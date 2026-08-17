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How To Watch Bears vs Bengals for Week 2 of the 2026 Preseason

Aug 17, 2026 at 09:00 AM
Bears 2026 PREW2 How To Watch Thumb 082226

Kickoff: Saturday, Aug. 22, 7:00 p.m. EST

HOW TO WATCH

Television: Bengals Preseason TV Network

  • Cincinnati – WXIX (FOX19)
  • Columbus – WSYX (ABC6)
  • Dayton – WKEF (FOX45)
  • Lima – WLIO (FOX 8.2)
  • Lexington – WLEX (LEX18)
  • Louisville – WDRB (CW58.1)

Streaming

Canada

  • Stream live on Bengals.com or the Bengals app

Broadcasters

  • Mike Watts (play-by-play)
  • Anthony Muñoz (analyst)
  • Joe Danneman (sideline reporter)

Click here for more ways to watch, including a full season coverage schedule based on your location.

HOW TO LISTEN

Radio

Bengals Broadcasters

  • Dan Hoard (play-by-play)
  • Dave Lapham (analyst)
  • Tony Pike (analyst)
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Chicago Bears

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HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

Get all your gameday coverage at Bengals.com or the Bengals Mobile App, including up-to-date photo galleries, highlights and stats.

Follow the Bengals on social media for live updates, and subscribe to Bengals emails to get all your pregame and postgame content in one place.

BENGALS BARS

Looking for a place to watch Bengals games and connect with other Bengals fans in your town? We've made it easy. Tap to view where you can watch Bengals games surrounded by other members of Who Dey Nation.

Check out the Bengals 2026 Schedule.

Best of Bengals-Bears | THROWBACK PHOTOS

View the best photos from Bengals-Bears matchups of years past.

RB Chase Brown flips during Week 19 against the Chicago Bears at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025.
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RB Chase Brown flips during Week 19 against the Chicago Bears at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati Bengals receiver Chad Ochocinco (85) is tackled by Chicago Bears cornerback Charles Tillman (33) in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2009, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke)
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Cincinnati Bengals receiver Chad Ochocinco (85) is tackled by Chicago Bears cornerback Charles Tillman (33) in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2009, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke)

Ed Reinke/AP Photo
Cincinnati Bengals receiver Peter Warrick (80) pushes away Chicago Bears defender Tony Parrish (37) during an 8-yard gain in the fourth quarter, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2001, in Cincinnati.
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Cincinnati Bengals receiver Peter Warrick (80) pushes away Chicago Bears defender Tony Parrish (37) during an 8-yard gain in the fourth quarter, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2001, in Cincinnati.

TONY TRIBBLE/AP Photos
Chicago Bears Walter Payton (34) gestures to fend off Cincinnati Bengals Jimmy Turner (35) during second quarter action in 1984.
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Chicago Bears Walter Payton (34) gestures to fend off Cincinnati Bengals Jimmy Turner (35) during second quarter action in 1984.

John Swart/AP Photos
Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler (6) is pursued by Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Frostee Rucker (92) in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2009, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke)
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Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler (6) is pursued by Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Frostee Rucker (92) in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2009, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke)

Ed Reinke/AP Photo
Cincinnati Bengals running back Cedric Benson (32) in action against the Chicago Bears in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2009, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke)
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Cincinnati Bengals running back Cedric Benson (32) in action against the Chicago Bears in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2009, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke)

Ed Reinke/AP Photo
CB DJ Turner II breaks up a pass intended for WR Rome Odunze during Week 9 against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025.
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CB DJ Turner II breaks up a pass intended for WR Rome Odunze during Week 9 against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson advances his interception of Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields as Chicago Bears running back Damien Williams and Marquise Goodwin make the tackle during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago. The Bears won 20-17. (AP Photo/David Banks)
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Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson advances his interception of Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields as Chicago Bears running back Damien Williams and Marquise Goodwin make the tackle during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago. The Bears won 20-17. (AP Photo/David Banks)

David Banks/AP Photo
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green, right, makes a reception against Chicago Bears cornerback Charles Tillman (33) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2013, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green, right, makes a reception against Chicago Bears cornerback Charles Tillman (33) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2013, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Photo
Cincinnati Bengals running back Cedric Benson (32) lunges for extra yardage as he is tackled by Chicago Bears linebacker Lance Briggs (55) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2009, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)
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Cincinnati Bengals running back Cedric Benson (32) lunges for extra yardage as he is tackled by Chicago Bears linebacker Lance Briggs (55) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2009, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)

