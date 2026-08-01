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How To Watch Lions vs Bengals for Week 1 of the 2026 Preseason

Aug 01, 2026 at 09:00 AM
Lions 2026 PREW1 How To Watch Thumb 081326

Kickoff: Thursday, Aug. 13, 7:00 p.m. EST

HOW TO WATCH

Television: Bengals Preseason TV Network

  • Cincinnati – WXIX (FOX19)
  • Columbus – WSYX (ABC6)
  • Dayton – WKEF (FOX45)
  • Lima – WLIO (FOX 8.2)
  • Lexington – WLEX (LEX18)
  • Louisville – WDRB (CW58.1)

Streaming

Canada

  • Stream live on Bengals.com or the Bengals app

Broadcasters

  • TBD

Click here for more ways to watch, including a full season coverage schedule based on your location.

HOW TO LISTEN

Radio

Bengals Broadcasters

  • Dan Hoard (play-by-play)
  • Dave Lapham (analyst)
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Detroit Lions

FIND SEATS FIND PARKING

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

Get all your gameday coverage at Bengals.com or the Bengals Mobile App, including up-to-date photo galleries, highlights and stats.

Follow the Bengals on social media for live updates, and subscribe to Bengals emails to get all your pregame and postgame content in one place.

BENGALS BARS

Looking for a place to watch Bengals games and connect with other Bengals fans in your town? We've made it easy. Tap to view where you can watch Bengals games surrounded by other members of Who Dey Nation.

Check out the Bengals 2026 Schedule.

Best of Bengals-Lions | THROWBACK PHOTOS

View the best photos from Bengals-Lions matchups of years past

Cincinnati Bengals' Corey Dillon (28) breaks away from the Detroit Lions defense for a 96-yard touchdown run in the first quarter at the Silverdome in Pontiac, Mich., Sunday, Oct. 28, 2001. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
1 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals' Corey Dillon (28) breaks away from the Detroit Lions defense for a 96-yard touchdown run in the first quarter at the Silverdome in Pontiac, Mich., Sunday, Oct. 28, 2001. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

PAUL SANCYA/2001 AP
Cincinnati Bengals receiver Peter Warrick (80) catches a 53-yard pass against Detroit Lions defender Bryant Westbrook (32) in the first quarter, Friday, Aug. 25, 2000, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Tom Uhlman)
2 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals receiver Peter Warrick (80) catches a 53-yard pass against Detroit Lions defender Bryant Westbrook (32) in the first quarter, Friday, Aug. 25, 2000, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Tom Uhlman)

TOM UHLMAN
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) catches a 12-yard touchdown pass as Detroit Lions defensive back Tavon Wilson (32) defends in the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Detroit, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2016.
3 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) catches a 12-yard touchdown pass as Detroit Lions defensive back Tavon Wilson (32) defends in the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Detroit, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2016.

AP Photo/Rick Osentoski
Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions gets hit while passing during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 24, 2017 in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 26-17.
4 / 20

Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions gets hit while passing during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 24, 2017 in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 26-17.

Joe Robbins via AP
Bengals defenders Frank Cornish (76), Al Beauchamp (58) and Royce Barry (82) converge on Lioins running back Mel Farr in a game on Sunday, Sept. 27, 1970.
5 / 20

Bengals defenders Frank Cornish (76), Al Beauchamp (58) and Royce Barry (82) converge on Lioins running back Mel Farr in a game on Sunday, Sept. 27, 1970.

AP Photos
Cincinnati Bengals kicker Mike Nugent (2) kicks a 54-yard field goal against the Detroit Lions in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 20, 2013, in Detroit. Cincinnati beat Detroit Lions 27-24. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)
6 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Mike Nugent (2) kicks a 54-yard field goal against the Detroit Lions in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 20, 2013, in Detroit. Cincinnati beat Detroit Lions 27-24. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

Jose Juarez/AP Photos
Detroit Lions split back Barry Sanders (20) breaks loose from the grasp of Cincinnati Bengals linebacker James Francis (50) as Bengals linebacker Ricardo McDonald (56) moves in during the first quarter of their pre-season game at Pontiac, Mich., Aug. 20, 1993. Sanders gained 10 yards on the play to the 23-yard line. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon)
7 / 20

Detroit Lions split back Barry Sanders (20) breaks loose from the grasp of Cincinnati Bengals linebacker James Francis (50) as Bengals linebacker Ricardo McDonald (56) moves in during the first quarter of their pre-season game at Pontiac, Mich., Aug. 20, 1993. Sanders gained 10 yards on the play to the 23-yard line. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon)

