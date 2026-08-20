Five Observations from Bengals Training Camp Joint Practice with Chicago Bears

1. Dexter's Day
After only playing three snaps against the Lions, Dexter Lawrence II was a force, consistently collapsing the pocket and tipping a ball to himself tor an INT.
"Yeah, it felt good going against another team for more than three plays," he said with a laugh. "Getting into a rhythm, seeing different people, different blocks — it's just different."
He's overwhelmingly strong with good hands and he's a very savvy player," said Ted Karras when asked about blocking Dexter. "You've got to be ready to go or he'll dump you."
2. Finish Strong
The Bears offense had success early, but the Bengals defensive ended the day with three straight stops and two INTs (by Lawrence and Jalen Davis).
Myles Murphy had back-to-back sacks on the final drive. That's a good sign for a defense looking to prove that it can close out games.
"We have guys that know what it takes to dominate," Murphy said. "That's exactly what we're looking for."
3. Urgent Joe
Joe Burrow was 16-for-25 including short TD passes in a red zone period to Mike Gesicki and Tee Higgins.
After practice, he discussed his mindset this season.
"I'm trying to show our guys the urgency that I have and that I want us to have as an organization to go and make it happen," Burrow said. "Life is too short to keep pushing things down the road and I'm trying to instill some urgency and some intensity in everybody to go and be great every day."
4. Tee Time
Higgins caught all five passes thrown his way including two gains of more than 15 yards, a catch to move the sticks on third-and-four, and the TD grab.
"It was real important for me," Higgins said. "Last camp practice I had a few drops and wasn't too happy about it. But I came out today with a fresh start and just wanted to go out there and make plays."
5. Operation Orlando
I thought Orlando Brown Jr. had a good day. He won both of his reps in one-on-one pass rush drills, and Burrow had solid protection on most of his passing attempts.
"So much of training camp is about knocking the rust off," Brown said. "I feel really confident where I'm at, and I feel like I dominated today in pass protection. One of the reasons why they pay me is for what I do one-on-one."
View some of the top shots from the Bengals' Joint Training Camp Practice with the Chicago Bears at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, August 20, 2026.