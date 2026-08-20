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Five Observations from Bengals Training Camp Joint Practice with Chicago Bears

Aug 20, 2026 at 03:22 PM
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Dan Hoard

Bengals Radio Broadcaster

1. Dexter's Day

After only playing three snaps against the Lions, Dexter Lawrence II was a force, consistently collapsing the pocket and tipping a ball to himself tor an INT.

"Yeah, it felt good going against another team for more than three plays," he said with a laugh. "Getting into a rhythm, seeing different people, different blocks — it's just different."

He's overwhelmingly strong with good hands and he's a very savvy player," said Ted Karras when asked about blocking Dexter. "You've got to be ready to go or he'll dump you."

2. Finish Strong

The Bears offense had success early, but the Bengals defensive ended the day with three straight stops and two INTs (by Lawrence and Jalen Davis).

Myles Murphy had back-to-back sacks on the final drive. That's a good sign for a defense looking to prove that it can close out games.

"We have guys that know what it takes to dominate," Murphy said. "That's exactly what we're looking for."

3. Urgent Joe

Joe Burrow was 16-for-25 including short TD passes in a red zone period to Mike Gesicki and Tee Higgins.

After practice, he discussed his mindset this season.

"I'm trying to show our guys the urgency that I have and that I want us to have as an organization to go and make it happen," Burrow said. "Life is too short to keep pushing things down the road and I'm trying to instill some urgency and some intensity in everybody to go and be great every day."

4. Tee Time

Higgins caught all five passes thrown his way including two gains of more than 15 yards, a catch to move the sticks on third-and-four, and the TD grab.

"It was real important for me," Higgins said. "Last camp practice I had a few drops and wasn't too happy about it. But I came out today with a fresh start and just wanted to go out there and make plays."

5. Operation Orlando

I thought Orlando Brown Jr. had a good day. He won both of his reps in one-on-one pass rush drills, and Burrow had solid protection on most of his passing attempts.

"So much of training camp is about knocking the rust off," Brown said. "I feel really confident where I'm at, and I feel like I dominated today in pass protection. One of the reasons why they pay me is for what I do one-on-one."

2026 Bengals Training Camp: Bears Joint Practice | TRAINING CAMP PHOTOS

View some of the top shots from the Bengals' Joint Training Camp Practice with the Chicago Bears at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, August 20, 2026.

QB Joe Burrow during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears, Thursday, August 20, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears, Thursday, August 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
DT Dexter Lawrence II intercepts a pass during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears, Thursday, August 20, 2026.
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DT Dexter Lawrence II intercepts a pass during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears, Thursday, August 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
DT Dexter Lawrence II intercepts a pass during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears, Thursday, August 20, 2026.
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DT Dexter Lawrence II intercepts a pass during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears, Thursday, August 20, 2026.

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DE Myles Murphy during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears, Thursday, August 20, 2026.
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DE Myles Murphy during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears, Thursday, August 20, 2026.

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WR Ja'Marr Chase during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears, Thursday, August 20, 2026.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears, Thursday, August 20, 2026.

Chad Powers/Bengals
CB Jalen Davis during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears, Thursday, August 20, 2026.
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CB Jalen Davis during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears, Thursday, August 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
CB Jalen Davis celebrates a play during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears, Thursday, August 20, 2026.
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CB Jalen Davis celebrates a play during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears, Thursday, August 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
DT Jonathan Allen, DE Cashius Howell and LB Barrett Carter during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears, Thursday, August 20, 2026.
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DT Jonathan Allen, DE Cashius Howell and LB Barrett Carter during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears, Thursday, August 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
CBs Josh Newton and Jalen Davis celebrate a play during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears, Thursday, August 20, 2026.
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CBs Josh Newton and Jalen Davis celebrate a play during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears, Thursday, August 20, 2026.

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CB Josh Newton during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears, Thursday, August 20, 2026.
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CB Josh Newton during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears, Thursday, August 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
The Bengals line up for a snap during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears, Thursday, August 20, 2026.
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The Bengals line up for a snap during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears, Thursday, August 20, 2026.

