How To Watch Buccaneers vs Bengals for Week 1 of the 2026 Season

9 / 20

FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2018,. file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Adam Humphries (10) makes a catch between Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Darius Phillips (23) and linebacker Preston Brown (52) during the second half of an NFL football game, in Cincinnati. For Adam Humphries, Tennessee has been a potential destination for months based on his relationship with Titans general manager Jon Robinson because of their Tampa Bay connection. Not even a late push by the New England Patriots could sway him to walk away from his deal with the Titans. Even considering how much success wide receivers like Humphries have enjoyed with the defending Super Bowl champs.â€œObviously, Iâ€™m a man of my word, and Iâ€™m going to keep my word there,â€ Humphries said Thursday, March 14, 2019, after signing with Tennessee. (AP Photo/Frank Victores, File)