Lennox McLendon
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Neil O'Donnell passes under pressure from Detroit Lions' Kerwin Waldroup (93) in the first half Sunday, Sept. 13, 1998, in Pontaic, Mich. O'Donnell completed 25-of-36 for 303 yards and two touchdowns in the Bengals 34-28 win. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
8 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Neil O'Donnell passes under pressure from Detroit Lions' Kerwin Waldroup (93) in the first half Sunday, Sept. 13, 1998, in Pontaic, Mich. O'Donnell completed 25-of-36 for 303 yards and two touchdowns in the Bengals 34-28 win. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Duane Burleson/AP Photos
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert (85) catches a 32-yard touchdown reception as Detroit Lions cornerback Rashean Mathis (31) defends in the third quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2013, in Detroit.
9 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert (85) catches a 32-yard touchdown reception as Detroit Lions cornerback Rashean Mathis (31) defends in the third quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2013, in Detroit.

AP Photo/Rick Osentoski
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Tory James, right, intercepts a pass intended for Detroit Lions wide receiver Roy Williams (11) during the second quarter of an NFL game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2005, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
10 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Tory James, right, intercepts a pass intended for Detroit Lions wide receiver Roy Williams (11) during the second quarter of an NFL game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2005, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

DUANE BURLESON/2005 AP
Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson (81) tries to elude Cincinnati Bengals middle linebackers Rey Maualuga (58) and Vontaze Burfict (55) in the second quarter of an NFL football game against Sunday, Oct. 20, 2013, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
11 / 20

Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson (81) tries to elude Cincinnati Bengals middle linebackers Rey Maualuga (58) and Vontaze Burfict (55) in the second quarter of an NFL football game against Sunday, Oct. 20, 2013, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Rick Osentoski/AP Photos
WR Ja'Marr Chase catches a pass in Detroit against the Lions, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021.
12 / 20

WR Ja'Marr Chase catches a pass in Detroit against the Lions, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021.

Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati Bengals Cedric Benson runs away from Tuk McBride of the Detroit Lions during the second half of their NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2009. (AP Photo/Tony Tribble)
13 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals Cedric Benson runs away from Tuk McBride of the Detroit Lions during the second half of their NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2009. (AP Photo/Tony Tribble)

Tony Tribble/AP Photos
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Jermaine Gresham (84) carries the ball against Detroit Lions cornerback Amari Spievey (42) in the first half of a NFL football game Friday, Aug. 12, 2011 in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
14 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Jermaine Gresham (84) carries the ball against Detroit Lions cornerback Amari Spievey (42) in the first half of a NFL football game Friday, Aug. 12, 2011 in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Duane Burleson
QB Joe Burrow looks to throw in Detroit against the Lions, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021.
15 / 20

QB Joe Burrow looks to throw in Detroit against the Lions, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021.

Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad Ochocinco tries to break through against Detroit Lions cornerbacks Marvin White (25) and Phillip Buchanon (31) in the second during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2009 in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/David Kohl)
16 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad Ochocinco tries to break through against Detroit Lions cornerbacks Marvin White (25) and Phillip Buchanon (31) in the second during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2009 in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/David Kohl)

David Kohl/AP Photos
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) is pushed out of bounds by Detroit Lions cornerback Teez Tabor (30) after a 6-yard reception during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
17 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) is pushed out of bounds by Detroit Lions cornerback Teez Tabor (30) after a 6-yard reception during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)

Frank Victores/AP Photos
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) tries to escape Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap (96) in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against Sunday, Oct. 20, 2013, in Detroit. Cincinnati beat Detroit 27-24.
18 / 20

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) tries to escape Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap (96) in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against Sunday, Oct. 20, 2013, in Detroit. Cincinnati beat Detroit 27-24.

AP Photo/Rick Osentoski
A.J. Green #18 of the Cincinnati Bengals makes a one-handed catch while defended by Darius Slay #23 of the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game on Dec. 24, 2017 in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 26-17.
19 / 20

A.J. Green #18 of the Cincinnati Bengals makes a one-handed catch while defended by Darius Slay #23 of the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game on Dec. 24, 2017 in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 26-17.

Joe Robbins via AP
WR Ja'Marr Chase scores a touchdown during Week 5 against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025.
20 / 20

WR Ja'Marr Chase scores a touchdown during Week 5 against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
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