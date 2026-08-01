How To Watch Lions vs Bengals for Week 1 of the 2026 Preseason

Kickoff: Thursday, Aug. 13, 7:00 p.m. EST
HOW TO WATCH
Television: Bengals Preseason TV Network
- Cincinnati – WXIX (FOX19)
- Columbus – WSYX (ABC6)
- Dayton – WKEF (FOX45)
- Lima – WLIO (FOX 8.2)
- Lexington – WLEX (LEX18)
- Louisville – WDRB (CW58.1)
Streaming
- Bengals.com or the Bengals app (in market)
- NFL+ (out of market)
- NFL Game Pass International (International, excluding China)
Canada
- Stream live on Bengals.com or the Bengals app
Broadcasters
- TBD
Click here for more ways to watch, including a full season coverage schedule based on your location.
HOW TO LISTEN
Radio
- Bengals Radio Network: Cincinnati flagship stations WCKY (1530), WEBN-FM (102.7) and WLW700. Click here to view full radio coverage.
- SiriusXM
- Bengals-Lions game center nationwide on desktop, in-market on official Bengals mobile app. Click here to listen live 90 minutes before kickoff.
Bengals Broadcasters
- Dan Hoard (play-by-play)
- Dave Lapham (analyst)
HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG
Get all your gameday coverage at Bengals.com or the Bengals Mobile App, including up-to-date photo galleries, highlights and stats.
Follow the Bengals on social media for live updates, and subscribe to Bengals emails to get all your pregame and postgame content in one place.
BENGALS BARS
Looking for a place to watch Bengals games and connect with other Bengals fans in your town? We've made it easy. Tap to view where you can watch Bengals games surrounded by other members of Who Dey Nation.
View the best photos from Bengals-Lions matchups of years past