62) versus Chicago.
Other Final Position Battles
With Friday's preseason finale being the last chance for players currently on the bubble of the initial 53-man roster to make a statement, there are multiple position groups with spots up for grabs, and Taylor said no one suiting up should feel like their standing is secured.
"I don't feel like anybody should feel comfortable going into this last week that they've made the team. We want guys that we can depend on, so they've got to continue to be consistent and accountable over this last week through the Philly game."
Some key positional battles include punt and kick returner, with receivers Charlie Jones, Dohnte Meyers and Ke’Shawn Williams in the mix. Should the Bengals choose to carry a fifth tight end, third-year pro Cam Grandy and rookie seventh-round pick Jack Endries are aiming to join an already deep room featuring Drew Sample, Mike Gesicki, Tanner Hudson and Erick All Jr.
Another spot, or potentially several, up for grabs can be found in the defensive line room, where seventh-round pick Landon Robinson aims to close out a strong preseason. The All-American defensive tackle out of Navy has two sacks, including 1.5 last week versus the Bears, along with four quarterback hits and a pass batted down at the line of scrimmage.
More Meyers
Dohnte Meyers, who signed with the Bengals on a Futures contract in January after spending the past two seasons in the Canadian Football League, has been one of the top storylines of training camp. Through two preseason games, he leads the team with 191 all-purpose yards, netting 70 via receiving, 22 rushing, 45 punt return and 54 kickoff return.
The product of Delta State University (Cleveland, Miss.) was lined up all over the offense in last week's preseason contest against Chicago, displaying a versatility he said he takes pride in as he fights for a spot on the 53-man roster.
"Being an athlete, whether it's in jet sweep, outside out wide — just being able to show multiple skill sets that I have," Meyers said.
View some of the top shots from Day 17 of Bengals Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, August 26, 2026.