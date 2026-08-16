 Skip to main content
Advertising
Presented by

Five Observations from Day 12 of Bengals Training Camp

Aug 16, 2026 at 02:45 PM
Author Image
Dan Hoard

Bengals Radio Broadcaster

1. Blake on Burrow

Former Pro Bowl QB Jeff Blake attended practice. Blake is currently the Director of the QB Academy at IMG, and he enjoys watching Joe Burrow.

"He's got a tight throwing motion, really good mechanics, generates a lot of power in his throws, and he's really accurate," Blake said. "He was blessed to have the opportunity to take this team to a Super Bowl, and he's young enough to do it again."

2. Burrow's Cadence

During the first 11-on-11 period, the offense had to start from near its own goal line. Burrow was able to get the defense to jump offside to begin two straight drives.

"Cadence is a big weapon," Burrow said last December. "I guess a guy that comes to mind is Aaron Rodgers. He's been known to get free plays for his whole career, and I think that's something I'd like to be known for too."

3. T-Huddy

Tanner Hudson had two catches in the preseason opener and has been targeted more frequently in recent practices than he was early in camp.

"I knew my time would come if I was just patient," Hudson said. "There's no point in being uptight about it or getting mad about it, your time is going to come and you're either prepared to make a play or you're not."

4. Colbie Down There Somewhere

Colbie Young seems to make at least one catch for 20+ yards in every practice.

"That's what he does best," WR coach Troy Walters said. "Big body, strong, he can run, great hands, and I think the quarterbacks have gained trust in terms of just giving him a chance. Throwing the ball up and having faith that he's going to come down with it and make a play."

5. Dalton Talks Dexter

So what's it like to face Dexter Lawrence II 1-on-1?

"When you break that huddle and you walk up to the line and you see Dexter, it may suck right now," Dalton Risner said. "But you know in four weeks you're going to see him trot out there against the Bucs and you'll say, 'Have fun.'"

2026 Bengals Training Camp: August 16 | TRAINING CAMP PHOTOS

View some of the top shots from Day 12 of Bengals Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, August 16, 2026.

DTs B.J. Hill and Dexter Lawrence II during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026.
1 / 25

DTs B.J. Hill and Dexter Lawrence II during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
WR Dohnte Meyers during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026.
2 / 25

WR Dohnte Meyers during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
DE Myles Murphy during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026.
3 / 25

DE Myles Murphy during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
QB Joe Burrow during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026.
4 / 25

QB Joe Burrow during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
DT Landon Robinson during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026.
5 / 25

DT Landon Robinson during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
TE Mike Gesicki during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026.
6 / 25

TE Mike Gesicki during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026.

RYAN MEYER
LB Demetrius Knight Jr. during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026.
7 / 25

LB Demetrius Knight Jr. during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
WR Ke'Shawn Williams during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026.
8 / 25

WR Ke'Shawn Williams during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
DE Cashius Howell during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026.
9 / 25

DE Cashius Howell during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
QB Joe Burrow and RB Chase Brown during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026.
10 / 25

QB Joe Burrow and RB Chase Brown during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
DT Dexter Lawrence II during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026.
11 / 25

DT Dexter Lawrence II during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
TE Erick All Jr. during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026.
12 / 25

TE Erick All Jr. during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
G Dylan Fairchild during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026.
13 / 25

G Dylan Fairchild during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
WR Colbie Young during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026.
14 / 25

WR Colbie Young during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
DT B.J. Hill during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026.
15 / 25

DT B.J. Hill during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
WR Dohnte Meyers during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026.
16 / 25

WR Dohnte Meyers during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
LB Barrett Carter during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026.
17 / 25

LB Barrett Carter during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
RB Chase Brown during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026.
18 / 25

RB Chase Brown during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
DT Dexter Lawrence II during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026.
19 / 25

DT Dexter Lawrence II during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
G Brian Parker II during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026.
20 / 25

G Brian Parker II during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
DE Myles Murphy during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026.
21 / 25

DE Myles Murphy during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
P Ryan Rehkow during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026.
22 / 25

P Ryan Rehkow during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
LB Demetrius Knight Jr. during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026.
23 / 25

LB Demetrius Knight Jr. during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
G Dalton Risner during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026.
24 / 25

G Dalton Risner during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
DE Boye Mafe during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026.
25 / 25

DE Boye Mafe during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Training Camp Report | Joe Burrow Tames The Dog Days With Icy Execution

Notes and quotes from Sunday's training camp practice.

news

Training Camp Report | Kyle Dugger No Longer Flying Under Radar, Just Around Ball

Notes and quotes from Saturday at training camp.

news

Five Observations from Day 11 of Bengals Training Camp

Dan Hoard notes five quick observations from Bengals Training Camp, Saturday, August 15, 2026.

news

Quick Hits | Zac Taylor Recaps First Preseason Game and Looks to Bears Joint Practice

HC Zac Taylor met with the media ahead of training camp practice Saturday.

news

Roster Look | Lions, Bears, And Depth

A look at the roster after the Bengals'16-14 win over the Lions in the preseason opener.

news

Training Camp Report | Defense Ready For (Jordan) Battle; Josh Newton Finds Inspiration In A Name

Notes and quotes from Tuesday's Bengals' training camp practice.

news

Five Observations from Day 10 of Bengals Training Camp

Dan Hoard notes five quick observations from Bengals Training Camp, Tuesday, August 11, 2026.

news

Training Camp Report | Joe Burrow Oversees Offense-Defense Slugfest

Notes and quotes from Sunday at Bengals training camp.

news

Quick Hits | Classic Tee Touchdown And Stingy New Defense Highlight Scrimmage Setup

The Bengals say they are having their most physical training camp this roster can remember and Sunday topped it off in a scrimmage setting while releasing the first look at the 2026 preseason depth chart.

news

Five Observations from Day 9 of Bengals Training Camp

Dan Hoard notes five quick observations from Bengals Training Camp, Sunday, August 9, 2026.

news

Five Observations from Day 8 of Bengals Training Camp

Dan Hoard notes five quick observations from Bengals Friday Night Stadium Practice, Friday, August 7, 2026.

Advertising