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How To Watch Buccaneers vs Bengals for Week 1 of the 2026 Season

Sep 07, 2026 at 09:00 AM
Bucs how to watch thumb 090126

Kickoff: Sunday, Sept. 13, 1:00 p.m. EST

HOW TO WATCH

Television: FOX

  • WXIX-TV (Ch. 19) in Cincinnati, WRGT-TV (Ch. 45) in Dayton and WDKY-TV (Ch. 56) in Lexington.

Streaming

Broadcasters

  • Play-by-Play: Kevin Kugler
  • Analyst: Daryl "Moose" Johnston
  • Sideline Reporter: Allison Williams

Click here for more ways to watch, including a full season coverage schedule based on your location.

HOW TO LISTEN

Radio

Canada

  • Stream the radio broadcast live in Canada on the Bengals-Buccaneers game center on desktop or through the official Bengals mobile app at kickoff.

Bengals Broadcasters

  • Dan Hoard (play-by-play)
  • Dave Lapham (analyst)
  • Tony Pike (analyst)

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

Get all your gameday coverage at Bengals.com or the Bengals Mobile App, including up-to-date photo galleries, highlights and stats.

Follow the Bengals on social media for live updates, and subscribe to Bengals emails to get all your pregame and postgame content in one place.

BENGALS BARS

Looking for a place to watch Bengals games and connect with other Bengals fans in your town? We've made it easy. Tap to view where you can watch Bengals games surrounded by other members of Who Dey Nation.

Check out the Bengals 2026 Schedule.

Best of Bengals-Buccaneers | THROWBACK PHOTOS

View the best photos from Bengals-Buccaneers matchups of years past

Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) runs over Tampa Bay Buccaneers free safety Dashon Goldson (38) during the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 30, 2014, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
1 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) runs over Tampa Bay Buccaneers free safety Dashon Goldson (38) during the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 30, 2014, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

Steve Nesius
Cincinnati Bengals running back Charles Alexander is brought down as he makes yardage on a scoring drive in first quarter action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla., Sept. 25, 1983. Bucs' defender Lee Roy Selmon (63) made the tackle after Alexander was slowed down by Bucs' Jeff Davis. (AP Photo/F. Fox)
2 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals running back Charles Alexander is brought down as he makes yardage on a scoring drive in first quarter action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla., Sept. 25, 1983. Bucs' defender Lee Roy Selmon (63) made the tackle after Alexander was slowed down by Bucs' Jeff Davis. (AP Photo/F. Fox)

F. Fox
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) eludes Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis III (24) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
3 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) eludes Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis III (24) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) meets with Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) following an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. The Bengals defeated the Buccaneers 37-34. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
4 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) meets with Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) following an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. The Bengals defeated the Buccaneers 37-34. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

Gary Landers/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer throws against the Tampa Bay Buccanners in the second half of their NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2010. (AP Photo/David Kohl)
5 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer throws against the Tampa Bay Buccanners in the second half of their NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2010. (AP Photo/David Kohl)

David Kohl
Cincinnati Bengals Adam Jones runs a kickoff back during the second half of their NFL football game against Tampa Bay in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2010. (AP Photo/Tony Tribble)
6 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals Adam Jones runs a kickoff back during the second half of their NFL football game against Tampa Bay in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2010. (AP Photo/Tony Tribble)

Tony Tribble/AP2010
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Matt Lengel (89) stiff arms Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (90) during the second half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
7 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Matt Lengel (89) stiff arms Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (90) during the second half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

Gary Landers/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) pulls in a 13-yard touchdown reception in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Leonard Johnson (29) during the third quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 30, 2014, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
8 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) pulls in a 13-yard touchdown reception in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Leonard Johnson (29) during the third quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 30, 2014, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

Brian Blanco
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2018,. file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Adam Humphries (10) makes a catch between Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Darius Phillips (23) and linebacker Preston Brown (52) during the second half of an NFL football game, in Cincinnati. For Adam Humphries, Tennessee has been a potential destination for months based on his relationship with Titans general manager Jon Robinson because of their Tampa Bay connection. Not even a late push by the New England Patriots could sway him to walk away from his deal with the Titans. Even considering how much success wide receivers like Humphries have enjoyed with the defending Super Bowl champs.â€œObviously, Iâ€™m a man of my word, and Iâ€™m going to keep my word there,â€ Humphries said Thursday, March 14, 2019, after signing with Tennessee. (AP Photo/Frank Victores, File)
9 / 20

FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2018,. file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Adam Humphries (10) makes a catch between Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Darius Phillips (23) and linebacker Preston Brown (52) during the second half of an NFL football game, in Cincinnati. For Adam Humphries, Tennessee has been a potential destination for months based on his relationship with Titans general manager Jon Robinson because of their Tampa Bay connection. Not even a late push by the New England Patriots could sway him to walk away from his deal with the Titans. Even considering how much success wide receivers like Humphries have enjoyed with the defending Super Bowl champs.â€œObviously, Iâ€™m a man of my word, and Iâ€™m going to keep my word there,â€ Humphries said Thursday, March 14, 2019, after signing with Tennessee. (AP Photo/Frank Victores, File)

Frank Victores/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals running back Jeremy Hill (32) cuts in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Danny Lansanah (51) during the third quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 30, 2014, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
10 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals running back Jeremy Hill (32) cuts in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Danny Lansanah (51) during the third quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 30, 2014, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

Steve Nesius
Cincinnati wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) catches a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Oh, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
11 / 20

Cincinnati wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) catches a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Oh, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Bryan Woolston/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserverd.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) throws over Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) during the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
12 / 20

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) throws over Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) during the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)

Frank Victores/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback AJ McCarron looks to pass in the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
13 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback AJ McCarron looks to pass in the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

Gary Landers/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws in the pocket against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
14 / 20

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws in the pocket against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Mark LoMoglio/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) holds off Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (54) during the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
15 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) holds off Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (54) during the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

Gary Landers/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Andre Caldwell, right, runs against Tampa Bay Buccaneers corner back Ronde Barber, left, in the second half of their NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2010. (AP Photo/David Kohl)
16 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Andre Caldwell, right, runs against Tampa Bay Buccaneers corner back Ronde Barber, left, in the second half of their NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2010. (AP Photo/David Kohl)

David Kohl/AP2010
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Dashon Goldson (39) and Akeem Spence (97) tackle Cincinnati Bengals' Giovani Bernard (25) during their NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 30, 2014 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
17 / 20

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Dashon Goldson (39) and Akeem Spence (97) tackle Cincinnati Bengals' Giovani Bernard (25) during their NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 30, 2014 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

STEVE NESIUS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Bruce Gradkowski, right, shakes hands with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer after the Buccaneers defeated the Bengals, 14-13, in an NFL game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2006, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
18 / 20

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Bruce Gradkowski, right, shakes hands with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer after the Buccaneers defeated the Bengals, 14-13, in an NFL game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2006, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

CHRIS O'MEARA/2006 AP
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) tries to get past Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (54) during the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
19 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) tries to get past Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (54) during the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

Gary Landers/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals running back Rudi Johnson (32) spins around Tampa Bay Buccaneers defenders in the first quarter Monday, Aug. 16, 2004, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
20 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals running back Rudi Johnson (32) spins around Tampa Bay Buccaneers defenders in the first quarter Monday, Aug. 16, 2004, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

STEVE NESIUS/2004 AP
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