Al Behrman/AP Photo
WRs Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase celebrate a touchdown during Week 9 against the Chicago Bears at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025.
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WRs Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase celebrate a touchdown during Week 9 against the Chicago Bears at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, left, chats with Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton, right, prior to an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
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Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, left, chats with Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton, right, prior to an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/AP Photos
The Cincinnati Bengals and Chicago Bears gather for a prayer after an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2013, in Chicago. The Bears won 24-21. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
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The Cincinnati Bengals and Chicago Bears gather for a prayer after an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2013, in Chicago. The Bears won 24-21. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Photo
Cincinnati Bengals running back BenJarvus Green-Ellis, right, dives into the end zone for a touchdown past Chicago Bears free safety Chris Conte (47) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2013, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
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Cincinnati Bengals running back BenJarvus Green-Ellis, right, dives into the end zone for a touchdown past Chicago Bears free safety Chris Conte (47) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2013, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Photo
Bengals tight end Tanner Hudson spins around a defender during the team's second preseason game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, August 17, 2024.
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Bengals tight end Tanner Hudson spins around a defender during the team's second preseason game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, August 17, 2024.

Ryan Meyer
Defensive end Justin Smith #90 of the Cincinnati Bengals pressures quarterback Kyle Orton #18 of the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 25, 2005 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bengals defeated the Bears 24-7. (AP Photo/David Stluka)
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Defensive end Justin Smith #90 of the Cincinnati Bengals pressures quarterback Kyle Orton #18 of the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 25, 2005 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bengals defeated the Bears 24-7. (AP Photo/David Stluka)

David Stluka/AP Photo
Bengals defensive tackle Kris Jenkins celebrates after a sack during the team's second preseason game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, August 17, 2024.
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Bengals defensive tackle Kris Jenkins celebrates after a sack during the team's second preseason game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, August 17, 2024.

Ryan Meyer
Receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh of the Cincinnati Bengals looks in a pass during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago on Sept. 25, 2005. The Bengals won 24-7. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)
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Receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh of the Cincinnati Bengals looks in a pass during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago on Sept. 25, 2005. The Bengals won 24-7. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)

G. Newman Lowrance/AP Photo
Center Rich Braham #74 of the Cincinnati Bengals pass blocks as quarterback Carson Palmer #9 drops back to pass against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 25, 2005 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bengals defeated the Bears 24-7. (AP Photo/David Stluka)
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Center Rich Braham #74 of the Cincinnati Bengals pass blocks as quarterback Carson Palmer #9 drops back to pass against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 25, 2005 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bengals defeated the Bears 24-7. (AP Photo/David Stluka)

David Stluka/AP Photo
WR Tee Higgins celebrates a touchdown against the Chicago Bears in Week 9, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025.
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WR Tee Higgins celebrates a touchdown against the Chicago Bears in Week 9, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati Bengals' Tory James (20) and Kevin Kaesviharn (34) force Chicago Bears wide receiver Justin Gage to fumble during the first quarter Sunday, Sept. 25, 2005, in Chicago. The fumble was recovered by the Bengals setting up an 18-yard touchdown pass. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
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Cincinnati Bengals' Tory James (20) and Kevin Kaesviharn (34) force Chicago Bears wide receiver Justin Gage to fumble during the first quarter Sunday, Sept. 25, 2005, in Chicago. The fumble was recovered by the Bengals setting up an 18-yard touchdown pass. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

JEFF ROBERSON/AP Photo
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
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Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/AP Photo
WR Tee Higgins scores a touchdown during Week 9 against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025.
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WR Tee Higgins scores a touchdown during Week 9 against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Boomer Esiason fights off Chicago Bears safety David Tate during the third quarter in Chicago, Nov. 9, 1992. Esiason threw for three touchdowns and led the Bengals to a 1-28 overtime victory over the Bears. (AP Photo/Barry Jarvinen)
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Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Boomer Esiason fights off Chicago Bears safety David Tate during the third quarter in Chicago, Nov. 9, 1992. Esiason threw for three touchdowns and led the Bengals to a 1-28 overtime victory over the Bears. (AP Photo/Barry Jarvinen)

Barry Jarvinen/AP Photo
Cincinnati Bengals running back Rudi Johnson (32) during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 25, 2005 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bengals defeated the Bears 24-7. (AP Photo/David Stluka)
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Cincinnati Bengals running back Rudi Johnson (32) during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 25, 2005 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bengals defeated the Bears 24-7. (AP Photo/David Stluka)

David Stluka/AP Photo
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