Chad Powers/Bengals
G Dylan Fairchild during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears, Thursday, August 20, 2026.
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G Dylan Fairchild during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears, Thursday, August 20, 2026.

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RB Tahj Brooks catches a pass during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears, Thursday, August 20, 2026.
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RB Tahj Brooks catches a pass during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears, Thursday, August 20, 2026.

Chad Powers/Bengals
RB Tahj Brooks celebrates during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears, Thursday, August 20, 2026.
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RB Tahj Brooks celebrates during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears, Thursday, August 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
K Evan McPherson kicks as P Ryan Rehkow holds during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears, Thursday, August 20, 2026.
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K Evan McPherson kicks as P Ryan Rehkow holds during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears, Thursday, August 20, 2026.

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CB DJ Turner II during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears, Thursday, August 20, 2026.
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CB DJ Turner II during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears, Thursday, August 20, 2026.

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CB DJ Turner II during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears, Thursday, August 20, 2026.
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CB DJ Turner II during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears, Thursday, August 20, 2026.

Chad Powers/Bengals
HC Zac Taylor and Bears HC Ben Johnson during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears, Thursday, August 20, 2026.
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HC Zac Taylor and Bears HC Ben Johnson during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears, Thursday, August 20, 2026.

Chad Powers/Bengals
DE Cashius Howell makes a tackle during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears, Thursday, August 20, 2026.
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DE Cashius Howell makes a tackle during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears, Thursday, August 20, 2026.

Chad Powers/Bengals
LB Barrett Carter and CB Jalen Davis celebrate a play during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears, Thursday, August 20, 2026.
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LB Barrett Carter and CB Jalen Davis celebrate a play during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears, Thursday, August 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
WR Dohnte Meyers during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears, Thursday, August 20, 2026.
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WR Dohnte Meyers during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears, Thursday, August 20, 2026.

Chad Powers/Bengals
G Dylan Fairchild and OT Orlando Brown Jr. block during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears, Thursday, August 20, 2026.
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G Dylan Fairchild and OT Orlando Brown Jr. block during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears, Thursday, August 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
QB Joe Burrow looks to throw during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears, Thursday, August 20, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow looks to throw during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears, Thursday, August 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
The Bengals line up for a snap during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears, Thursday, August 20, 2026.
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The Bengals line up for a snap during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears, Thursday, August 20, 2026.

Chad Powers/Bengals
WR Tee Higgins during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears, Thursday, August 20, 2026.
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WR Tee Higgins during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears, Thursday, August 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
WR Colbie Young stretches for a catch during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears, Thursday, August 20, 2026.
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WR Colbie Young stretches for a catch during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears, Thursday, August 20, 2026.

Chad Powers/Bengals
LB Barrett Carter during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears, Thursday, August 20, 2026.
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LB Barrett Carter during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears, Thursday, August 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
OT Amarius Mims during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears, Thursday, August 20, 2026.
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OT Amarius Mims during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears, Thursday, August 20, 2026.

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DE Myles Murphy and DT Dexter Lawrence II during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears, Thursday, August 20, 2026.
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DE Myles Murphy and DT Dexter Lawrence II during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears, Thursday, August 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
QB Joe Burrow during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears, Thursday, August 20, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears, Thursday, August 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
QB Joe Flacco during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears, Thursday, August 20, 2026.
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QB Joe Flacco during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears, Thursday, August 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
WR Mitch Tinsley catches a pass during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears, Thursday, August 20, 2026.
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WR Mitch Tinsley catches a pass during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears, Thursday, August 20, 2026.

Chad Powers/Bengals
LB Demetrius Knight Jr. during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears, Thursday, August 20, 2026.
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LB Demetrius Knight Jr. during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears, Thursday, August 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
DT Dexter Lawrence II during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears, Thursday, August 20, 2026.
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DT Dexter Lawrence II during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears, Thursday, August 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
S Kyle Dugger during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears, Thursday, August 20, 2026.
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S Kyle Dugger during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears, Thursday, August 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
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