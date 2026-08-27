Training Camp Report: Bengals Break Old-School Camp

Position To Watch

When the Bengals make their final cuts this weekend (if they haven't already), they have to decide in their hunt for the first tackle off the bench if there's somebody better not yet in Paycor Stadium.

Heading into Friday's finale in Philly (8 p.m.-Cincinnati’s Local 12), it would seem that Javon Foster, locked in a tussle with backup guard Jalen Rivers for the job, has a lot going for him.

Also in the mix is practice squad incumbent Andrew Coker, among others. Foster is the man getting most of the reps.

Foster isn't experienced. He's a fourth-round pick of the Jags from 2024 with only four games under his belt. But as guys like offensive line coach Scott Peters and left tackle and captain Orlando Brown Jr., say, he's got some unique traits for a 6-5, 320-pounder.

"He might have some of the best feet on the team, just in terms of his foot speed and quickness," Brown said. "It's really, really unique in a way, and I think it's helped him a lot just being able to be consistent because he's got such a large amount of pop in his feet.

"He's been playing his ass off all camp right and left tackle. He's prepared every day."

That's the word. Consistent. Peters uses it. Head coach Zac Taylor uses it. He'll have to be consistent Friday because as Peters says, "somebody has to step up and really show us that 'Hey, I'm the guy.'"

Foster and Peters point to a drastic improvement in his sets, a big reason, they say, he played better against the Bears last Saturday than the Lions two weeks ago.

"He's always kind of used his hands OK, and sometimes the sets get you in trouble," Peters said. "So what he did last week was he came out and didn't have any mental errors, knew what to do, took the right sets and performed well."

The sophomore Rivers could be in a bit of a different situation. He could be here again as a backup guard, which he played for the last year before switching back to tackle after the Lions game when a third tackle didn't emerge. Peters knows they've given him a difficult task.

"Jalen hasn't played a ton of tackle, and especially tackle on the right side," Peters said. "But he's a true pro. He takes the mental reps. Imagine. People are usually left-hand dominant or right-hand dominant, and to think that you can go out there and just seamlessly do that on both sides without working through it is why people have prominent sides. And I think the whole goal is to try to see a seamless transition from left to right. So hopefully, we get that done with both of those guys."

But then, the entire swing tackle thing is daunting. Even though the No. 3 doesn't get many reps during the season, he has to come in on either side at a moment's notice to play against the edges, more than likely the best athletes on a defense.

Peters plans to start Friday's game like he did Saturday at Paycor, Rivers at left, Foster at right. Potentially, he says, they'll switch at some point. Foster played both Saturday, when Rivers kicked into left guard after left tackle.