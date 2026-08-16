Five Observations from Day 12 of Bengals Training Camp

1. Blake on Burrow
Former Pro Bowl QB Jeff Blake attended practice. Blake is currently the Director of the QB Academy at IMG, and he enjoys watching Joe Burrow.
"He's got a tight throwing motion, really good mechanics, generates a lot of power in his throws, and he's really accurate," Blake said. "He was blessed to have the opportunity to take this team to a Super Bowl, and he's young enough to do it again."
2. Burrow's Cadence
During the first 11-on-11 period, the offense had to start from near its own goal line. Burrow was able to get the defense to jump offside to begin two straight drives.
"Cadence is a big weapon," Burrow said last December. "I guess a guy that comes to mind is Aaron Rodgers. He's been known to get free plays for his whole career, and I think that's something I'd like to be known for too."
3. T-Huddy
Tanner Hudson had two catches in the preseason opener and has been targeted more frequently in recent practices than he was early in camp.
"I knew my time would come if I was just patient," Hudson said. "There's no point in being uptight about it or getting mad about it, your time is going to come and you're either prepared to make a play or you're not."
4. Colbie Down There Somewhere
Colbie Young seems to make at least one catch for 20+ yards in every practice.
"That's what he does best," WR coach Troy Walters said. "Big body, strong, he can run, great hands, and I think the quarterbacks have gained trust in terms of just giving him a chance. Throwing the ball up and having faith that he's going to come down with it and make a play."
5. Dalton Talks Dexter
So what's it like to face Dexter Lawrence II 1-on-1?
"When you break that huddle and you walk up to the line and you see Dexter, it may suck right now," Dalton Risner said. "But you know in four weeks you're going to see him trot out there against the Bucs and you'll say, 'Have fun.'"
View some of the top shots from Day 12 of Bengals Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, August 16, 2026.